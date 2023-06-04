Thoughts/Analysis: Texas beats Miami 4-1 behind a complete game from Lebarron Johnson Jr. (via Pinthouse Brewing)

AaronLittleOB
FRIDAY RECAP
Winning pitcher: Lebarron Johnson Jr. (8-3)
Losing pitcher: Karson Ligon (3-2)
BOX SCORE
RECAP
Lebarron. Johnson. Jr.
The redshirt sophomore from Florida turned in an absolute gem in his home state, giving the Longhorns a complete game on the mound as Texas moved to 2-0 in the regional with a 4-1 win over the Miami Hurricanes. This was the first complete game thrown by a Texas pitcher this year, as LBJ set career-highs in innings and pitches (129).
As they desperately needed to, Texas jumped on Miami in the top of the first inning. Jared Thomas opened the game with a double to right center, setting the table for Dylan Campbell to launch his 13th homer later in the first with a mammoth shot over the scoreboard in left field. Campbell’s laser gave Texas a 2-0 lead before LBJ even stepped foot on the bump. Jack O’Dowd added a run with a solo bomb in the second, and Jalin Flores drove in a run in the third with a dribbler up the middle with two outs.
Texas had 4 runs after three innings and ended the game with only 4 runs due to some stellar pitching from Rafe Schlesinger in relief for the Hurricanes. Luckily for Texas, 4 runs were more than enough with Lebarron Johnson Jr. on the mound.
Some thoughts on this massive win for Texas...
Texas baseball has been around for a while and has seen its fair share of legendary performances, well go ahead and add Lebarron Johnson Jr. to that list of performances. This wasn’t just about LBJ’s raw talent -- and he has quite a bit of that -- this was a culmination of the growth that Texas fans have seen from LBJ this season. The guy is tough, clutch, and has a ridiculous amount of heart. None of that has anything to do with an upper-90s fastball or wipeout slider, and that’s what makes this outing and this season so special for LBJ. He has learned how to compete. The stuff was always there, but when you combine his stuff with the intangibles that he now can rely on, THAT is how you end up throwing a complete game against the No. 9 team in the tournament in their house.
95 MPH for a strikeout on pitch 100. Miami was 2-12 with runners on base. 129 pitches of guts and gas when Texas absolutely had to have it. Special stuff from No. 57.
9 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 3 BB
If Texas does go on to win this regional, Miami is going to think about those first two innings for a long time. Miami left the bases loaded in the first and the second before LBJ had settled in. Zach Levenson got a 2-0 fastball right down the pipe with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning that he popped up and now will see in his nightmares. They had LBJ on the ropes early, but when you get an elite pitcher on the ropes you better cash in and deliver the knockout. Miami let LBJ off the rope and LBJ made them pay for it inning after inning after inning until he was celebrating with his teammates on the field.
One last point on LBJ… the guy is making himself some serious cash.
Texas had to score early to win this game. Falling behind against this Miami offense with Andrew Walters lurking in the bullpen would have been a recipe for disaster. Texas simply had to come out and make the first move, so of course Dylan Campbell did just that. Campbell cleared the scoreboard with a huge two-run homer in the first, a dinger that gave Texas the lead and moved Campbell’s hitting streak to 37 games. This has been the Dylan Campbell regional and it doesn’t appear that Campbell has plans of slowing down anytime soon.
Garret Guillemette got smoked in the face by a fastball early in the game. The ball luckily caught the flap of the helmet and didn’t make direct contact with the head/face. Guillemette was lifted from the game and made it through concussion protocol before re-entering the game, which is allowed under NCAA rules. All seems to be good with the Horns’ gritty catcher who naturally picked up two hits after the scary play. Garret Guillemette is one tough dude, I wouldn’t have wanted to be the pitcher that drilled him for many reasons.
These first two games have been so impressive by Texas. The Horns entered this regional with such little room for error and perfectly executed the formula that they had to execute to have a chance. Most of that credit goes to Lucas Gordon and Lebarron Johnson Jr. Any slip up from either of those two and Texas would have been in serious trouble. Gordon and LBJ have pitched 16 innings, allowing a total of 2 earned runs. That was always the case for this team in the postseason, and it has been impressive to see the team deliver and do exactly what it had to do.
Not done yet. Louisiana and Miami can put up runs in a hurry and won’t go down easy. Miami’s stud closer, Andrew Walters, has yet to throw a pitch this weekend. If Miami does eliminate Louisiana, hopefully Walters is forced to throw 2-3 innings in that game.
UP NEXT
Texas will play the winner of Miami and Louisiana at 5 PM CT on Sunday. Tanner Witt is expected to get the start.
