Oklahoma Nuggets + Week 7 Power Ratings - Behind Enemy Lines

Let

's Talk About ED



I realize this is not exactly every man's favorite subject. However, it's been reported that more than half of men between the ages of 40 and 70 experience some form of ED. Yet men are less likely to report sexual problems with their physician when compared to women.



Why Addressing ED With Your Doctor is Important

Studies suggest most men suffering from ED have an underlying medical condition. Therefore, having ED may be suggestive of a serious medical condition, which in some cases is undetected. It may include some of the following:

Diabetes: Men with diabetes are up to three times more likely to have ED than men without diabetes

Hypertension: About 40% of men with ED have hypertension

Dyslipidemia: About 42% of men with ED have cholesterol issues

Hypogonadism: Up to 35% of men with ED have hypogonadism (Low-T)

Anatomical abnormalities: These include tight foreskin, short penile frenulum, Peyronie's disease, and inflammation.



ED can also have a psychiatric or anxiety component for which there are treatments.

Another essential reason to address ED early is the longer you suffer from ED, the more difficult it may be to treat and potentially reverse.

Temporary ED Treatments

Oral agents such as Tadalafil (Cialis), Sildenafil (Viagra), or Vardenafil (Levitra) work by temporarily increasing blood flow

“Trimix” is injected directly into the penis before intimacy and works similarly to the oral agents to increase blood flow

Regenerating ED Treatments

Presently, there are cutting-edge, non-surgical means of improving ED. The mentioned treatments work best before ED becomes severe.

Priapus Shot, or “P-shot.” This involves taking one's own platelets from blood and concentrating the platelets, known as “platelet-rich plasma,” or PRP. Calcium activates the platelets, growth factors are released, stem cells undergo signaling, and damaged tissue is repaired. The average person, in my experience, gains one to two years of benefit, with some achieving longer results Extracorporeal shockwave therapy, sometimes called “wave therapy” or “Gaineswave, " was discovered more than a decade ago. Acoustic shockwaves directed at human tissue stimulate the activity of stem cells and increase blood flow to the region. These devices were initially meant to heal poorly vascularized tissue such as tendons. They are a frequent treatment for Achilles tendonitis. In the past ten years, these acoustic wave emitting devices have been used to treat ED by regenerating improved blood flow.



At OB Men, we are focused on efficacy. When performing a P-Shot, we use a device that maximizes platelet volumes and concentration, which is critical to the treatment's success. Our wave device, Morenova, is newly FDA-approved, and based on studies performed at the University of Miami, it is superior to conventional devices. Incidentally, 80% of offices are estimated to use a radial wave device that is ineffective at treating ED.





Which ED Treatment is Right for You?

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines" ​

Oklahoma (5 days until)

Kevin Murray

Dasan McCullough, LB / Taylor Tatum, RB / Deion Burks, WR

Offensive Line Grade from Jesse Crittenden

Missouri Commit LaMont Rogers,OT

(-90)

(-50)

(-100)

(+280)

(-100)

(-300)

(+200)

(+1000)

(-1300)

Week 7 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Top Games of the Week in College Football

My Week 7 Heisman Watchlist Update

1. MICHAEL HAWKINS MATURATION -2. INJURY -: Reports lead us to believe McCullough returns, Tatum is questionable and Burks is doubtful this week against Texas. Parker Thune expects Tatum to return against the Longhorns and to be a MORE IMPORTANT piece to a Sooners win than would Deion Burks.INFUSION -4. MIDSEASON REVIEW -5. RECRUITING -: OUInside Parker Thune was asked about Oklahoma's pressure on LaMont Rogers to flip from Missouri to Oklahoma by a poster, Thune responded: For the First time in Texas vs. Oklahoma History, Oklahoma will start a True Freshman at Quarterback. Caleb Williams came off the bench in 2021.- Notre Dame x 4- Oklahoma State- Texas State- USC 👀 x2- Georgia- Ole Miss x 2- Coach Prime- Michigan 👀1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Alabama +3702. Ohio State +3803. Texas +5004. Georgia +5505. Oregon +10006. Tennessee +10007. Miami (FL) +18008. Penn State +18009. Ole Miss +200010. Clemson/USC/Notre Dame1. Ohio State +290 - Trend:2. Texas +450 - Trend:3. Georgia +450 - Trend:4. Alabama +650 - Trend:5. Oregon +900 - Trend:6. Ole Miss +1700 - Trend:7. Penn State +18008. Miami (FL) +2000 - Trend:8. Tennessee +2000 - Trend:9. Clemson +2700 - Trend:1. Texas Longhorns (5-0) - .988 - Week 6: IDLE2. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) - .967 - Week 6: (31-13 win vs Auburn)3. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) - .965 - Week 6: (35-7 win vs. Iowa)4. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) - .944 - Week 6: (40-35 loss at Vanderbilt)5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-0) - .939 - Week 6: (39-38 win at California)6. Oregon Ducks (5-0) - .928 - Week 6: (31-10 win vs. Michigan State)7. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) - .906 - Week 6: (19-14 loss at Arkansas)8. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) - .890 - Week 6: (27-3 win at South Carolina)9. Clemson Tigers (4-1) - .879 - Week 6: (29-13 win at Florida State)10. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) - .869 - Week 6: (27-11 win vs UCLA)11. Utah Utes (4-1) - .819 - Week 6: IDLE12. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) - .812 - Week 6: (41-10 win vs Missouri)13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) - .769 - Week 6: IDLE14. Missouri Tigers (4-1) - .767 - Week 6: (41-10 loss at Texas A&M)15. Iowa State (5-0) - .744 - Week 6: (43-21 win vs Baylor)16. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) - .739 - Week 6: IDLE17. BYU Cougars (5-0) - .739 - Week 6: IDLE18. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) - .735 - Week 5: (14-7 win vs Rutgers)19. Michigan Wolverines (3-2) - .725 - Week 6: (27-17 loss at Washington)20. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) - .717 - Week 6: IDLE21. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) - .712 - Week 6: IDLE22. LSU (4-1) - .708 - Week 6: IDLE23. USC (3-2) - .708 - Week 6: (24-17 loss at Minnesota)24. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) - .687 - Week 6: (41-24 win vs. Northwestern)25. Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) - .683 - Week 6: IDLE26. Boise State (4-1) - .683 - Week 5: (45-24 win vs Washington State)27. Louisville Cardinals (3-2) - .682 - Week 6: (34-27 loss vs. SMU)28. Washington Huskies (4-2) - .682 - Week 6: (27-17 win vs Michigan)29. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) - .678 - Week 6: IDLE30. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) - .677 - Week 6: (28-22 win at Arizona)31. Arizona Wildcats (3-2) - .676 - Week 6: (28-22 loss vs Texas Tech)32. SMU Mustangs (5-1) - .675 - Week 6: (34-27 win at Louisville)33. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) - .673 - Week 6: (34-24 win at North Carolina)- 1. Texas vs. 16. Oklahoma on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)- South Carolina @ 4. Alabama on Saturday at Noon ET (ABC)- 20. Kansas State @ 29. Colorado on Friday at 10:15 pm ET (ESPN)- 8. Ole Miss @ 22. LSU on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET (ABC)- 3. Ohio State @ 6. Oregon on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (NBC)- 4. Penn State @ 23. USC on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)- Wisconsin @ Rutgers on Saturday at Noon ET (B10)1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (69.2%, 2,219 yards, 20 td 5 int) - 182.4 Rating - (28-161-3 Rushing)2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (46-561-6 Receiving) - (16 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)3. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (73.4%, 1,274 yards, 11 td 2 int) - 201.2 Rating - (59-283-9 Rushing)4. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (95-1,031-16 Rushing) - (6-19-0 Receiving)5. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating (3-6-1 Rushing)6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (73.4%, 2,000 yards, 13 td 2 int) - 193.0 Rating (44-156-3 Rushing)7. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (77.8%, 1,449 yards, 11 td 3 int) - 168.9 Rating (24-71-3 Rushing)8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (64.3%, 1,219 yards, 14 td 2 int) - 165.5 Rating - (28-168-4 Rushing)9. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (65.8%, 1,359 yards, 12 td 3 int) - 157.6 Rating (22-49-0 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)Have a great week 🤘 It's a big one!