The TCH War Room: 5 Football nuggets and a hell of a lot of recruiting ...

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 297,821
-
- 484,990
-
- 113
(Ketch)
Five Football Nuggets to Get Us Started
1. I asked a source on Thursday to give me a name of a freshman from the 2023 class that has made the most improvement from January to June and the name I was given was Malik Muhammad.
"I'll be honest, I had some concerns early on that maybe he wasn't as good as advertised, but I think he has found his comfort level," a source said. "If he keeps on making progress, he'll be someone that we're all talking about before the end of the season. But, he's involved in a pretty competitive position, so we'll see how it goers."
2. Another freshman name mentioned in a positive way by the same source was Payton Kirkland.
"He's not Kelvin Banks and it's going to take some time before he's ready to play at that kind of level, but I think there's a chance he ends up starting for three seasons, just like Banks," the source said.
3. I asked another source about sophomore OL D.J. Campbell and was told that he's had a great attitude since the spring.
"His start hasn't been exactly what he was hoping for and I'm sure he gets frustrated, but I had someone tell me this week that they have really been impressed with his attitude. He just has to keep up with the grinding and things will fall into place.
4. One source said of Quinn Ewers: "If he gets off to a fast start this season, watch out because we'll be really tough to beat. I worry sometimes about the pressure he puts on himself and the pressure he feels. He knows what's being said. His confidence being in a high place is a must for us."
5. Finally, if you think the hype around Johntay Cook is slowing down, think again.
"He's going to be the best pro receiver we have in the wide receiver room," one source said. "Better than Worthy."
*****
(Jason)
Texas put its best foot forward with tight end Ryner Swanson during his official visit last weekend, enough so that the Longhorns have now surged into the lead. The question … can Texas hold onto that top spot with visits to Oregon and BYU forthcoming.
Swanson will go forward with his Oregon official visit this weekend but has moved his BYU visit up to next Monday, allowing him a chance to see his three favorites before he leaves the country for a couple weeks. Utah and A&M are hanging around but OB doesn’t expect either to be strong factors in the end.
For Swanson, more than most other recruits, his choice will come down to his faith. When he says he’ll pray on his decision, he means it. Texas did a good job of reinforcing to him that he’d have plenty of worshiping opportunities on the 40 Acres should he pick UT. They took him around and connected him with some missionaries and YSA (young single adult) wards on campus.
BYU is obviously going to be a formidable foe in this one and that’s probably the school Texas needs to worry about the most, but the Longhorns have put themselves in good standing for now.
******
New Texas quarterback commitment KJ Lacey caught most people by surprise with his announcement on Saturday afternoon, but it turns out that one had been in the works for a while.
Lacey visited UT with his 7v7 team for the Orange-White game and was so impressed, his mind was pretty much made up. He told his parents how he felt and they were sold on Texas, sight unseen. When the family came in last weekend, Lacey quickly reaffirmed his decision and actually committed to Sark and AJ Milwee on Friday before announcing his decision on Saturday.
Up next, Lacey said he’ll go to work as a recruiter, including working on his teammate, wide receiver Ryan Williams, who ranks No. 5 on the 2025 Rivals100.
“I’ll be helping get some guys in the class of 2025. I’m trying to get Ryan right now. I’m not sure what he’s going to do yet, but hopefully he’ll at least think about flipping over to Texas.”
Lacey plans to return to Texas in July for another recruiting event, so keep an eye on that date for a possible visit from Williams. Needless to say, with a player the caliber of Lacey, Texas will have to work to hang onto his commitment as other teams aren’t going to go away. Lacey does plan on being in Tuscaloosa when the Longhorns take on Alabama in September.
******
It’ll be a bit of a down weekend in terms of activity before everything hits the fan on the weekends of June 16 and June 23. With that in mind, we checked with a couple sources out West to get updates on some of the players in that area that the Longhorns are pursuing.
WR Jordan Anderson – “I would say he’s pretty locked in with Oregon. He doesn’t have any connections there, kind of just always wanted to go there. But he is a kid that committed early, kind of likes attention. It wouldn’t be a big surprise if he takes other visits.”
Of note, we checked with Anderson this week to see if he had any other trips lined up. He’s said recently that Texas is one of the schools he still talks to but when OB checked with him, he said he’s unsure if he’ll take any visits besides Oregon and he’d have to talk to his family about that before making any other plans.
OL Brandon Baker – (Texas official visit June 16; Ohio State this weekend, Georgia on June 23) “It’s surprising. He continues to just visit everywhere across the country. I’m not sure if he’s doing it just to get free trips or if he’s actually interested. The feeling is that Oregon is way ahead, but Ohio State and some others are in there. If he goes to Texas and loves it, Sark has been to Mater Dei several times, that could be something to watch.”
OL DeAndre Carter – (Visited UT in the spring) “He’s starting to schedule visits. He’s been sort of all over the place. He’s going to visit Auburn, could wind up at Oregon. He’s been across the Midwest. I’m not sure if someone at Mater Dei is telling kids to go visit for the heck of it or what. He likes Texas, but he’s kind of a homebody. He’s a really quiet kid, really, really close with his dad so I’d be surprised if he goes anywhere other than USC.”
OL Eugene Brooks – “A lot of his offers and things come from David Hill, who used to be coach of Las Vegas Desert Pines and is now a recruiting staffer at Georgia. This one’s tough to predict but it kind of feels like an Arizona State type.”
LB Khmori House – (Texas OV June 16, Washington June 23) “He absolutely loves Texas. I think he’s sort of third in line behind (teammates) Kyngston (Viliamu-Asa) and (Jordan) Lockhart. Now that he’s getting attention, he’s loving it. The school that will probably win out will be the school that recruits him the hardest. Texas is definitely in there. Oklahoma is. Washington was the first school to offer him before others got involved. He’s staying in California, but his mom just moved to Atlanta. I think he’s going to visit Auburn. But Texas, he’s definitely interested in those guys.”
LB Kamar Mothudi – (Texas visit in June along with trips to Washington and Oregon … visited Michigan State last weekend) “Hard to know. He feels like a Pac 12 guy. I think Utah might be an option too. I wouldn’t be surprised with Oregon or Washington, but he’s definitely an academic-minded guy too. If he loves that part of his visit to Texas, that could have an impact.”
LB Dylan Williams – (Was previously scheduled to visit Texas June 23 but will now visit Miami that weekend … trying to confirm with him if Texas will still get a visit). “He just visited Michigan State. I think he felt unloved by new USC staff, and now that’s what he’s looking for. He’s visiting Oregon this weekend. They’re definitely the team to beat. He’s also visiting Washington and Miami. That’s sort of a top four – Michigan State, Oregon, Washington and Miami.”
RB Christian Clark – (Already visited USC and Florida State; will be at Oregon this weekend, Texas June 16 and Georgia June 23). “I still think Texas looks really, really good. I definitely think him being from Arizona, him thinking he’s sort of Bijanesque, definitely helps. Texas is selling that very, very hard. I also think Florida State has a real shot. He seems to keep going back there and really liking it, but he’s also a kid that’s very difficult to read. He’ll talk about 15 schools, but I would say Texas and FSU look the best.”
CB Santana Wilson – (Arizona OV this weekend, Texas June 16, Washington June 23) “He has really blown up in the past couple of weeks. I think Arizona State is in play as a big factor. Them, Oregon, Texas and Washington.”
TE Elija Lofton – “It’s hard to know with him. He’s at Miami this weekend. I think he’s trying to follow the Brevin Jordan tactic, kind of an undersized tight end going somewhere. He’s very short. I don’t’ think Texas would take him, if I’m being honest. He’s productive, good, just very short.”
*****
(Cole)
Four-star Shadow Creek do-it-all threat Jacorey Watson was among the top prospects down in Austin for the Longhorns’ Elite Camp last weekend. From quarterback to receiver, Watson can play all over the offense and is a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands.
Texas has emerged as a big contender in his recruitment. He has been down to campus numerous times over the course of his recruitment, most recently this month. LIke the other trips, Watson enjoyed his time on the 40 Acres this time around.
“Everybody treats me like family,” Watson said. “Whenever I get here, I feel at home.”
He was on campus when the news broke that Texas landed its quarterback for the 2025 class. KJ Lacey announced his pledge to the Longhorns over Alabama, Auburn, and a monster offer sheet that stretched from coast to coast.
Watson had the opportunity to spend time with Lacey and get a feel for him. He liked what he saw from the Longhorns QB pledge.
“KJ is nice,” Watson told Orangebloods. “I watched his highlights. He's a dawg and that’s what I like about him. Now that I see Texas got someone that can be a playmaker on the field with me and also a dawg, that’s something special for sure.”
*****
Gekyle Baker is a prospect that has been on the Longhorns’ wide receiver board since Chris Jackson joined the staff in Austin. The pass catcher out of East Texas keeps a low profile, but he is in the process of setting up official visits for the summer ahead of his senior season at Brownsboro.
Baker will officially visit Oklahoma State this weekend before making trips up to Fort Worth and Manhattan for closer looks at Kansas State\ The four-star noted that he is eyeing an official visit to Texas as well, but he has not confirmed the dates for that.
There is bound to be movement on the WR board for the Longhorns over the next few weeks. Five-star Micah Hudson is visiting Texas Tech next weekend prior to an OV at Texas the following weekend. Parker Livingstone is in the midst of his own visits and has a commitment date set for early July.
*****
Andrew Marsh is seemingly always on campus whenever Texas has a recruiting event, and that was more of the same on Saturday. Marsh continues to build a relationship with receivers coach Chris Jackson as the Longhorns make him a priority for their 2025 class.
Marsh has some of the strongest hands in the class, rarely dropping passes in any setting that he is in. He is a potential riser in the upcoming rankings update coming later this month.
Texas A&M and Oklahoma are other contenders in Marsh’s recruitment at this point, but I really like where Texas sits right now. Especially with Lacey in the boat and already recruiting.
*****
Similarly, Texas also made another strong impression on potential five-star Dakorien Moore. One of the elite pass-catching talents nationally, Moore was on the Texas campus last weekend and loved what he saw.
Suchomel posted an update on Moore earlier in the week. There, the Duncanville standout explained that Texas feels like home to him.
“It just feels like home. It’s normal. All my family has been down here, they welcome me, show me around and show me why I should come here,” said Moore.
Additionally, when I was talking to Moore following his visit, he lit up when speaking about putting the burnt orange uniform on for a photoshoot.
“It was just a vibe. Just seeing my teammates and stuff in it and seeing how I fit in with (the jersey) on,” said Moore.
Like Marsh, Texas is in a good early position for the elite wideout out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
*****
(Ketch)
With the Longhorns hosting so many of the state's top 2025 prospects last weekend, I thought an overview of a number of the state's top prospects in the class would do everyone some good.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns continue to do a great job in the early stages of his recruitment, as he made a return trip to Austin last weekend for an unofficial and the Longhorns continue to look like a betting favorite. If there's a school that the Longhorns are going to duke it out with for his signature, it might be Ohio State, but he's already been to Austin several times, while the Buckeyes have yet to receive a visit.
Key Quote: Via OB in May: “I’ve gotten to know him a lot more. I’ve spoken to him a few times, and every time that we talk, it’s a really good convo,” Marsh said of Texas WR coach Chris Jackson. “He’s really cool. He’s really personable and easy to talk to."
“(I want to go) somewhere that I can play as a freshman."
From Rivals analyst Adam Gorney in May: "A new offer from Ohio State is definitely one ot watch for the elite 2025 receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan as it’s “Wide Receiver U.” and “every receiver’s dream school” so the Buckeyes should definitely make an impact in his recruitment. Distance might be a factor, though, as Texas is going to be a major player for Marsh along with Oklahoma, LSU and others."
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns continue to add to its foundation in the recruitment of Moore and have to be regarded as the clear front-runner in June. Maybe the best part of Moore recruitment at the moment is that there's not a clear No.2.school that the Longhorns are battling.
Key Quote: Via OB this week “It just feels like home. It’s normal. All my family has been down here, they welcome me, show me around and show me why I should come here. And me being cool and really close with some of the players that are here, really close with them, they can show me around too so I can get the feel of everything,” Moore said.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas are among the programs that have hosted Williams on campus since his sophomore season ended. The Longhorns are certainly among his top group of schools, but Ohio State will be one to watch for the Pennsylvania native.
Key Quote: Via OB this month: "I've been down there multiple times, and I fell in love with it," Williams said of Texas. "I was just waiting on them to offer me. They told me to keep working and everything would fall into place."
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns are in fantastic shape. The Longhorns have been able to get him on campus multiple times in the last few months. The Longhorns are the early betting favorite.
Key Quote: Via OB last month: “What I liked the most, they didn’t just care about football. They really care about my academics,” Fasusi said. “I saw the facilities, everything that keeps the players intact, what my schedule would be, the dorms, the medical facilities.
“He said it’s a school he could see me playing at,” Fasusi said.
From Rivals analyst Adam Gorney this week:"One of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class, Fasusi took another visit to Texas this weekend not to get the heavy recruiting pitch but to spend time with the players, and it really worked out well. Seeing position coach Kyle Flood was incredibly valuable, but Fasusi’s interactions with the players stood out most. The Lewisville, Texas, standout also has a new top list with the Longhorns, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Baylor and Alabama taking the lead."
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns made an early impression on the Mississippi-native back in March when he came in for an unofficial visit, but his eyes are spread out all over the nation as he heads takes a number of visits this summer. Weirdly, the likes of Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia aren't really the primary schools that he's focused on. Instead, LSU, USC, Ohio State and even TCU seem to have most of his attention at the moment.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Arkansas is probably the betting favorite with his brother on campus after transferring from LSU, but the Longhorns are definitely in the mix, especially after his visit to Austin this past weekend. Like so many of the other players that were in town, the camp and post-camp activities in Austin last weekend really seemed to have made a really positive impression.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Texas, Georgia and Oregon might make up his early top three, but it's probably too early to say that there's a definitive list. The good news for Texas is that it might be the school best situated to be in his top 3 moving forward. The Longhorns were able to make an impression last weekend and they'll look to continue to do so in the coming months.
Key Quote: Via OB lasy month: “I don’t know much (about Texas), really. Just being from Texas, that’s been my favorite team,” Morgan said. “Watching them growing up, I’ve always been watching them, my family’s been watching them. I’m a big fan.”
From Rivals analyst Adam Gorney last month: "It’s still early and many more offers could come in because the 2025 four-star defensive end is so talented but Texas A&M and Texas Tech have made the biggest impression in Morgan’s recruitment. The Red Oak, Texas standout likes that Aggies assistant Terry Price and Red Raiders staffer James Lockhart are so actively recruiting him. Those two are definitely highest on the list at this point but Morgan still has tons of time left in his recruitment."
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Riles made his first visit to the 40 Acres this past weekend and the Longhorns did a great job in their initial salvo of his recruitment. There's a long way to go before anything is final, though. A&M and USC are two schools to watch in his recruitment, but it's still really early.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Texas legacy has been all over the place in recent months and if there's a team to watch out for in his recruitment, it might just be... gasp... Texas A&M. The Aggies and Sooners will both get visits this month, but the Longhorns remain the betting favorite.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Williams has made multiple visits to Texas in 2023, including a trip last weekend for the one-day camp. The Longhorns have made it clear to him that he's a critical target in 2023, but he's got an open mind. Notre Dame might be the primary competition when the dust settles, but it's likely that his recruitment is just beginning.
Key Quote: Via Rivals in May: "Texas, yes, it's an amazing place but I eventually want to get out of Texas. I don't know if I want to stay in Texas for college."
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns were once the strong betting favorite, but a visit to Alabama in late April changed his recruitment considerably, as the Crimson Tide have moved to the front, along with Georgia and Ohio State. It's been almost 5 months since the Longhorns were able to get him on campus and the dynamics have changed quite a bit. It's time to get him back on campus.
Key Quote: Via Rivals in May: “That made me think about, ‘Will (Alabama) be home?’ because one thing about these fans they are going to show love and they did."
From Rivals analyst Adam Gorney this month: "Alabama is one of the front-runners for the 2025 five-star cornerback from Houston (Texas) North Shore and after a recent visit the Crimson Tide could be moving up even more. The fans definitely left an impression as Sanchez was treated like a celebrity taking pictures and signing autographs and with that the last visit for a while, Sanchez has a whole lot to think about now.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: The Longhorns are the early favorite, although his recruitment is just getting started in earnest, as evidenced by his offer from Texas A&M in the last 24 hours upon a visit to College Station. Still, he's been to Texas multiple times this spring and Sark and Co. definitely have his ear.
Key Quote: Via OB last month: “What stood out (from that visit) was my conversation with coach Sark. We talked about more than just football,” Sellers said. “I really liked that. He made my family feel welcome. He made them feel safe about me coming up to Austin.”
“First, the distance (stands out). It’s only about two hours and 30 minutes. That’s good because my parents can make it to see every home game,” Sellers said. “Also the coaches. I really love the coaches. They stood out to me, are really open, keeping things realistic with me. I feel like I’m high on their chart.”
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Things to Know: Williams was in Norman last week instead of Austin, which is probably not a terrible indicator of where the Longhorns sit in his recruitment at this point. Williams visited Texas in late March, but it's been kind of quiet on that front since.
From Rivals last month: "One of the top three-phase athletes in the state of Texas was dominant at OT7 on Saturday as Galveston (Texas) Ball four-star athlete Jonah Williams continues to welcome in major interest from programs across the country. Ohio State was a big offer for Williams as he has remained in contact with the Buckeyes since they entered the race and is looking forward to getting up to Columbus. A connection with Mike Evans, a former Galveston Ball standout, has Texas A&M deep in the race too as Williams sees a blueprint laid out for him in College Station. It's still early, but these two programs appear to be ones that will stick around until the end."
*****
(Keenan)
Texas MBB Finalizing Staff
With the Frank Haith hiring now official, Texas MBB is now finalizing its staff for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
HC Rodney Terry – Rodney Terry is entering his first full season as the Texas MBB HC after taking over in early December last year. After an impressive year that saw the Longhorns win the Big XII Tournament and make their first Elite Eight appearance in 15 seasons. He managed to bring in some impressive transfers as well as retained some of his best players, like Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell.
GM Chris Ogden – Ogden, who will be serving in his third role in two seasons, moves to the General Manager spot after being an AC starting in January of this year. Prior, he was in the Managing Director position. Ogden has been on staff at Texas for 15 seasons, with 20 total seasons of experience under his belt.
AC Steve McClain – After being Special Assistant to the HC last season, McClain has moved to the AC role. He has 41 years of experience as a coach, even as a HC at Wyoming and UIC. Before coming to Austin, McClain worked in a similar capacity under Tom Crean at Georgia. He has also been an assistant at Indiana, Colorado, and TCU.
AC Frank Haith – Haith has been a coach for 34 years in college basketball, including being a D1 HC at Missouri, Miami, and Tulsa. He’s been an assistant in Austin before, under Rick Barnes, from 2001-2004, including being on staff for the 2002-03 Final Four run. He has a history of recruiting as well, helping to bring in six players that would go on the play in the NBA: TJ Ford, Royal Ivey, LaMarcus Aldridge, PJ Tucker, Chris Owens, and Daniel Gibson.
AC Brandon Chappell – Chappell, who came over from UNLV last season, begins his second year on The 40 Acres as an AC. Prior to UNLV, he was on coaching staffs at Lamar, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Northern Arizona, and Armstrong State.
S&C Cory Schlesinger – Coming over from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Cory Schlesinger has been a S&C coach at multiple other athletic programs, including Santa Clara, Alabama-Birmingham, and Stanford. He's been in the industry for a decade after playing college basketball at DIII Berea College in Kentucky.