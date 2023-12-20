Quick Evan Stewart Update...

I've been told for a while that the Longhorns weren't expected to make a push for A&M transfer Evan Stewart if he ended up in the Portal.



Well, he's in the Portal.



Checked with a source tonight and nothing changed about the message. The expected answer to his being in the Portal is expected to remain a "no".



Could that change? Maybe. I think there's always been some question about the interest level if and when push came to shove.



The word I'm getting remains the same (no), but I have to admit to wondering if Sarkisian will be tempted by first-round level talent, which Stewart brings to the table over every single other WR in the Portal.



From what I know, the Longhorns are not interested in an NIL death match with anyone for Stewart, but if he conveys that he's less interested in NIL and more interested in developing in a program focused on the "we" instead of the "I", I could see a world where the mood in the room changes.



Stay tuned.