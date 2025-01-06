Ohio State and Texas, The Battle for the Supremacy | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Ohio State Buckeyes
1. JEREMIAH SMITH - This one is going to be a little different, the Ohio State board doesn't allow me to view it in my region, for whatever - I'm not blocked like I am from Tennessee, but here we go. In 2024, Jeremiah Smith finished 11 games with 70+ receiving yards, the 3 games he failed to do so came against Penn State, Michigan, and Indiana. Those 3 games came in Week 10, 13, and 14.
- Penn State: Smith was targeted 7 times while lining up in coverage against 6 different defenders. Smith played 0 snaps in the slot.
- Michigan: Smith was targeted 7 times while lining up in coverage against 3 different defenders. Smith played 3 snaps in the slot.
- Indiana: Smith was targeted 5 times while lining up in coverage against 3 different defenders. Smith played 4 snaps in the slot.
Where these 3 teams succeeded most was limiting YAC, yes Smith forced 4 missed tackles in those 3 games and just 13 on the season, however he averages 31 yard after catch per game on the season, against Penn State he finished with 27, but against Michigan and Indiana that number was 8.
The other similar factor that those games have is "explosive plays", which we talk about every single week in this Monday column, Texas is the BEST on offense at creating explosive plays and the Defense is the BEST at limiting explosives, statistically. In the other 11 games on the season, Smith has at least one catch of 25+ yards, while against Michigan that number was 10, Indiana that number was 13 and Penn State 18.
This isn't just as simple as "lining up Jahdae" and going. If you watched the first drive against Penn State, where Penn State used live defensive movement in playing zone defense, it caused Will Howard to take what he expected to be a wide-open Smith due to the outside corner falling off into his shallow quarter, the Safety screaming down for an interception returned for six. This was on drive 1 of the game - something like that can really slow this Ohio State offense down and zap the M.O. that they will be bringing to Arlington.
The bigger problem I think exist with the fact that everyone knows Jeremiah Smith is an alien and a problem, but soon-to-be first-round pick Emeka Egbuka can take over a game, as well as former five-star Carnell Tate, who finished with 58 yards and a score against Michigan. This is calling for the overall best defensive effort we will see all season, from the front 7, to the back-end.
Texas A&M Aggies
1. NOAH THOMAS - The Aggies leading receiver in 2024, entered the transfer portal on New Year's Day, after 2 score showing in the loss to USC on the 27th. Mark Passwatters at AggieYell is reporting that "He did so to keep his options open and a return to A&M is possible, though I personally would put it at less than 50/50 right now. He wants a more wide-open offense in order to make himself a better draft prospect, so A&M would have to do some convincing to get him to return." Passwaters also mentions "The irony is that of the four teams he's said to be considering -- A&M, Texas, Miami, and Georgia -- only the Aggies return their starting quarterback."
2. DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR - Will A&M make a move at DC? - "I have been told, and you've probably read, that A&M has at least had discussions about bringing Georgia Tech DC Tyler Santucci back to Aggieland. But Santucci is also being pursued by Miami, FSU and, possibly, Clemson to take their DC jobs. I was told after Texas game that changes were going to be made and have seriously thought they need to be made after the bowl collapse, but we're still waiting. I still think they need to. This past year wasn't good enough for the talent they had." - Mark Passwaters
3. Texas A&M Youth Movement at Wide Receiver
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|KC Concepcion
|Terry Bussey
|Ashton Bethel-Roman*
|Mario Craver
|Ernest Campbell*
|Micah Hudson
|Izaiah Williams*
|Jerome Myles
|Kelshaun Johnson
|TK Norman
4. TRANSFER PORTAL - A&M is currently the 17th-ranked Transfer Portal Class despite having signed 11 players.
Personally, I am impressed with A&M's ability to reel in the trio of receivers they did in Micah Hudson, Kevin Concepcion, and Mario Craver. With the departure, or expected departure of Noah Thomas this is an even bigger deal. In the 2025 High School recruiting class they landed high-four star Jerome Myles, who is 6-3 220 lbs and projects to be the only receiver over 6-2 on the roster. Kelshaun Johnson from Hitchcock is one of the 2 other receivers in the freshman class.
Like 2024, it's going to come down to Quarterback play for the Aggies, I expect the defense to finish toward the top in the SEC. Will it be Marcel Reed again? Or will Freshman Brady Hart and UAB transfer Jacob Zeno push for those reps in the spring? I wouldn't bet against it.
Oklahoma Sooners
1. MARVIN JONES JR. - I spoke to a source around Florida State on Saturday night about the former five-star recruit and son of Top-5 overall pick and College Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Jones Sr. The source said, "Texas dodged a bullet with that one, he is talented, but soft and has been resting on Daddy's accomplishments since day one.".
2. TRANSFER PORTAL - The Sooners have "crushed" it, losing 21 players including 9 inside the Top 200. But no worries, they have replaced it with 5 of 11 players bumping up from the FCS/G5 level. Their star addition is Quarterback John Mateer from Washington State, who follows Offensive Coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. There is a long way to go before spring practice and fall camp, but the Sooners are one of a few SEC teams looking to take another step backward in 2025. Not included in the list below is Linebacker Kendal Daniels from Oklahoma State, who is the 38th ranked player in the Transfer Portal.
3. MICHAEL FASUSI - From Under Armour All-American Practices last week: "Fasusi was the most dominant offensive linemen all day. In 1-on-1s, he lost his first rep against Jared Smith. Other than that, he was dominant the entire afternoon of practice. During positional drills, you could see his bend, just how well he moves around and how functional his athleticism is for a guy that size. He is so coordinated and balanced. During the team period, he was clearing defenders from their lanes. And he has the ability to move defenders off the ball and drive them out of the play — it's extremely impressive."
The first comment on this post read: "Unless Arbuckle pressures BB to get him ready to start from Day One BB will screw the pooch and waste his freshman season"
The next comment on this post read: "Sir - we will have none of this "positive" stuff in here. Everything is doom and gloom and I'm pretty sure our pets heads are falling off."
At least we know what the Sooner fans are thinking on this beautiful Monday, January 6th, just 4 days before the most important Cotton Bowl of the year.
My 2025 NFL Mock Draft is up on RosterWatch.com - (7 Longhorns in the First 2 Rounds)
No. 7 – New York Jets – Kelvin Banks, OT - Texas
The Jets are in an interesting place, Aaron Rodgers is all but out the door and Sam Darnold is a no-go. 5th rounder Jordan Travis could see an opportunity open up for competition with whatever rookie New York adds in April. Let's add some depth to the Offensive Line with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses departing.
No. 14 – Indianapolis Colts – Jahdae Barron, CB - Texas
Very few players have risen as much as Barron has in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, his balls skills have taken another leap forward in 2024 and maybe the biggest adjustment comes from his movement from the slot to outside cornerback. In both 2022 and 2023, Barron finished with around 380 total snaps in the slot and a combined 180 outside, In 2024 that changed, leading Texas in defense snaps while taking 630 of them at outside cornerback. He was the highest-graded Cornerback in the Power-5, according to PFF. 0.9 points ahead of Travis Hunter.
No. 22 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Cam Williams, OT - Texas
The NFL loves projections, size, and outliers. Cam Williams fits all of those boxes and the Pittsburgh Steelers need to upgrade the tackle position this offseason quickly, they can do that with Dan Moore's contract expiring, Broderick Jones can move back to left tackle, while Cam slides in at right.
No. 38 – Las Vegas Raiders – Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas
Many are up in the air about Ewers, I personally think the smartest thing for him is to take $5-6 million dollars at the college level, if it's available. That money coupled with what he has made in the last 4 years can protect and benefit your family for a lifetime. On the other side, this Quarterback draft class is underwhelming to say the least with likely just two quarterbacks being drafted in Round 1 that otherwise wouldn't be Top 20 picks. Ewers will perform well in an NFL Combine and Pro Day setting and the Raiders, as in 2024, will be interested again.
No. 42 – Chicago Bears – Andrew Mukuba, S - Texas
Many Longhorns fans may not realize it, but Mukuba was gaining Top 60 steam just one year ago, before entering his name into the portal - well, guess whose back, back again... Mukuba's back, in the Top 60.
No. 44 – Dallas Cowboys – Isaiah Bond, WR - Texas
I know Isaiah Bond and his camp won't be happy about how the season unfolded with injuries, but his draft stock hasn't fallen very far, due to the flashes he put on wax and the sheer lack of depth in the 2025 class at Wide Receiver, the Cowboys have attempted to jam late round picks Jalen Brooks, Jalen Tolbert, and Ryan Flournoy into a no. 2 role and it just doesn't work. Let Brandin Cooks walk and add a dynamic piece once and for all.
No. 55 – Carolina Panthers via LAR – Alfred Collins, DL - Texas
Earlier in this Mock, Carolina added EDGE rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, after Bryce Young finished the season with 18 total touchdowns and 4 interceptions since Week 9 and The Panthers finished 4-6 over that time with one-score losses to Kansas City, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia, it's time to build this defense back up.
What's remaining in the College Football Playoff?
- Ohio State: 8 (Simmons, Egbuka, Jackson, Howard, Williams, Sawyer, Judkins, Henderson)
- Texas: 7 (Banks, Barron, Williams, Ewers, Mukuba, Bond, Collins)
- Penn State: 2 (Carter, Warren)
- Notre Dame: 2 (Morrison, Watts)
Full Mock Draft: https://rosterwatch.com/cody-carpentiers-nfl-mock-draft-4-0
Incredibly Too-Early Way-Too Early 2025 SEC Power Rankings
1. Texas Longhorns
2. LSU Tigers
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. South Carolina Gamecocks
5. Florida Gators
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Alabama Crimson Tide
10. Vanderbilt Commodores
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Arkansas Razorbacks
14. Kentucky Wildcats
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs
16. Oklahoma Sooners
Oh, BTW
