The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Bring on Michigan

Desmond Howard. Charles Woodson. Anthony Carter. Tom Brady. Bo Schembechler. Jim Harbaugh. Connor Stalions.We all know the legends that define Michigan Wolverine football.This weekend, the Texas Longhorns know exactly what they're walking into: Ann Arbor, The Big House, and the defending national champs. Harbaugh might be MIA, but Sherrone Moore isn't shedding any more tears. Instead, he's leading a team that hasn’t exactly dropped off the map, no matter what the experts say. Sure, 13 Wolverines got their NFL tickets punched this year, and the QB situation’s about as clear as a foggy morning. Oh, and did I mention Harbaugh’s gone?But let’s not sleep on Michigan. Preseason All-Americans Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are back, forming the most intimidating DT duo in the nation. Add All-American cornerback Will Johnson to the mix, and it’s clear: this team still packs a punch. Michigan also handled its business against Fresno State on Saturday, even if it was not impressive.So, bring on Michigan."Going to Michigan is a heck of a challenge,” Sarkisian said. “I know everyone's pointing out that they lost 13 draft picks. Well, we lost 11, too. But everyone's still calling us a top team. Good programs reload. They’ve got players. They know how to develop those players. Three straight playoff appearances and they finally won it all last year. They’ve got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster. And let’s talk about The Big House—it’s louder, it’s tougher, and it’s going to be a great challenge. But that’s why you come to Texas. We played Alabama two years in a row. This year, we’ve got Michigan, plus our conference schedule. Our kids love it, and they’re ready for it. We’re going to need a great week of preparation.”Sark’s got a point.One of the most impressive things about Texas’ win against Colorado State?The Longhorns showed up and showed out in their season opener.Texas QB Quinn Ewers? Ice cold. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns, one pick, and ended up with a 184.2 passer rating—the second-highest of his career. (Career-high was 199.6 against Baylor last year, by the way.)"I'm not as antsy as I used to be," Ewers said. "I used to get jumpy in the pocket, especially when you’re not play-faking and need to hit something on rhythm. Now? I’m way more comfortable.”And comfort is exactly what the Longhorns deserve after a dominant season-opening win, not that nail-biting rationalization we’ve seen in the past.Remember Maryland in 2017? Or 2018?Yeah, let’s not do that again.Here’s what I wrote after a so-so Texas victory against Rice in the 2023 season opener:This time, Texas did what SEC teams do: beat down lesser opponents in the season opener.And doesn’t that feel better?"We have to play better," Sarkisian said. "No coach in America is going to say, ‘Hey, we’re good enough to win a championship with how we played today.’ There are always growing pains early in the season, especially in the first game. You just hope they’re not the kind that can kill you. We’ve got things to improve on, but for us, this was a good start. We know where we’re headed and what we want to achieve this season, and to do that, we’ve got to keep improving.”Sark is humble, but let’s not kid ourselves—Texas took down Colorado State without even cracking open the playbook. Sarkisian mentioned how Colorado State slowed things down, huddling and snapping with five seconds left on the clock. Texas didn’t need to unleash deep shots to secure the win.Imagine the surprise waiting for Michigan."Michigan's a different style team," Sarkisian said. "We’ve got to erase this game and move on to the next one. That’s the challenge for us as a staff and as a team. But our leadership has already accepted that challenge. They’re already prepping for it—getting recovery, getting ready. That’s the sign of a team with a championship culture.”Bring on Michigan.SERIES HISTORY VS. COLORADO STATE• Following Saturday afternoon's win, Texas now moves to 2-0 all time against Colorado State after earning its first win over theRams since 1975.• Over the course of the two-game series, Texas has now outscored Colorado State 98-0 after the Longhorns beat the Rams, 46-0, in 1975.THE CAPTAINS• Texas' captains are named on a weekly basis.• The captains against Colorado State: OL Kelvin Banks, Jr., EDGE Barryn Sorrell, DB Jahdae Barron, QB Quinn EwersOFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT• Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian has now moved to 4-0 in season openers during his time on the Forty Acres.• Texas is now 109-20-3 all time in season-opening games.• Saturday's 52-0 victory over Colorado State marked the seventh consecutive victory for Texas in season-opening contests.• The University of Texas football program has now won 400 games at Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium following Saturday afternoon’s outcome.• Dating back to the 2022 season, Texas’ 52-0 win against Colorado State marked the 16th straight win against an unranked opponent.DELIVERING IN DEBUTS• In his collegiate football debut, wide receiver Ryan Wingo hauled in four receptions on four targets for 70 yards. Wingo made his first career reception on a 1st-and-10 play from the Texas 26-yard line with five minutes left in the game’s opening quarter as quarterback Quinn Ewers found the St. Louis native for a 16-yard reception. Ewers and Wingo connected for a 9-yard pitch-and-catch on the very next play as well.• True freshman Jerrick Gibson capped Texas’ first drive of the third quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, marking the first career score for the Gainesville, Fla., native on the Forty Acres.• With 2:23 remaining in the third quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning found Silas Bolden in the right flat for a 5-yard touchdown, marking the first career collegiate touchdown pass for the New Orleans native.• Five different student-athletes have scored their first career touchdowns as a member of the Texas football program: Silas Bolden, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Jerrick Gibson and Arch Manning.• As the Colorado State offense was marching towards the end zone during the game’s closing minutes, freshman defensive back Wardell Mack picked off Rams backup quarterback Jackson Brousseau in the back of the end zone.SHUT 'EM OUT• With Texas’ 52-0 win over Colorado State, it marked the first time the Longhorns have shutout an opponent to begin the season since Sept. 4, 2004, when UT beat North Texas, 65-0.• Courtesy of its defensive effort, Texas recorded its first shutout since Oct. 8, 2022, when the Longhorns knocked off Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas.• The 52-point margin of victory marked the highest by the Longhorns since beating Rice, 58-0, on Sept. 18, 2021.LEADING THE WAY• Texas’ 31-point halftime lead was the largest for the Longhorns since having a 31-0 lead over Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 19, 2022.• Per research gathered by Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, sophomore Quintrevion Wisner’s 3-yard rushing touchdown to gap the Longhorns’ second drive of the afternoon was the first rushing touchdown by Texas to open a new season since the 2014 campaign. • Malcolm Brown scored the first touchdown of the 2014 season with a 1-yard touchdown run duringthe first quarter of Texas’ 38-7 victory over North Texas on Aug. 30, 2014.• Wisner’s first quarter rushing touchdown was the first of the season for the Glenn Heights, Texas native and second in his last four games after scoring on a 10-yard run with 38 seconds left in the Longhorns’ 57-7 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 24, 2023.SPREADING THE LOVE• Through the first 30 minutes of the game’s first half, Texas played 51 different student-athletes on offense, defense and special teams.• The Longhorns finished with 11 different student-athletes with at least one reception throughout the game, marking the first time Texas has had 10-or-more different receivers with at least one reception since Dec. 2, 2023, when the Longhorns had 10 different student-athletes credited with a catch. It’s the first time UT accomplished the feat during the regular season sincehaving 11 in a 55-7 win against Texas Tech on Nov. 24, 2023.• Saturday afternoon's offensive performance marked the first time Texas has scored 50-or-more points in a game since knocking off Texas Tech, 57-7, on Nov. 24, 2023.QUARTERBACK MAGIC• Saturday afternoon’s game marked the first time two Longhorn football student-athletes have tossed at least one touchdown in the same game since Oct. 1, 2022, when Hudson Card (3) and Xavier Worthy (1) combined for four passing touchdowns.• It was also the first time two UT quarterbacks have each thrown a touchdown in the same game since Nov. 13, 2021, when Casey Thompson (6) and Hudson Card (1) totaled seven passing touchdowns against Kansas.PUTTING UP POINTS• Texas' 52 points on the afternoon marked the most points in a season-opening game for Texas since Sept. 3, 2022, when the Longhorns beat ULM 52-10.• 2024 marked the third consecutive even-number season-opening game that Texas has scored 50-or-more points: 2020 (59), 2022 (52) and 2024 (52).• The Longhorns have scored at least 50 points seven times in the Sarkisian era.QUINN EWERS, QB• Completed 20-of-27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns.• With his three passing touchdowns on the afternoon, Ewers has become just the seventh student-athlete in program history to pass for 40-or-more career touchdowns, becoming the first Longhorn to surpass the milestone since Sam Ehlinger (2017-20).• Tossed for 260, pushing his career passing yardage total to 5,916, which is 125 yards shy of passing Vince Young (2003-05) for seventh on the program's career passing yardage list.• With his pair of first-half touchdowns, senior quarterback Quinn Ewers has now tossed at least one touchdown in 14consecutive games played dating back to the 2022 season.• In total, Ewers has thrown at least one touchdown in 21 of 24 career collegiate football games on the Forty Acres.• Saturday also marked the 12th career game that Ewers has tossed multiple touchdowns in a single game, half of which have been three touchdown performances.MATTHEW GOLDEN, WR• With 5:50 remaining in the second quarter, wide receiver Matthew Golden scored on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers, marking his first touchdown reception as a member of the Texas football program.• Golden, a first-year Longhorn, last scored a touchdown on Oct. 21, 2023, when he hauled in two on seven receptions against Texas as a member of the Houston Cougar program.• Golden now has four career multi-touchdown performances throughout his collegiate football career.JAHDAE BARRON, DB• Senior defensive back Jahdae Barron not only recorded his first interception of the 2024 season when he picked off Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi late in the second quarter, but it was also the Round Rock native’s first interception since Sept. 9, 2023, when he picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe during Texas’ 34-24 victory in Tuscaloosa.• The interception was the fourth career pick for the senior.JAYLON GUILBEAU, DB• The junior defensive back out of Port Arthur, Texas not only led the Longhorn defense with eight tackles against the Colorado State offense, but the 6-foot, 190-pounder set a career high with his tackle total.• His eight tackles against the Rams were one more than his tackle total in eight games throughout the 2023 season.BERT AUBURN, K• As a result of his 45-yard field goal less than five minutes into the second quarter, senior kicker Bert Auburn has now made 22 consecutive field goal attempts during the regular season, dating back to Sept. 30, 2023.• Auburn is now 17-of-22 on field goal attempts between 40-and-49 yards throughout his career on the Forty Acres.• By finishing Saturday's game with 10 points, Auburn passed Russell Erxleben (1975-78) for eighth on the program's careerpoints scored list.• As a result of connecting on all seven points+ after touchdown (PAT) attempts on the afternoon, Auburn tied Dusty Mangum (2001-03) for most consecutive PATs made at 121 straight.FYI: We have a Denny's in AustinNick Saban reports his neighbors to the HOAYeah, he's homeless now1. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on replacing last year’s offensive production: “That just again goes to show the work we put in the offseason and how much it means to everybody in this building. Everyone really cares and wants to succeed. You talk about the running game today. What you like about it, you had (Jaydon) Blue, Tre Wisner, and Jerrick Gibson, they all did well today."2. Longhorn receiver Matthew Golden on his connection with Ewers: “• “Coming to practice every day and working with Quinn with the defense giving us good looks, so just, just me coming out there trying to get better each and every day, me putting my best while working with Quinn, it's great. Quinn is an unbelievable quarterback. Having him as our quarterback makes everything easier."3. Longhorn defensive back Jahdae Barron on his team’s defensive effort against Colorado State: “As a team, there are always things to clean up, but I think we did a really good job. Effort is everything and is something you can't coach; it just has to be in your heart, and I feel like everybody on the defense in orange was flying around today showing that. For me, I need to clean up a lot of stuff, but I'll get with Coach Joseph this week."4. While it was noteworthy Texas released an official depth chart before playing against Colorado State, we will know where every player stands after Michigan on Saturday. Unless Texas obtains a huge lead, Sarkisian will likely narrow his rotation against the Wolverines. We are one week away from truly knowing Sarkisian’s two-deep.5. Texas received commitments from Nick Brooks, Jonah Williams, and Jaime Ffrench in a seven-day period. San Antonio standout Michael Terry III is still available. In addition, Jason Suchomel recently reported linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng intends to take an official visit to Austin for Texas vs. Georgia. Just remember that next year when Longhorn fans hit the recruiting panic button.Yes, I know it won’t work.Hey, I tried.6. Former Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik was seemingly destined to become a standout college standout. He won two consecutive state championships as a Westlake starter. There was a healthy Klubnik vs. Ewers debate in high school. However, Klubnik has been pretty average as a starter at Clemson. Klubnik completed 18 of 29 passes for 142 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and a 96.3 passer rating.7. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s decision to ignore the transfer portal will be his downfall.8. Here is a quick check-in with former Texas coaches:Tom Herman’s FAU team was defeated by Michigan State, 16-10.Stan Drayton’s Temple squad was dismantled by Oklahoma, 51-3.Herman’s team might have a better chance of success against conference opponents. However, this is Drayton’s third season as a head coach, and it could be his last at this rate.9. Texas A&M's defense played well against Notre Dame. That offense? Yikes.10. Loving this team is not easy, but I'm committed.