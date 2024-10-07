Oklahoma Nuggets + Week 7 Power Ratings - Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (5 days until)
1. MICHAEL HAWKINS MATURATION - Kevin Murray: "Mike Hawkins Sr. enlisted the assistance of Kevin Murray. A former quarterback at Texas A&M in the mid-1980’s, Murray makes a solid living these days as a private QB coach. His most notable student is his own son, Kyler, who requires no introduction amongst the Sooner faithful. Mike Sr. and Kevin teamed up to teach Michael the ins and outs of the quarterback position."
2. INJURY - Dasan McCullough, LB / Taylor Tatum, RB / Deion Burks, WR: Reports lead us to believe McCullough returns, Tatum is questionable and Burks is doubtful this week against Texas. Parker Thune expects Tatum to return against the Longhorns and to be a MORE IMPORTANT piece to a Sooners win than would Deion Burks.
3. INFUSION - Jacobe Johnson: "I think you see a very infused into the offense, Jacobe Johnson, this week. It's one thing to prepare and think you're going to see and prepare and see what it looks like." - Brandon Drumm
Cont. Thought from Separate Post from Drumm: "I think you will see Jacobe Johnson used vs Texas. I think you will see more GT counter and some gap scheme blocking on some outside zone runs, etc. Also, maybe some zone reads with Hawk that we haven't seen yet. Just a few things off the top of my head."
4. MIDSEASON REVIEW - Offensive Line Grade from Jesse Crittenden:
Most of the blame for OU's offensive struggles have focused on the offensive line.
It hasn't been good by any stretch. The offensive line is giving up 2.8 sacks and 6.4 tackles for loss per game, which ranks 111th and 99th nationally. They rank 83rd in pass blocking and 115th in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus. The Sooners rank 103rd in rushing offense and 93rd in yards per carry (3.7).
It just hasn't been good. But maybe there's room for optimism.
Branson Hickman was injured after 10 snaps against Temple. Jake Taylor missed the Temple game, returned against Houston and then was reinjured, which caused him to miss the next two weeks. Geirrean Hatchett is out for the year. The Sooners have given opportunities to several players like Heath Ozaeta, Logan Howland and Joshua Bates. Jacob Sexton has played 144 snaps at left tackle and 180 snaps at left guard as the Sooners have shuffled players in and out of the lineup.
But the Auburn game was the first real chance to see the preferred starting five of Sexton, Hickman, Febechi Nwaiwu, Michael Tarquin and Taylor. It wasn't perfect, but the offense had their highest PFF grade and highest pass rush grade of the season. Now they get the bye week to continue to heal up and build cohesion.
It's unlikely that the offensive line is going to completely turn around over the second half of the season. But there's optimism that things could be better.
GRADE: D+ (and also incomplete)"
5. RECRUITING - Missouri Commit LaMont Rogers,OT: OUInside Parker Thune was asked about Oklahoma's pressure on LaMont Rogers to flip from Missouri to Oklahoma by a poster, Thune responded "Rogers will flip to A&M." - Of course, Rogers was recruited predominately by Missouri/Florida State/Oklahoma/Texas A&M and Texas
Cody's Most Notable: For the First time in Texas vs. Oklahoma History, Oklahoma will start a True Freshman at Quarterback. Caleb Williams came off the bench in 2021.
OKLAHOMA FAN THOUGHTS ON TEXAS/OB....
OKLAHOMA FANS ON WHERE FORMER STARTER JACKSON ARNOLD WILL TRANSFER IN 2025?
- Notre Dame x 4
- Oklahoma State
- Texas State
- USC 👀 x2
- Georgia
- Ole Miss x 2
- Coach Prime
- Michigan 👀
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason
1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
5. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/30/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 5 Results
1. Alabama +370
2. Ohio State +380
3. Texas +500
4. Georgia +550
5. Oregon +1000
6. Tennessee +1000
7. Miami (FL) +1800
8. Penn State +1800
9. Ole Miss +2000
10. Clemson/USC/Notre Dame
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (10/7/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 6 Results
1. Ohio State +290 - Trend: (-90)
2. Texas +450 - Trend: (-50)
3. Georgia +450 - Trend: (-100)
4. Alabama +650 - Trend: (+280)
5. Oregon +900 - Trend: (-100)
6. Ole Miss +1700 - Trend: (-300)
7. Penn State +1800
8. Miami (FL) +2000 - Trend: (+200)
8. Tennessee +2000 - Trend: (+1000)
9. Clemson +2700 - Trend: (-1300)
Week 7 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Texas Longhorns (5-0) - .988 - Week 6: IDLE
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
2. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) - .967 - Week 6: (31-13 win vs Auburn)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) - .965 - Week 6: (35-7 win vs. Iowa)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) - .944 - Week 6: (40-35 loss at Vanderbilt)
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-0) - .939 - Week 6: (39-38 win at California)
6. Oregon Ducks (5-0) - .928 - Week 6: (31-10 win vs. Michigan State)
7. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) - .906 - Week 6: (19-14 loss at Arkansas)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) - .890 - Week 6: (27-3 win at South Carolina)
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
9. Clemson Tigers (4-1) - .879 - Week 6: (29-13 win at Florida State)
10. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) - .869 - Week 6: (27-11 win vs UCLA)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
11. Utah Utes (4-1) - .819 - Week 6: IDLE
12. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) - .812 - Week 6: (41-10 win vs Missouri)
Tier 6 (Qualities of a Contender)
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) - .769 - Week 6: IDLE
14. Missouri Tigers (4-1) - .767 - Week 6: (41-10 loss at Texas A&M)
Tier 7 (No Chance in 2024)
15. Iowa State (5-0) - .744 - Week 6: (43-21 win vs Baylor)
16. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) - .739 - Week 6: IDLE
17. BYU Cougars (5-0) - .739 - Week 6: IDLE
18. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) - .735 - Week 5: (14-7 win vs Rutgers)
19. Michigan Wolverines (3-2) - .725 - Week 6: (27-17 loss at Washington)
20. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) - .717 - Week 6: IDLE
21. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) - .712 - Week 6: IDLE
22. LSU (4-1) - .708 - Week 6: IDLE
23. USC (3-2) - .708 - Week 6: (24-17 loss at Minnesota)
24. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) - .687 - Week 6: (41-24 win vs. Northwestern)
25. Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) - .683 - Week 6: IDLE
The Next Best (Fun to Watch)
26. Boise State (4-1) - .683 - Week 5: (45-24 win vs Washington State)
27. Louisville Cardinals (3-2) - .682 - Week 6: (34-27 loss vs. SMU)
28. Washington Huskies (4-2) - .682 - Week 6: (27-17 win vs Michigan)
29. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) - .678 - Week 6: IDLE
30. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) - .677 - Week 6: (28-22 win at Arizona)
31. Arizona Wildcats (3-2) - .676 - Week 6: (28-22 loss vs Texas Tech)
32. SMU Mustangs (5-1) - .675 - Week 6: (34-27 win at Louisville)
33. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) - .673 - Week 6: (34-24 win at North Carolina)
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 1. Texas vs. 16. Oklahoma on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)
- South Carolina @ 4. Alabama on Saturday at Noon ET (ABC)
Tier 2
- 20. Kansas State @ 29. Colorado on Friday at 10:15 pm ET (ESPN)
- 8. Ole Miss @ 22. LSU on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET (ABC)
- 3. Ohio State @ 6. Oregon on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (NBC)
Tier 3
- 4. Penn State @ 23. USC on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
- Wisconsin @ Rutgers on Saturday at Noon ET (B10)
My Week 7 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (69.2%, 2,219 yards, 20 td 5 int) - 182.4 Rating - (28-161-3 Rushing)
Tier 2
2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (46-561-6 Receiving) - (16 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)
3. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (73.4%, 1,274 yards, 11 td 2 int) - 201.2 Rating - (59-283-9 Rushing)
4. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (95-1,031-16 Rushing) - (6-19-0 Receiving)
Tier 3
5. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating (3-6-1 Rushing)
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (73.4%, 2,000 yards, 13 td 2 int) - 193.0 Rating (44-156-3 Rushing)
Tier 4
7. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (77.8%, 1,449 yards, 11 td 3 int) - 168.9 Rating (24-71-3 Rushing)
8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (64.3%, 1,219 yards, 14 td 2 int) - 165.5 Rating - (28-168-4 Rushing)
9. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (65.8%, 1,359 yards, 12 td 3 int) - 157.6 Rating (22-49-0 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
Have a great week 🤘 It's a big one!