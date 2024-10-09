Sooner Beatdown with a Burnt Orange Backdrop... Players to Watch vs. OU

"The last time I checked this morning, when I walked in our building, the Golden Hat wasn't in there" - Coach Sarkisian



Players to Watch for Oklahoma

#9 Michael Hawkins, QB - Oklahoma's first-ever True Freshman Quarterback to start in the Red River Shootout, Caleb Williams "played" in but did not start back in 2021.

#19 - Jacobe Johnson, ATH - As I mentioned in Monday's "Behind Enemy Lines" column, the reports from OUInsider Brandon Drumm was that ""I think you see Johnson very infused into the offense, this week. It's one thing to prepare and think you're going to see something than prepare and see what it actually looks like." - Johnson has been playing defensive back for the majority of the season, but the 6'3 175 lbs athlete from Mustang, OK is expected to have a larger role on Saturday

#52 Damonic Williams, DT - Not because Williams has been great, but because he was the "sought-after" Defensive Tackle this offseason that many of you may remember who was attempting to get a $1 Million dollar NIL package. PFF has him as the 13th-best player on the Oklahoma Defense, with 4 total pressures, 1 sack, and 9 tackles. Williams has played the most snaps among Defensive Tackles on the roster, but #56 Gracen Halton, his counterpart has been the one causing havoc on the inside, with 10 pressures, 1 sack and 9 tackles.

#10 Bauer Sharp, TE - Since jumping onto the scene in Week 1 against Temple with a 5 catch 47 yard and 1 touchdown performance, his output has improved week after week since the Houston game where he finished with just 1 catch. In 4 of Oklahoma's 5 games, Sharp has 4+ receptions. Sharp transferred from SE Louisiana this offseason after a Sophomore Season that saw him finish with 29 catches, 299 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Sharp began his collegiate career as a Quarterback.

Honorable Mention: #23 Eli Bowen is a 5'9 185 lbs true freshman who has earned more snaps over the last 3 weeks and is working as the Sooners "best" cornerback.

Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP

4thth - Kelvin Banks, OT (+8)

12th - Quinn Ewers, QB (+2)

25th - Isaiah Bond, WR (+18)

59th - Jahdae Barron, DB (+38)

89th - Cam Williams, OT (+44)

104th - Gunnar Helm, TE (+39)

124th - Ethan Burke, EDGE (+103)

133rd - Andrew Mukuba, S (-23)

156th - D.J. Campbell, OG (+56)

162nd - Matthew Golden, WR (+19)

243rd - Trey Moore, EDGE (-78)

261st - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE (-80)

285th - Alfred Collins, DT (+3)

Cody's Week 7 Prediction (5-0) with a (+/- of 50 pts)

Past Predictions

Texas vs. Oklahoma Football Game Facts

Texas leads 63-51-5

Oklahoma leads 7-3

Oklahoma leads 13-4

Texas leads 6-4-1

No. 1 Team is 9-2

Top 5 Teams are 28-2