Recap: Dylan Campbell and Lucas Gordon lead Texas to a 4-2 win over Louisiana (via Pinthouse Brewing)

Winning pitcher: Lucas Gordon (7-1)
Losing pitcher: Jackson Nezuh (9-6)
BOX SCORE
RECAP
That’s more like it.
Texas opened the Coral Gables regional with a 4-2 win over the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns, moving the Horns into the winner’s bracket. Louisiana played a good game and made things interesting throughout the afternoon, but Texas got great pitching, spectacular defense, and some clutch hits that were enough to secure the win.
Lucas Gordon got the ball in this critical game and came through with a clutch performance. Not only did Gordon hold the Cajuns to just one run, but he delivered an efficient seven innings for a team that entered the tournament without much depth on the mound.
Gordon couldn’t have done it without his defense though. Eric Kennedy robbed what would have been a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth. The amazing play from Kennedy kept the game tied and kept a lot of pressure off of the Horns’ bats.
Offensively, it was the usual suspects that came through and one surprise swing that woke up the Longhorns. With Texas trailing 1-0 in the 6th, Mitchell Daly hammered an 0-2 fastball over the wall in LF to tie the game. Later in the 6th, Porter Brown gave Texas the lead with a single off the lefty Blake Marshall. Dylan Campbell then provided Texas with some huge insurance runs with a two-run double that smoked the top of the wall in left with two outs in the 7th.
Zane Morehouse entered in the 8th with a 4-1 lead and was able to get the last six outs while allowing just one run on a solo homer.
This win moved Texas to 5-0 in regional openers under David Pierce.
BIG MOMENT
The top of the 4th was the frame that decided this game. Lucas Gordon was cruising through three innings before allowing a leadoff single to Roccaforte in the 4th. After a sac bunt moved Roccaforte to second, the real action started. Connor Higgs came to the plate and struck a single to right field with one down. The ball was not hit that sharply and seemed like a hit that would score Roccaforte from second, but out of respect for Dylan Campbell’s right arm, the third base coach held Roccaforte at third. I thought this was a great example of Dylan Campbell impacting the game based solely on his reputation. Campbell didn’t really do anything on this play, but because of his history of throwing out runners, Louisiana played it safe on the bases and didn’t score on the play. This reminded me of when someone on the Warriors gets a wide-open dunk because Steph Curry’s ability to shoot is drawing so much attention far away from the hoop. Campbell impacts the game in so many ways, even when he isn’t really trying to.
Gordon took advantage of the no-send from Louisiana and struck out the next batter, bringing Taylor to the plate with two outs and two on. Taylor blasted a ball over the wall in center field, but not quite far enough over the wall. Eric Kennedy raced back, perfectly timed his jump, and robbed Taylor of the three-run bomb, keeping the score tied at zero.
This was simply the most important sequence of the game and perhaps the best defensive play of Kennedy’s long career.
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE TO NOTE
Have a day, Dylan Campbell. It’s no surprise that the Horns’ best and most consistent player showed up for this massive game in Miami. In the 6th inning alone, Campbell made one of the best diving catches that I have ever seen in college baseball and then broke the Big 12 record by extending his hitting streak to 36 games. NOT A BAD INNING IF YOU ASK ME! But that wasn’t all, Campbell came to the plate with the bases juiced and two outs in the 7th and laced a ball off the top of the wall in left. The two-out 2-RBI double gave Texas a 4-1 lead and provided Zane Morehouse with some breathing room.
The best players come up big in the big games, and Campbell carried his team to a win in the biggest game of the year thus far.
THE ARMS
Speaking of coming up huge in big games, well done, Lucas Gordon. The moment wasn’t too big for Geno and it was never going to be too big. It was just a matter of doing the things that make him great and that’s what he did. Gordon established his fastball inside, outside, high, and low. He used his changeups in different counts and flipped in a few nice sliders. Louisiana hit some balls hard and Gordon needed his defense to bail him out a few times, but this was nothing short of an outstanding outing by the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Gordon was calm, clutch, and efficient across 83 pitches on Friday.
7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 83 pitches
Zane Morehouse is going to have to get big outs from this point on. The bullpen depth is what it is and Morehouse is going to be called upon for big outs. The electric righty did what he had to do and gave Texas two solid innings to close the game. He did allow one solo homer on a really impressive swing from Roccaforte, but Morehouse recovered and moved Texas to 1-0 with a six-out save. The overall command from Morehouse was strong and he didn’t fold under pressure. If he can continue this recent stretch of solid outings, Texas will have a much better chance than many expected.
TAKEAWAYS
Eric Kennedy made one of the biggest defensive plays in recent UT history just to have Dylan Campbell make a way more impressive play a few innings later. What an absurd day of defense in that outfield.
Just how good did that home run feel for Mitchell Daly? Daly has struggled at the plate for the better part of two years now and recently lost his starting shortstop job to a true freshman. All of that had to make his absolutely huge game-tying homer in the 6th feel that much better. Daly opened up his stance at the plate and jumped all over an 0-2 fastball, but none of that is the story. The story is just how cool it was to see a veteran player come up with that swing in that spot when nobody expected him to. Kudos to Mitch. I know I wasn’t the only one that had to feel happy for that guy.
When push came to shove, Texas could count on its offensive bread and butter. A competitive at-bat from Jared Thomas that ended in a walk, a single from the hit machine Dylan Campbell, and Porter Brown driving in a run against a left-handed pitcher. Texas has been able to rely on those three things almost all year and it was nice to see that continue in the regional.
This was the formula. Get to the regional, get a huge outing from Lucas Gordon, and get some big hits from the star players. Texas executed and now has it all lined up for a game on Saturday that very well could decide this regional. It’s going to have to be that exact same recipe but with Lebarron Johnson Jr. in place of Lucas Gordon.
Zane Morehouse should be available after just 24 pitches. And after just 83 pitches… Lucas Gordon could be available on Monday for an inning or two if Texas ends up playing on Monday.
UP NEXT
Texas will play the winner of Miami and Maine at 5 PM CT on Saturday.
