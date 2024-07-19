The TCH War Room: Notes from Sark/players at SEC Media Days; Shrine Bowl Director talks UT players; recruiting overview

Suchomel
(From Anwar)
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Quinn Ewers, left tackle Kelvin Banks, and cornerback Jahdae Barron addressed the entire media on separate podiums during SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
However, the Longhorns had a smaller media session earlier that day. The majority of reporters did not attend the gathering.
I attended and compiled the most important Longhorn notes from that private gathering.
Steve Sarkisian
--- The first day of training camp is July 31. Summer conditioning will conclude on July 25 and the players will have five days off before returning for practice.
“We pride ourselves on our conditioning. We pride ourselves on our mental and physical toughness and
