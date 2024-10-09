Sooner Beatdown with a Burnt Orange Backdrop... Players to Watch vs. OU

CodyCarpentier
Nov 25, 2023
- 2,165
- 5,677
- 113
"The last time I checked this morning, when I walked in our building, the Golden Hat wasn't in there" - Coach Sarkisian
Players to Watch for Oklahoma
- #9 Michael Hawkins, QB - Oklahoma's first-ever True Freshman Quarterback to start in the Red River Shootout, Caleb Williams "played" in but did not start back in 2021.
- #19 - Jacobe Johnson, ATH - As I mentioned in Monday's "Behind Enemy Lines" column, the reports from OUInsider Brandon Drumm was that ""I think you see Johnson very infused into the offense, this week. It's one thing to prepare and think you're going to see something than prepare and see what it actually looks like." - Johnson has been playing defensive back for the majority of the season, but the 6'3 175 lbs athlete from Mustang, OK is expected to have a larger role on Saturday
- #52 Damonic Williams, DT - Not because Williams has been great, but because he was the "sought-after" Defensive Tackle this offseason that many of you may remember who was attempting to get a $1 Million dollar NIL package. PFF has him as the 13th-best player on the Oklahoma Defense, with 4 total pressures, 1 sack, and 9 tackles. Williams has played the most snaps among Defensive Tackles on the roster, but #56 Gracen Halton, his counterpart has been the one causing havoc on the inside, with 10 pressures, 1 sack and 9 tackles.
- #10 Bauer Sharp, TE - Since jumping onto the scene in Week 1 against Temple with a 5 catch 47 yard and 1 touchdown performance, his output has improved week after week since the Houston game where he finished with just 1 catch. In 4 of Oklahoma's 5 games, Sharp has 4+ receptions. Sharp transferred from SE Louisiana this offseason after a Sophomore Season that saw him finish with 29 catches, 299 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Sharp began his collegiate career as a Quarterback.
- Honorable Mention: #23 Eli Bowen is a 5'9 185 lbs true freshman who has earned more snaps over the last 3 weeks and is working as the Sooners "best" cornerback.
This is a Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap , it's called "According to PFF"
1) According to PFF, Texas has the 3 best defensive players in the game featuring Collin Simmons, Jahdae Barron, and Vernon Broughton, and 6 of the Top 10. YES, these are their grades.. YES they are cockamamie and NO Anthony Hill is not 11, 12, 13, or 14th 😂
2) According to PFF, The Texas starting 5 offensive linemen have all graded out better than he best Oklahoma Offensive Lineman, Cole Hutson is also a notch ahead of Branson Hickman.
3) According to PFF, Oklahoma has the 65th-ranked Team Coverage unit in College Football. While Texas has allowed the FEWEST plays of 10+ yards on Defensive in America (31), Oklahoma is ranked 25th, allowing 56 plays of 10+ yards. That matters for Texas, because not only are they ELITE are stopping explosive plays, they are CREATING explosive plays. Texas has 36 plays of 20+ yards on offense, while Oklahoma is 5th LEAST explosive team in America with just 13 plays of 20+ yards... 2 more than UL-Monroe (133rd)
4) According to PFF, here are the 6 opponents Texas has played this season, sorted by Defensive Team Coverage Grade.
Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP
1st Round
- 4thth - Kelvin Banks, OT (+8)
- 12th - Quinn Ewers, QB (+2)
- 25th - Isaiah Bond, WR (+18)
- 59th - Jahdae Barron, DB (+38)
- 89th - Cam Williams, OT (+44)
- 104th - Gunnar Helm, TE (+39)
- 124th - Ethan Burke, EDGE (+103)
- 133rd - Andrew Mukuba, S (-23)
- 156th - D.J. Campbell, OG (+56)
- 162nd - Matthew Golden, WR (+19)
- 243rd - Trey Moore, EDGE (-78)
- 261st - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE (-80)
P-UDFA
- 285th - Alfred Collins, DT (+3)
Cody's Week 7 Prediction (5-0) with a (+/- of 50 pts)
Texas 37
Oklahoma 23
In 2023, Texas started the first half of the Red River Shootout with an Interception, Interception, Punt, Touchdown, Field Goal, and the 2nd half started with a Fumble after allowing Oklahoma to march 75 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown. Texas had the ball for 11 drives in that game in 2023, the preceding 5 games featured 12 drives(Rice and Alabama), 9 drives(Wyoming), 11 drives(Baylor and Kansas). So far in 2024, 12 drives (Colorado State) 10 drives (Michigan), 14 drives (UTSA), 13 drives (ULM) and 11 drives (Mississippi State).. 60 total drive in 5 games, compared to 55 drives in the first 5 games of 2023. The Offense is much more explosive, despite losing the faster player in the world, Xavier Worthy. In the 2022 Red River Shootout, Texas had 13 drives in its 49-0 molly whopping of Oklahoma.
Despite not trailing to this point in the season, the first quarter feels like a vulnerable spot for Texas to be in during this game. With both teams coming off of a bye week and Oklahoma's offensive line entering a 3rd consecutive week of cohesion, and Freshman Quarterback Michael Hawkins gifted two weeks to prepare, I think Texas finds it self down a score early in the first quarter. But like many big games, once those first 5 minute jitters wear off and the game settles in, so will Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers on offense.
Scoring on 7 of 12 drives in this game, I think Texas turns the ball over once and punts twice. If you can get a PrizePicks number for Bert Auburn this week anywhere near or south of 8.5 kicking points, I'd take HIGHER. My halftime score in this one is 16-13 Texas with a final score of 37-23.
Drive Summary - 1st half - FG, TD, TO, FG, Punt, FG, 2nd half - TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt, Victory Formation.
Player of the Game: Gunner Helm (8-105-1)
The line in the game is Texas -14.5 with a game total of 49.5. This implies a score of 32-17.5 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 (+/- 21)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Texas vs. Oklahoma Football Game Facts
- 120th All-Time Matchup (Texas leads 63-51-5)
- Last 10 Matchups (Oklahoma leads 7-3)
- Top 25 Matchups since 2000 (Oklahoma leads 13-4)
- Years that end in "4" (Texas leads 6-4-1)
- #1 Ranked Team in America (No. 1 Team is 9-2) *Oklahoma was the No. 1 team for both losses.*
- Top 5 Team vs Non-Top 5 Team (Top 5 Teams are 28-2) *Oklahoma was the only 2 losses in 1958 and 1990*