The Legacy of Quinn Ewers | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
LET’S TALK ABOUT SPORTS INJURIES
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
LET’S TALK ABOUT SPORTS INJURIES
Peptides, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), and biologics are increasingly utilized in sports medicine for their potential to accelerate the healing process of sports injuries. Peptides like BPC-157 and TB-500 promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and enhance angiogenesis, which is critical for healing tendons and ligaments.
PRP involves drawing blood from the patient, concentrating the platelets, and injecting them into injured areas to leverage the growth factors within the platelets that stimulate healing and tissue regeneration. This treatment can be particularly effective for chronic tendon injuries like tennis elbow or acute muscle strains, potentially reducing recovery time and improving outcomes.
Biologics, including stem cell therapies, offer another avenue by potentially regenerating damaged tissues by introducing cells that can differentiate into various tissue types. Together, these modalities provide a targeted approach to healing, focusing on natural repair mechanisms rather than just masking symptoms, which can help athletes return to play more quickly and with a lower risk of re-injury.
While I am limited in this introduction to stem-cell therapies, it is essential to understand that not all stem-cell therapies are alike. I was a principal investigator on a trial that involved capturing ADLH Bright cells (a signaling cell to turn on stem cells after a vascular injury like stroke). In the trial, patients had these cells extracted from their bone marrow and then injected into the carotid artery on the side of a recent stroke. The study lost funding, but in the initial trial involving rats, the rats grew back almost 70% of their brain and regained function compared to the rats that were omitted from the treatment. Note that in this study, we did not inject stem cells; rather, we injected something to signal the stem cells to regenerate tissue.
In order to convert and form new tissue in regions of injury, stem cells must have a signal. In one study, autologous stem cells were marked with a radioisotope so they could be seen on a special scanner. After injecting in patient’s knees, the stem cells were only in the region for 8 minutes before leaving. They had no signal. Many of us use mesenchymal stem cells derived from the umbilical cord (Wharton’s Jelly), which contain both stem cells, signalers, and growth factors. There are other variants, like stem-cell-derived exosomes, which I will explore in a future article.
The bottom line is that just because someone says, “We do stem cell therapy,” it doesn’t mean it will work.
Are Regenerative Therapies for Nagging Injuries Right For You?
If you are suffering from acute or chronic sports injuries, peptide and biologic options can help the body heal itself. These therapies require no surgery and are being proven to be safe and effective alternatives to traditional steroids, NSAIDs, and surgery. At OB Men, we are experts on using the body to heal nagging injuries. Call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp.
📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
************************************************************
Happy Victory Monday XI (Things)🤘
*********** Since Week 10, Collins Simmons, Trey Moore and Barryn Sorrell have each played more than 80 snaps, however only Simmons and Sorrell have more than 10 pressures at the EDGE position.
********** During the 12-game regular season, Texas is the ONLY team in America not to allow more than 100 plays of 10+ yards (97). Texas also led the country in the least 20+ and 30+ yard plays allowed.
********* Ten Longhorns make All-SEC first or second team.. (Kelvin Banks, Cam Williams, Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm, Alfred Collins, Collin Simmons, Anthony Hill, Jahdae Barron, Michael Taafe, Jake Majors OR Barryn Sorrell)
******** Tre Wisner is just 188 yards away from 1,000 rushing yards, however he is the only Texas player with 1,000+ yards from scrimmage on the season... who saw that one coming in July!
******* Georgia has participated in 6 of the last 7 SEC Championships, winning just two. 3 of the 4 losses came at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama.
****** Quinn Ewers' aDOT (average depth of target) in 2024 is now 7.2 yards.. ranking 73rd of 78 in the Power 5.
As of October 29th, 2024 (Post-Vandy)
Ewers aDOT - 5.9 (78th of 78) - (0.5 lower than the next..)
Ewers Passer Rating (20+ Yards) - 92.8 (42nd of 73) in Power 5
Ewers Passer Rating (10-19 Yards) - 68.3 (63rd of 74) in Power 5
Ewers Passer Rating (0-9 Yards) - 125.9 (2nd of 69) in Power 5
Ewers Passer Rating (BTL of Scrimmage) - 100.2 (24th of 65) in Power 5
As of December 2nd, 2024 (Post-Texas A&M)
Ewers aDOT - 7.2 (73rd of 78) - (0.2 higher aDOT than the Dillon Gabriel)
Ewers Passer Rating (20+ Yards) - 98.8 (36th of 73) in Power 5 (0.4 QBR higher than Maalik Murphy)
Ewers Passer Rating (10-19 Yards) - 97.8 (36th of 74) in Power 5 (1.1 QBR higher than Diego Pavia)
Ewers Passer Rating (0-9 Yards) - 113.7 (4th of 69) in Power 5 (2.7 QBR higher than Shedeur Sanders)
Ewers Passer Rating (BTL of Scrimmage) - 106.5 (11th of 65) in Power 5 (1.0 QBR higher than Will Howard)
***** With a Win on Saturday, Quinn would jump into a four-way tie with 25 wins as a Quarterback at Texas.
**** Texas (Michael Kern) is averaging 39.7 yards per punt in 2024, ranking 120th in the FBS and 4th worst in the Power 4 conferences.
*** The last time Texas won a Conference Championship in back-to-back seasons? 1995-1996, the last season in the Southwest and first season in the Big 12. They also won the Southwest in 1994.
** The Defense jumped from #36 (5.1) to #1 (3.8) overall in Yards per Play allowed on the season, a notch ahead of Ohio State (3.9) and Indiana (4.1)
* Texas finished the regular season #1 overall in Passing Yards allowed (143.7) after allowing 146 to Marcel Reed in Week 12, they are just .6 yards ahead of Ohio State.
Best First SEC Season since its Origin in 1932
Alabama, 1933 - (5-0-1) - .917 - SEC Champion
Texas, 2024 - (7-1) - .875
LSU, 1933 - (3-0-2) - .800
Georgia, 1933 - (3-1) - .750
Texas A&M, 2012 - (6-2) - .750 - SEC West Runner-Up
Tennessee, 1933 - (5-2) - .714
Auburn, 1933 - (2-2) - .500
Ole Miss, 1933 - (2-2-1) - .500
Vanderbilt, 1933 - (2-2-2) - .500
Arkansas, 1992 - (3-4-1) - .438
Florida, 1933 - (2-3) - .400
Kentucky, 1933 - (2-3) - .400
South Carolina, 1992 - (3-5) - .375
Georgia Tech, 1933 - (2-5) - .286
Missouri, 2012 - (2-6) - .250
Oklahoma, 2024 - (2-6) - .250
Mississippi State, 1933 - (1-5-1) - .214
Sewanee, 1933 - (0-6) - .000
My Final Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Texas (-)
2. Georgia (-)
3. South Carolina (-)
4. Tennessee (-)
5. Alabama (-)
6. Florida (-)
7. Ole Miss (-)
8. LSU (-)
9. Texas A&M (+1)
10. Missouri (-1)
11. Auburn (-)
12. Vanderbilt (-)
13. Arkansas (+1)
14. Oklahoma (-1)
15. Kentucky (-)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 82 total
Texas bounced back to its season average of 6.8 explosives per game, hitting 7 against the Aggies on Saturday Night. After a two-game stretch with 6 total explosives, Texas finished third overall during the 12-game regular season with 82 explosives. Miami led America with 91, while Ole Miss finished with 87.
-- 7 vs. Texas A&M --
Quinn Ewers 26-yard rush vs. Texas A&M
Tre Wisner 22-yard rush vs. Texas A&M
Matthew Golden 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Ryan Wingo 35-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Tre Wisner 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Matthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
-- 2 vs. Kentucky --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Kentucky
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Kentucky
-- 4 vs. Arkansas --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Tre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Isaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Jaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. Arkansas
-- 12 vs. Florida -- (9 in first-half)
Gunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. Florida
Silas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Tre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. Florida
-- 8 vs. Vanderbilt --
DeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Amari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Gunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Tre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. Vandy
Silas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Jaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. Vandy
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Matthew Golden with 12 total (9 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Gunnar Helm with 11 total (10 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 8 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 2 from Quinn)
Tre Wisner with 7 total
DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Jaydon Blue with 6 total
Week 15 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Oregon Ducks (12-0) - .989
2. Texas Longhorns (11-1) - .987
3. Georgia Bulldogs (10-2) - .950
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) - .948
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
5. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) - .931
6. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1) - .924
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) - .919
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) - .841
9. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3) - .822
10. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) - .818
11. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) - .8058
12. SMU Mustangs (11-1) - .8052
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
13. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-2) - .804
14. Boise State (11-1) - .790
15. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) - .782
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
16. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) - .774
17. Clemson Tigers (9-3) - .752
18. Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) - .744
Tier 6 (The Best of the Rest)
19. LSU Tigers (8-4) - .739
20. Florida Gators (7-5) - .732
21. Louisville Cardinals (8-4) - .719
22. Duke Blue Devils (9-3) - .716
23. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) - .713
24. BYU Cougars (10-2) - .712
25. Texas A&M Aggies (9-3) - .7114
26. Missouri Tigers (9-3) - .7111
27. UNLV Rebels (10-2) - .707
28. Tulane Green Wave (9-3) - .701
29. Michigan Wolverines (7-5) - .700
20. Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) - .6903
31. Memphis Tigers (10-2) - .6902
32. Army Black Knights (10-1) - .684
My Week 14 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (94 touches, 1,157 yards, 15 touchdowns) - (32 Tackles, 11 PD, 1 FF and 4 INT on Defense)
Tier 2
2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (312-2,288-28 Rushing) - (18-102-1 Receiving)
Tier 3
N/A
Tier 4
3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.4%, 4,123 yards, 36 td 7 int) - 171.1 Rating - (58-196-4 Rushing)
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (73.5%, 3,275 yards, 24 td 6 int) - 165.1 Rating - (57-175-7 Rushing
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)
14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)
15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12) - REVIVE
16. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (Week 13)
17. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (Week 13)
18. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (Week 13)
Last edited: