The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers' redemption tour continues

The “Farewell Tour” for Texas Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers has seemingly turned into a “Redemption Tour” during the postseason.Most of us have followed Quinn Ewers and Cade Klubnik since they were in high school. Heck, some have followed them since middle school. I remember attending a Todd Dodge Football Camp with my close friend Dez Thomas several years ago. Thomas’ son was a middle school quarterback then, and I decided to swing by one day to watch my adopted nephew. As we watched his son during drills, we saw a lanky kid with a strong arm who was on another level. I said, “Who the hell is that kid?” Thomas informed me it was Klubnik. I asked Dodge about Klubnik, and the legendary coach gave me the family’s sports background and said he would be the next great quarterback at Westlake—before he ever played on varsity. Of course, the rest is history.That history included Klubnik defeating Ewers’ Southlake Carroll team in the 6A Division II State Championship Game in 2021. We have followed these young men long enough to know how much Ewers wanted to defeat Klubnik’s Clemson team in the first round of the 2024 college football playoffs. Sure, the main goal was to win and meet Arizona State in the quarterfinals. However, this added benefit for Ewers was an opportunity to avenge that memorable loss and defeat the quarterback he has been compared to since high school.Ewers will be able to kill two birds with one football during the Cotton Bowl semifinal game on Friday.Let the Ewers redemption tour continue.“Quinn's a G, man,” Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He is. Like I know he doesn't always exude that, like in his body language and his demeanor, because I say it about him all the time, like he's a steady C. He never gets really high. There's flashes of that emotion. He never gets too low. Sure, there's moments of frustration that we all have, but the guy recalibrates so quickly, and he's so calm that it allows me to lean on him in the most critical moments.”We know Ewers well enough to understand he will not say much about facing Ohio State when asked about his team’s semifinal game.However, just like Clemson, we know how much a win would mean to him.Ewers was once committed to Texas. He decommitted and decided to attend Ohio State. Ewers skipped his senior season and enrolled early at Ohio State. The move helped Ewers capitalize on Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities before college programs began handing out money like stimulus checks.That was the highlight of Ewers’ tenure at Ohio State.Ewers had a rough time at Ohio State. I was previously told the program made promises that were never kept. That created a wedge between Ewers and the program.On the other hand, when Ewers entered the transfer portal, we heard nothing but negativity from the Ohio State side. Behind closed doors, but echoed through the media, Ewers was depicted as an overrated quarterback who was not good enough to beat out Ohio State’s walk-on QB. Ewers left as a fourth-string quarterback who did not travel with the team.In other words, good luck with “that guy.”“Well, he was one of the first eighth graders that I ever offered,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He was in our camp here in the Woody [Hayes Athletic Center]. And I saw a young—he was a boy at the time, really—who just had a tremendous release. And I remember grabbing him and grabbing his dad and saying: Man, you got a bright future ahead of you. I don't know if this is good or bad, but we're going to offer you a scholarship to Ohio State, even in eighth grade. Again, I don't know if that's legal or not, but we did.“And then we went through the process. And boy, it was strange how it all shook out. He decided to come, really, in the middle of preseason camp for us. And so it was a little bit strange. But again, with college football, you look to adapt the best you can. And then CJ [Stroud] really had a great season that season. And he decided he really wanted to play. It was disappointing for us, but we certainly understood.“And from afar, I've watched him, and he's got a lot of talent. He's a really good player. He comes from a great family. And he's had a great career at Texas. And a lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”We know Sarkisian thinks the world of Ewers.Who can blame him?Ewers is the best Texas quarterback since Colt McCoy. He has led Texas to 27 wins in 35 starts during his three seasons on the Forty Acres. Ewers has a 26-game streak with at least one passing touchdown, dating back to the 2022 season. McCoy owns the record with 29 touchdown passes from 2007-09. In addition, that streak of 26 consecutive games with a passing touchdown is the longest active streak in the FBS.Ewers ranks third in all-time passing yards:MOST PASSING YARDS (TEXAS, ALL-TIME)Colt McCoy, 13,153 passing yards, 2006-09Sam Ehlinger, 11,436 passing yards, 2017-20Quinn Ewers, 8,845 passing yards, 2022-presentEwers ranks third in all-time passing touchdowns:MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS (TEXAS, ALL-TIME)Colt McCoy, 112, 2006-09Sam Ehlinger, 94, 2017-20Quinn Ewers, 66, 2022-presentIn addition, Ewers led Texas to a Big 12 Championship last season, the SEC Championship Game this year, and the program’s second consecutive college football semifinal appearance.“Well, like anything, when he went to Ohio State early on, he should have still been a senior in high school,” Sarkisian said. “And when we got him back, he was still, in our eyes, a freshman at that time. And so there's been a lot of development, I would say physical development, but I would also say probably mental and emotional development.”Ewers avenged his state championship loss against Klubnik.Ewers avenged the SEC Championship loss in Atlanta with a quarterfinals victory against Arizona State in the same stadium.Defeating Ohio State and advancing to the national championship game will kill two birds with one football.Let the Ewers redemption tour continue.Say it with your chest, T’VondreI did not see that comingThis is for dog loversPoor guy1. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has guided his team to the semifinals for the second consecutive season. In addition, this is the final week of the NFL season. I would not be surprised if Sarkisian's name is floated as a potential NFL coach candidate because of his previous experience in the league and current success. I think Sarkisian could become a legendary coach at Texas, but I cannot ignore that Sarkisian is hot right now.2. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s response when asked how he makes sure Jeremiah Smith and the other Ohio State receivers do not take over in the Cotton Bowl: “I just hope we're good enough to guard them. These guys are really good players. We'll find out.”Honestly, it appeared Sarkisian did not like the question.3. Sarkisian’s response when asked how his team can improve on first-downs after struggling in that area against Arizona State: “Well, I thought they were very active. I thought they did a good job of running their defense. I didn't think it was so much of that there was something new or different, but they executed. I thought they won some of their one-on-ones, which we've got to improve upon that. At the end of the day, first and second-down wins are really important for us to try to minimize some of the third-and-long situations that you can get yourself into. But that's when we're at our best. And so for them, I just thought they executed what they do on defense, and they did it better than we did for a lot of that ball game.”4. Sarkisian’s response when asked if he celebrated the Peach Bowl victory or would wait until after the season: “I mean, we took a moment. We took a moment after the Clemson game and took a moment after the Peach Bowl. It's always probably a good thing when the confetti is falling on you, and it's your colors. So, we try not to miss those things. As much as there's the big prize at the end that we're striving for, there's victories along the way, and those small victories need to be celebrated. And this, by no means, was a small victory. But you've got to celebrate your victories as you navigate your way through it, because they're hard to get. If they weren't that difficult, there would be a lot of other teams in this position. But we're fortunate to be here. And like I said, I've been so proud of our staff, so proud of our team, with their work ethic, with their determination, with their resiliency week after week after week.“Ourselves and Penn State are the only two teams now that actually played in the conference championship game and had to play a first-round game. So we're the two that really haven't gotten any of the time off that Notre Dame and/or Ohio State have gotten, and even those teams that got the first-round bye. So we're just trying to take it all in stride and continue to move forward. But, again, along the way, enjoy the victories as they come.”5. Sarkisian on what it means for his program to represent the SEC: “Well, I still hold true to this. I really believe this is a premier football conference in America because of the week-in, week-out tasks that it requires physically and mentally. It's not a one-time thing where you just play one SEC team, and then you get on to go do the rest. You have to do it week in and week out. You have to go into some really difficult environments. And over time, that's what takes its toll on your team, physically and mentally. And so, you've got to make sure that you can kind of recharge those batteries, stay as healthy as you can. Clearly, we've endured our fair share of injuries this year, and I think have done a pretty good job, a decent job of navigating our way through it. I know, unfortunately for Georgia, they lost their starting quarterback in our game, in the SEC Championship game. And I'm sure other teams in our conference had to endure things that can take their toll on your team, and that's no excuse. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to navigate our ways through it. But to be here on this stage, to be back in the Final Four wearing that SEC patch on our jersey, we're going to do our best to represent it because this is a heck of a conference.”6. Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s response when asked how Texas struggling in the run game against Georgia and Arizona State could benefit his team’s run defense: “I look at their offensive line, the coaches, their running backs, and I know that they're very, very talented. They're very good. So we're going to have to be at our best, I know that. And they're always looking for balance. Again, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and the way that he designs his offenses, the way he calls the game. So, our defensive staff is going to be working around the clock to put a great plan together. And then our players, in terms of executing the plan. And that's what's most important as we head into this week and focusing on the process. We know when we get to this point in the playoffs, we're going to be playing against great players and great scheme. And we know that this offense has a chance to be very, very explosive. So we've got to get back to work this week and focus on the game plan, make sure that we have a good mixture of the things that we've done in the past, mixed in with things that are possible change-ups along the way, based on how they attack us.”7. Day on the biggest advancements Will Howard has made: “In terms of the football on the field, I think he's done a great job off the field of grasping the concepts. He's put a lot of work in with Chip [Kelly] and with Billy [Fessler]. The first couple words come out of a play, he can finish it for you, and that's when you know he knows exactly what's going on. He makes sure everybody's on the same page. When you're in the huddle, you can communicate a lot of information, situation, down, distance, score, all those things that come into play, and so I think that's been important. I also think his footwork has improved. I think when his footwork is on time, and he's able to time some things up in terms of his play-actions and drop-back passes, you're seeing him play really good football, making good decisions, and throwing the ball accurately.”8. Changing the college football playoff seeding rules is a no-brainer. Conference champions should not automatically receive a top-four seed. Instead, the rankings and seed placement should be more like NCAA basketball.9. If people want to question if Quinn Ewers could benefit from another year in college, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe says, “Hold my beer.” Milroe finished 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 148.8 passer rating, his worst statistical performance in the past three seasons. Sure, Milroe rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, but the majority of dual-threat quarterbacks do not last long in the NFL. Before you mention Lamar Jackson’s name, Milroe is not that good. The 2025 quarterback class is not deep, which is why Ewers has a great opportunity to become a first-round pick this year.10. Enjoy