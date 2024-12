The Legacy of Quinn Ewers | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Are Regenerative Therapies for Nagging Injuries Right For You?

Happy Victory Monday XI (Things)🤘

My Final Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 82 total

Week 15 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

My Week 14 Heisman Watchlist Update

Peptides, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), and biologics are increasingly utilized in sports medicine for their potential to accelerate the healing process of sports injuries. Peptides like BPC-157 and TB-500 promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and enhance angiogenesis, which is critical for healing tendons and ligaments.involves drawing blood from the patient, concentrating the platelets, and injecting them into injured areas to leverage the growth factors within the platelets that stimulate healing and tissue regeneration. This treatment can be particularly effective for chronic tendon injuries like tennis elbow or acute muscle strains, potentially reducing recovery time and improving outcomes., including stem cell therapies, offer another avenue by potentially regenerating damaged tissues by introducing cells that can differentiate into various tissue types. Together, these modalities provide a targeted approach to healing, focusing on natural repair mechanisms rather than just masking symptoms, which can help athletes return to play more quickly and with a lower risk of re-injury.While I am limited in this introduction to stem-cell therapies, it is essential to understand that not all stem-cell therapies are alike. I was a principal investigator on a trial that involved capturing ADLH Bright cells (a signaling cell to turn on stem cells after a vascular injury like stroke). In the trial, patients had these cells extracted from their bone marrow and then injected into the carotid artery on the side of a recent stroke. The study lost funding, but in the initial trial involving rats, the rats grew back almost 70% of their brain and regained function compared to the rats that were omitted from the treatment. Note that in this study, we did not inject stem cells; rather, we injected something to signal the stem cells to regenerate tissue.In order to convert and form new tissue in regions of injury, stem cells must have a signal. In one study, autologous stem cells were marked with a radioisotope so they could be seen on a special scanner. After injecting in patient’s knees, the stem cells were only in the region for 8 minutes before leaving. They had no signal. Many of us use mesenchymal stem cells derived from the umbilical cord (Wharton’s Jelly), which contain both stem cells, signalers, and growth factors. There are other variants, like stem-cell-derived exosomes, which I will explore in a future article.The bottom line is that just because someone says, “We do stem cell therapy,” it doesn’t mean it will work.If you are suffering from acute or chronic sports injuries, peptide and biologic options can help the body heal itself. These therapies require no surgery and are being proven to be safe and effective alternatives to traditional steroids, NSAIDs, and surgery. At OB Men, we are experts on using the body to heal nagging injuries. Call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp.Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net Your New Beginning Starts Here!Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane *********** Since Week 10, Collins Simmons, Trey Moore and Barryn Sorrell have each played more than 80 snaps, however only Simmons and Sorrell have more than 10 pressures at the EDGE position.********** During the 12-game regular season, Texas is the ONLY team in America not to allow more than 100 plays of 10+ yards (97). Texas also led the country in the least 20+ and 30+ yard plays allowed.********* Ten Longhorns make All-SEC first or second team.. (Kelvin Banks, Cam Williams, Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm, Alfred Collins, Collin Simmons, Anthony Hill, Jahdae Barron, Michael Taafe, Jake Majors OR Barryn Sorrell)******** Tre Wisner is just 188 yards away from 1,000 rushing yards, however he is the only Texas player with 1,000+ yards from scrimmage on the season... who saw that one coming in July!******* Georgia has participated in 6 of the last 7 SEC Championships, winning just two. 3 of the 4 losses came at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama.****** Quinn Ewers' aDOT (average depth of target) in 2024 is now 7.2 yards.. ranking 73rd of 78 in the Power 5.Ewers aDOT - 5.9 (78th of 78) - (0.5 lower than the next..)Ewers Passer Rating (20+ Yards) - 92.8 (42nd of 73) in Power 5Ewers Passer Rating (10-19 Yards) - 68.3 (63rd of 74) in Power 5Ewers Passer Rating (0-9 Yards) - 125.9 (2nd of 69) in Power 5Ewers Passer Rating (BTL of Scrimmage) - 100.2 (24th of 65) in Power 5Ewers aDOT - 7.2 (73rd of 78) - (0.2 higher aDOT than the Dillon Gabriel)Ewers Passer Rating (20+ Yards) - 98.8 (36th of 73) in Power 5 (0.4 QBR higher than Maalik Murphy)Ewers Passer Rating (10-19 Yards) - 97.8 (36th of 74) in Power 5 (1.1 QBR higher than Diego Pavia)Ewers Passer Rating (0-9 Yards) - 113.7 (4th of 69) in Power 5 (2.7 QBR higher than Shedeur Sanders)Ewers Passer Rating (BTL of Scrimmage) - 106.5 (11th of 65) in Power 5 (1.0 QBR higher than Will Howard)***** With a Win on Saturday, Quinn would jump into a four-way tie with 25 wins as a Quarterback at Texas.**** Texas (Michael Kern) is averaging 39.7 yards per punt in 2024, ranking 120th in the FBS and 4th worst in the Power 4 conferences.*** The last time Texas won a Conference Championship in back-to-back seasons? 1995-1996, the last season in the Southwest and first season in the Big 12. They also won the Southwest in 1994.** The Defense jumped from #36 (5.1) to #1 (3.8) overall in Yards per Play allowed on the season, a notch ahead of Ohio State (3.9) and Indiana (4.1)* Texas finished the regular season #1 overall in Passing Yards allowed (143.7) after allowing 146 to Marcel Reed in Week 12, they are just .6 yards ahead of Ohio State.Alabama, 1933 - (5-0-1) - .917 - SEC ChampionTexas, 2024 - (7-1) - .875LSU, 1933 - (3-0-2) - .800Georgia, 1933 - (3-1) - .750Texas A&M, 2012 - (6-2) - .750 - SEC West Runner-UpTennessee, 1933 - (5-2) - .714Auburn, 1933 - (2-2) - .500Ole Miss, 1933 - (2-2-1) - .500Vanderbilt, 1933 - (2-2-2) - .500Arkansas, 1992 - (3-4-1) - .438Florida, 1933 - (2-3) - .400Kentucky, 1933 - (2-3) - .400South Carolina, 1992 - (3-5) - .375Georgia Tech, 1933 - (2-5) - .286Missouri, 2012 - (2-6) - .250Oklahoma, 2024 - (2-6) - .250Mississippi State, 1933 - (1-5-1) - .214Sewanee, 1933 - (0-6) - .0001. Texas (-)2. Georgia (-)3. South Carolina (-)4. Tennessee (-)5. Alabama (-)6. Florida (-)7. Ole Miss (-)8. LSU (-)9. Texas A&M (+1)10. Missouri (-1)11. Auburn (-)12. Vanderbilt (-)13. Arkansas (+1)14. Oklahoma (-1)15. Kentucky (-)16. Mississippi State (-)Texas bounced back to its season average of 6.8 explosives per game, hitting 7 against the Aggies on Saturday Night. After a two-game stretch with 6 total explosives, Texas finished third overall during the 12-game regular season with 82 explosives. Miami led America with 91, while Ole Miss finished with 87.Quinn Ewers 26-yard rush vs. Texas A&MTre Wisner 22-yard rush vs. Texas A&MMatthew Golden 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MRyan Wingo 35-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MTre Wisner 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MMatthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. KentuckyJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. KentuckyMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasTre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasIsaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasJaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. ArkansasGunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. FloridaSilas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaTre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. FloridaDeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyAmari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyGunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyTre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. VandySilas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyJaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. VandyArch Manning 21-yard rush vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. OklahomaDeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAIsaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Gunnar Helm with 11 total (10 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Ryan Wingo with 8 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 2 from Quinn)Tre Wisner with 7 totalDeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)Jaydon Blue with 6 total1. Oregon Ducks (12-0) - .9892. Texas Longhorns (11-1) - .9873. Georgia Bulldogs (10-2) - .9504. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) - .9485. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) - .9316. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1) - .9247. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) - .9198. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) - .8419. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3) - .82210. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) - .81811. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) - .805812. SMU Mustangs (11-1) - .805213. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-2) - .80414. Boise State (11-1) - .79015. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) - .78216. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) - .77417. Clemson Tigers (9-3) - .75218. Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) - .74419. LSU Tigers (8-4) - .73920. Florida Gators (7-5) - .73221. Louisville Cardinals (8-4) - .71922. Duke Blue Devils (9-3) - .71623. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) - .71324. BYU Cougars (10-2) - .71225. Texas A&M Aggies (9-3) - .711426. Missouri Tigers (9-3) - .711127. UNLV Rebels (10-2) - .70728. Tulane Green Wave (9-3) - .70129. Michigan Wolverines (7-5) - .70020. Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) - .690331. Memphis Tigers (10-2) - .690232. Army Black Knights (10-1) - .6841. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (94 touches, 1,157 yards, 15 touchdowns) - (32 Tackles, 11 PD, 1 FF and 4 INT on Defense)2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (312-2,288-28 Rushing) - (18-102-1 Receiving)N/A3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.4%, 4,123 yards, 36 td 7 int) - 171.1 Rating - (58-196-4 Rushing)4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (73.5%, 3,275 yards, 24 td 6 int) - 165.1 Rating - (57-175-7 Rushing1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12) -16. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (Week 13)17. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (Week 13)18. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (Week 13)