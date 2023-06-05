Recap: Texas advances to the Super Regionals with a 10-6 win over Miami (via Pinthouse Brewing)

AaronLittleOB
FRIDAY RECAP
SATURDAY RECAP
Winning pitcher: Charlie Hurley (5-0)
Losing pitcher: Ronaldo Gallo (2-4)
BOX SCORE
RECAP
For the third year in a row, the Texas Longhorns are headed to the Super Regionals. The UT offense exploded on Sunday and led Texas to a 10-6 win over the Miami Hurricanes, completing a perfect regional for David Pierce’s squad.
Things flipped in a hurry in this game. Tanner Witt struggled in the second inning and Miami took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning on a three-run blast from Dominic Pitelli. That lead for Miami didn’t last long though. Texas scored an overpowering nine runs in the third inning to take firm control of the game and the Coral Gables Regional.
Jack O’Dowd and Mitchell Daly started the key third-inning rally with two great at-bats at the bottom of the order. From there, Peyton Powell, Garret Guillemette, and Jalin Flores all delivered huge blows that drove in multiple runs. The biggest of which was a towering grand slam to center field off the bat of the true freshman Jalin Flores. The statement swing from Flores gave Texas a 6-run lead and the Horns never looked back.
Zane Morehouse entered the game in the 7th and recorded the final eight outs to secure the regional for Texas.
BIG MOMENT
After getting hosed on a brutal strike-three call to open the third, Jalin Flores came up to bat again in the third inning. With a chance to break the game open, Flores took the umpire out of the equation and took fate into his own hands. Carlos Lequercia tried to casually flip a first-pitch curveball over the plate to steal strike one, but Flores was having none of it. The true freshman absolutely unleashed on the breaking ball and sent it over the wall in center for a grand slam.
David Pierce loves to bet on talent when he has the option to do so. He won’t give up on a pitcher with electric stuff even if it comes with growing pains, and Pierce is hesitant to give up on a kid with the talent of Flores. These bets that Pierce likes to make often look bad in the short term and pay off in the long run, and that’s what happened with Jalin Flores in this moment. This was a bet on a talented kid that paid off in the biggest of spots. Props to Pierce for never completely giving up on Flores this year, and props to Flores for coming through with the swing of his life in this massive spot.
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE TO NOTE
Speaking of betting on talent in the long run, have a regional, Zane Morehouse. Morehouse pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on the weekend. Zane’s arm slot appears to be just a tad lower and that subtle adjustment has really helped Morehouse with his slider command. Upon entering the game, Morehouse struck out the first four batters he faced, all on sliders.
Texas has not had an awesome closer for two years now, but Morehouse might just be heating up at the perfect time. He has the stuff and he has had a lot of success and a lot of failure in that role. Basically, Morehouse knows the highs and lows and he has felt the pressure before.
Bet on talent, and sometimes talent comes through.
TAKEAWAYS
Three regional wins in three years should not be taken for granted. College baseball is a sport of extreme variance and it is just not easy to win a regional. Just ask Oklahoma State, Auburn, Clemson, Vanderbilt, or Miami. Chaos happens and great teams get bounced in this weekend every single season. But for the third year in a row, Texas has met expectations, thrived in the chaos, and played its best baseball when it needed to.
Don’t get fooled by the final line, Charlie Hurley was fantastic on Sunday. Hurley entered the game with the Horns trailing in the third and he shut down a dangerous Miami lineup for four innings before Yohandy Morales tagged him with a three-run bomb. What stood out about Hurley was his confidence on the mound. From the moment he took the ball, Hurley looked like he knew he belonged on the mound in that spot. He expected to get those hitters out and did so throughout the middle of the game. Hurley used his curveball to steal strikes and relied on the sinker to get huge outs on the ground. With the recent injuries in the bullpen, Texas needs a guy like Hurley who can eat multiple innings at a time just as he did in this game. Reliever Chuck might be back, and I’d give him the game ball in this one.
Mitchell Daly vs. Jalin Flores. This was the great debate that took place throughout the end of the regular season. It’s suddenly more clear than ever, and as a little girl in a taco shell commercial once said, WHY DON'T WE HAVE BOTH?!?
There’s something cool about watching the veteran that has struggled launch a clutch homer in game one and then see the upcoming freshman plant the dagger with a grand slam in game three. Either guy could have felt sorry for themselves at one point during the year and clearly neither did. They stayed focused, made adjustments, and got better. Mitchell Daly and Jalin Flores deserved those moments and it was really cool to see.
It was great to see the offense pick up Tanner Witt and it’s big to see the bats carry Texas to a win on the road against a strong team. Oh, and Dylan Campbell is now on a 38-game hitting streak and will have a shot at 40 in the Supers.
There is going to be some Tanner Witt chatter over the coming days and I do feel that it is a fair conversation to have. Travis Sthele has been pretty solid lately and Charlie Hurley just proved that he can throw multiple high-quality innings. I’m still lining up Tanner Witt to get the ball in game three next weekend. Witt showed against West Virginia that he can provide those high-quality innings, and bringing him out of the bullpen is a bad option for a few reasons. Witt is just the type of guy that I think you put your trust in, but I am not going to argue with those that push for a different option.
So many ups and downs and yet, here are the Longhorns, two wins away from Omaha. Soak it in.
UP NEXT
Texas will play either Stanford or Texas A&M in the Supers.
If it’s Stanford, Texas will head out west.
If it’s the Aggies, it will be up to the NCAA committee to decide the location of the games.
