The TCH War Room: Wave of commits coming?; Previewing a loaded recruiting weekend; Micah Hudson note

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 101,485
-
- 345,898
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
(From Anwar)
The next two weeks will be huge recruiting weekends on the 40 Acres.
Jason Suchomel is about to preview all of the official visitors who will descend on Austin this weekend. Micah Hudson started the fireworks on Thursday with a quick unofficial visit to Texas. Hudson dropped in before flying to Lubbock.
By the way, I was told Hudson is not in a rush to commit to any program right now and those close to the receiver want him to wait until the fall before committing. Clearly, teenagers can be unpredictable. However, that was the plan as of Thursday morning after I checked in with sources.
There is a lot of excitement within the building about the players who will visit the University of Texas in the upcoming weeks. Texas may have only three players currently committed but there is a lot of optimism that this program will receive more commitments in the upcoming weeks. Those inside the building believe Texas is going to reel in the big fish very soon.
I was told to get ready for some recruiting action.
One source told me to expect an “avalanche” of commitments over the 30 days or so. That means this staff believes they are in the driver’s seat during the recruitment of multiple players or have a silent commitment from recruits. This staff does have a history of obtaining silent commits and having those players announce at strategic moments.
In addition, I was told the staff intends to have a full recruiting class. Right now, the target number is 25 players in the 2024 class.
One person inside the building said they could have acquired verbal commitments for several players weeks ago but were holding out for players they coveted. That has been a philosophy by Texas football Steve Sarkisian since arriving in Austin, and he has not wavered.
Stay tuned …
******
Here is a quick nugget worth filing away.
Last year, Kelvin Banks arrived in the summer and had an instant impact. Banks emerged as the team’s best left tackle and started last season.
I have wondered which player could be this year’s Banks – a summer arrival who hit the ground running.
So far, one name has emerged.
Defensive back Derek Williams.
It is still early, but Williams has caught the attention of this staff.
By the way, it makes sense because Sarkisian said Williams looked like a future first-round pick when describing the defensive back on signing day.
In addition, Sarkisian previously said players who enroll during the summer will contribute as freshmen.
“I think that there are some distinct advantages [as an early enrollee],” Sarkisian said. “The first time you go to class when you come in spring, you don't have a game that next Saturday. You can really kind of get acclimated to school life. I think getting winter conditioning, getting the install, and then getting into spring practice and getting those 15 practices, getting ahead in school for earlier graduation down the road. But in the end, just because you come in spring doesn't mean you're that much ahead. It doesn't mean you're going to be ahead of the guys that come in the summer.
“Kelvin Banks is a prime example. We didn't get him until the summer. He ended up being about a day-one starter for us at left tackle. Everybody's different when they show up. It's more about the intent that you have when you show up. How intentional are you to be the best player to develop your body to learn the system, to be the student, to get acclimated academically? It's more about the intentions that you have when you arrive rather than when you show up.”
******
(Suchomel)
An update on Micah Hudson following his quick unofficial visit to Texas on Thursday morning …
The five-star wideout was scheduled to fly arrive in Lubbock on Thursday night leading into his weekend Texas Tech official visit. Prior to that, Hudson made his way to the Forty Acres to meet with the UT staff.
In checking around today, we continue to hear that there’s some confidence on the side of folks in Lubbock, to the point that some in that program were hoping that Hudson would wind up cancelling his Texas official visit, which is set for next weekend. We don’t expect that to happen, just passing along that there’s apparently a level of confidence on both sides of this one.
This one still feels like it’ll come down to the Longhorns and Red Raiders, though other programs will continue to work to get Hudson on campus. There’s no firm timeline for a decision and while I wouldn’t expect anything soon, Hudson can be a bit unpredictable so a summer decision is a possibility. It does feel like the longer this one goes on, the better UT’s chances are so you all will probably want to hope for a later decision.
One source we communicated with on Thursday feels the Longhorns are surging at the right time.
“I think (Texas) is trending up on him, honestly,” the source said.
*****
It’s the first of two huge recruiting weekends for the Longhorns, with more than 20 players set to make their way to Austin for official visits. Let’s take a look at all the guys who have confirmed they’ll be in town …
P Michael Kern – St. Thomas Aquinas – UT Commitment – Kern committed to Texas back in early May prior to ever having been on the Texas campus. He’ll get his first look this weekend which should only strengthen his already solid commitment.
RB Christian Clark – Phoenix (AZ) Mountain Pointe – Texas has done a good job of selling Clark on him being the next Bijan Robinson, and those two have even been in touch. He did visit Florida State earlier this month and the Seminoles might be the Horns’ biggest threat. He was at Oregon last weekend and a visit to Georgia is set for next weekend as well. One West Coast source told OB last week that he thought Texas “looks really, really good” so this weekend will be important.
WR Ryan Wingo – St. Louis University – Texas gets its shot to impress the 5-star wideout to try and keep pace with the other schools high on Wingo’s list, including Georgia and Michigan. Some feel he’ll ultimately choose to stay home and play for Missouri but I’m not sure I’m buying that.
WR/ATH Aeryn Hampton – Daingerfield – Hampton has said it’ll be either Texas or Alabama when he announces next month, but nobody I’ve checked with seems to have a firm grasp on what he’s going to do. He did visit Bama last weekend so the Longhorns get the last chance to impress. Shortly after he decommitted from Texas, Hampton was pretty dead-set on going to Alabama but the race seems to have evened out some in recent months. Tough one to call for one of the state’s more unpredictable players.
WR Freddie Dubose – Smithson Valley – A recent unofficial visit to Tennessee seemed to really move the needle but I continue to like UT’s chances here if Chris Jackson makes Dubose a priority. This one’s a bit tricky because Dubose missed last season after suffering a knee injury in week one, so some schools may want to see how he responds and further evaluate him. The problem is, he plans to commit in August, before his senior season begins. The Longhorns have been a bit up and down in this one over the last 18 months or so but when Texas is showing him love, there might not be a team he likes more.
TE Jordan Washington – Langham Creek – Texas still looks good here but A&M is now in the mix and got a visit earlier this month. Alabama recently jumped into the mix and Washington will now visit Bama next weekend instead of Utah, so that’s something to watch as well. The Longhorns are in a good spot but things need to go well this weekend to keep those other programs at bay.
TE Elija Lofton – Las Vegas Bishop Gorman – Miami has been thought of as the leader for some time and Lofton did take a Miami OV last weekend. Arizona State is involved to some degree but Texas will have to close the gap on Miami to have a chance.
OL Brandon Baker – Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei – He just dropped a top 10 on Thursday so this one feels like it’s a long way from being over. Oregon has a commanding lead right now by most accounts, and he’s also visiting Ohio State and Georgia this month so the competition will be tough. One West Coast source told OB recently that he wouldn’t predict Baker to wind up at Texas, but thought the Longhorns have a puncher’s chance.
OL Blake Ivy – Clear Springs – This one’s predominantly a Texas vs. Texas A&M battle with LSU running third. Coming off a Texas A&M visit last weekend, the Aggies hold the inside track but Kyle Flood has shown that he can never be counted out in OL recruiting.
DE Jordan Ross – Birmingham (AL) Vestavia Hills – Schools like Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Oregon are all heavily in the mix. Texas has its work cut out for it here, but will swing for the fences this weekend.
DE Deshawn Warner – Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge – Werner has a top four of Texas, Washington, Oregon State and Kansas so this certainly looks like a winnable race for the Longhorns on the surface. He’s already visited OSU and visits to Washington and Kansas will follow this weekend’s stop in Austin, with a decision date set for July 1.
DE Melvin Hills – Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy – I’ve felt for a while that people aren’t paying enough attention to this one and I continue to feel that way. Hills has been pretty open with OB in stating Texas and Georgia were his two favorites and Georgia doesn’t appear to be much of a factor right now. He did visit Ole Miss last week but if the Longhorns push the right buttons this weekend, Texas could take a commanding lead.
DE Malik Blocton – Pike Road (AL) – He’s visited Auburn a ton and the Tigers are considered the favorite, but Texas is within striking distance and will have its chance to really move the needle this weekend. Blocton is planning to announce his decision on July 8 so needless to say, this weekend will be huge if the Longhorns are to have a chance.
DT D'antre Robinson – Orlando Jones – In my conversations with Robinson, he absolutely loves Texas after he visited in the spring. He did just pick up an Alabama offer, so that could shake things up a bit. Florida is the school that most feel is in the best position. This is going to be a national recruitment but the feeling here is that Texas is in a better position than most realize. Robinson is also friends with UT freshmen CJ Baxter and Payton Kirkland so that can’t hurt.
DT Isaia Faga – Phenix City (AL) Central – Utah commitment – He’s been committed to Utah for more than seven months, but Faga has taken two unofficial visits to Texas and will now get the red carpet rolled out on his OV. He was at Alabama last weekend and is still considering all three programs.
LB Khmori House – Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco – He’s got Texas this weekend, then Washington and told OB he was trying to work in a Notre Dame visit if possible. House’s stock has really picked up of late so he may change his plans from what was going to be a summer decision. Auburn’s another school that’s squarely in play, and OU and Oregon are a couple other programs that involved to some degree. When we spoke with House recently, he was pretty clear that he has a very strong interest in Texas and has for a long time. This feels like another one that fans should be paying closer attention to.
DE Daniel Okoye – NOAH (Homeschool) – This guy’s an interesting one. He’s homeschooled so isn’t really front and center in terms of exposure, but he’s a physical specimen and has some of college football’s heavy hitters in pursuit. It’s easy to see why when you check out his film. Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Bama, Georgia and A&M are among the schools in his top 10.
CB Santana Wilson – Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain – He’s a fairly new offer for Texas and Wilson told us after UT offered that he was excited to get out to Austin for a visit. There’s been some Arizona State buzz lately, probably because Wilson visited there earlier this month. He does have Washington set for the weekend after Texas and told OB he might take more than five visits. Officially, Wilson has a top 8 schools.
S Myles Davis – Converse Judson – A little more than a month ago, Texas had a slight lead over Texas A&M in this race. Things have now changed with the Aggies taking control after a recent unofficial visit. USC is also heavily involved but this one figures to come down to an in-state battle. There was some chatter after a recent A&M visit that the Aggies had taken a commanding lead and could be closing in on a commitment but that talk has died down some. I expect Texas to make a strong impression this weekend but he will be in College Station next weekend for an unofficial visit and then again in the fall for an official visit.
S Joshua Lair – Fort Bend Marshall – He’s been a bit of a ghost for us ever since Texas offered so I don’t have a clear read on where things stand, but Baylor and LSU are expected to be the Horns’ biggest challengers.
******
(Keenan)
Transfer Portal.
There is still not a ton of news coming from the staff about their pursuit of specific players in the portal, but what I can tell you is that grad transfers are still portaling, and Texas is probably looking to fill its final roster spots with experienced players, a la SirJabari Rice from last year’s team.
I’m not saying they’re going to find another SirJabari Rice, considering players as talented and experienced as he was are not typical finds. While I like the Abmas pickup for a multitude of reasons, one of the main ones is that he’s a grad transfer with four years of college basketball under his belt.
Experience in the tournament matters, and having mature players that don’t panic in big games on big stages means everything when playing the NCAA Tournament. This is why Max Abmas, in addition to his elite offensive game, is such an important piece.
I will keep you updated as soon as I hear a name or offer.
• • • • •
Prep Recruiting.
Texas has been busy on the trail with classes of ‘24 and ‘25 guys, as well as pursuing a player asking for a release from his National Letter of Intent to play for Kansas in Chris Johnson, whose departure may have to do with the Jayhawks’ offseason acquisition of former Texas guard and McDonald’s All-American, Arterio Morris.
–––––
Trey McKenney, Guard, 2025 (Flint, MI)
Trey McKenney is a 6’5 prospect from Flint, Michigan, a member of the class of 2025 and a highly thought-of player that can perform both guard duties. He loves to attack and score at the rim, and is a good finisher due to athleticism, strength, and body control.
McKenney has also heard from: Arkansas, Missouri, Providence, Pitt, Michigan State, Indiana, Xavier, LSU, Georgetown, Michigan, and others.
–––––
Chris Johnson, Guard, 2023 (Missouri City, Texas)
Chris Johnson is the player to whom I referred to earlier, the one who committed to and signed with Kansas before wanting out of his NLI.
Many schools have reached out to Johnson, as he is a four-star prospect ranked 40th in the nation and seventh at his position. The Montverde Academy guard garnered a ton of national interest, eventually signing with the recent national champions before changing his mind.
Johnson is a strong guard with a good handle and a good jump shot. He’s got great size positionally as well, somewhere between 6’5 and 6’6. Johnson could become an excellent player by his sophomore season, as he’s not a “one-and-done” type.
Others involved are: Indiana, Illinois, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington.
–––––
BJ Davis-Ray, Guard, 2025 (Link Prep – Branson, MO)
Davis-Ray is a very highly regarded off-guard prospect who plays for high school powerhouse basketball program Link Prep in Branson, Missouri. The school has produced such players as Jordan Walsh (Arkansas), Julian Phillips (Tennessee), Elliot Cadeau (UNC commit), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor commit), and many others.
Even amongst this level of talent, Davis-Ray stands out. He’s a three-level scorer with a great handle and ability to dog people on the defensive end. Watch below a scoring and defensive highlight from Davis-Ray.
He will be a five-star once it’s all said and done.
He’s also heard from: Arkansas, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, Creighton, and others.
–––––
Aaron Rowe, Guard, 2025 (Link Prep – Branson, MO)
Aaron Rowe, another guy with five-star potential, is an on-ball point guard prospect. Though his height is a drawback, his finishing skill, handle, and creation ability are all extremely impressive.
Hey may be just 6’0, but he’s an elite, above-the-rim athlete that can attack and finish easily, as well as kick the ball out for an open three.
Texas has reached out, as well as: Kansas State, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and more.
–––––
Sadiq White, Wing, 2024 (Charlotte, NC)
Texas has reached out to 2024 wing Sadiq White of Charlotte, NC, a very athletic wing that has both perimeter and interior skills. He’s a good rebounder, a fantastic athlete, and a plus rebounder as well. At 6’8, he has excellent positional size.
Combine that with a nose for the ball on the boards, and you have a very effective player that can make an immediate impact.
Other than Texas, teams that have reached out to White are: Arkansas, UNC, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Georgetown, and Alabama.
I apologize for the film quality.
–––––
Liam McNeeley, Wing/Forward, 2024 (Montverde Academy)
I already made a post about this, but Liam McNeeley recently cut his list of schools to six. The top-10 national recruit trimmed his list to: Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, and Kansas.
Originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, McNeeley transferred from John Paul II in Plano, TX, a DFW suburb, to Montverde Academy in Florida. Dillon Mitchell played for Montverde Academy in high school, which means Texas may have an “in” with McNeeley (though so does Indiana with Jalen Hood-Schifino, as do many programs with MVA alums).
The defense and shooting are off the charts for McNeeley. He can pull-up from midrange, create his own shot and create for others, and be a lockdown perimeter guy. At 6’8, 210-lbs, he’s got great size for his position as well. He could very well be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
–––––
Sebastian Rancik, Guard/Wing, 2024 (San Juan Capitrano, CA)
Rancik is a guard/wing from California who just had official visits to both Colorado (Boulder) and Southern Cal. He’s starting to climb a bit on recruiting boards. He plays for JSerra Catholic.
At his size, he’s a pretty good athlete, able to finish lobs with his size and leaping ability. Watch him do so below.
Oklahoma is also in the mix in Rancik’s recruitment. .
–––––
I’ll keep you guys updated with any more news I hear.