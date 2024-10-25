The Texas Card House War Rom: (NFL Scout: "Sometimes plans have to change."

(Ketch)A few things to get us started...* I had a chance to exchange texts with an NFL scouting friend of mine that I have known for almost 2 decades on Thursday. He was at the Texas/Georgia game on Saturday night in a working capacity and gave me some notes on his thoughts from the game.a. "I think Quinn (Ewers) needs another year," the scout, who has also seen Georgia play Alabama in person this season. told me. "I just don't think he's ready. He wasn't ready for Georgia, I know that. (His agents) aren't stupid. It might not be what he wants, but I think a long conversation will have to take place after the season. Sometimes plans have to change."When I asked what round he thought Ewers might go in if he does go into the draft, he replied, "I don't know. What is anyone supposed to do with the tape from that game? Pretend it didn't happen?"b. "Kelvin Banks is the real deal. Absolutely the real deal. Come play in our league, kid. We're ready for you. (Kyle Flood) has done an amazing job with him in the last three years. He's the opposite of Ewers. He's so ready that he could start for half the teams in the league today."c. "Loved what I saw in (Jahdae) Barron. I thought he was probably one of the 5-6 best players on the field."d. "I thought there were probably 20 draftable players between the two defenses. Not so much on the offensive side of the ball."* Talked with a national recruiting source this week about 5-star edge Javion Hilson and was told that Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams is the best player comp for him that he could think of and that Central Florida is probably the school Texas has to worry about the most. "Close to home, teammate committed," the source said.* I asked a source with knowledge of the recruitment of 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi if there was any sign that his commitment was starting to weaken and I was old, "Not yet. He seems locked in to me. They are telling him that he can go in and help them from day one. I think he thinks they need him and that's connecting."*****(Anwar)* There is a lot of optimism behind the scenes that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will rebound after two subpar performances and play well against Vanderbilt on Saturday.Sarkisian said, "I'm looking forward to him getting another opportunity as a competitor, to go back out and compete at a high level."Nevertheless, multiple people I spoke to this week believe it is important for Ewers to have a good start against Vanderbilt to build his confidence. Those close to the situation said this is the first time Ewers has dealt with being pulled because he did not perform well. The staff expressed to Ewers that nobody was blaming him for the loss, and they still believed in him. The hope is that Ewers gets off to a fast start, builds confidence in the first half, and enjoys the same productivity he had before this injury.* When I asked if Ewers had a short leash against Vanderbilt, I was told Sarkisian would follow his gut during the game. Many people behind the scenes believe if Sarkisian is forced to bench Ewers again, it will be the Arch Manning Show for the rest of this season.* However, one person told me, “If there was ever a team that can get a quarterback out of his slump, it’s Vanderbilt. Don’t get me wrong, they’re good. But this seems like the type of game where we can see the old Quinn again … At least I hope.”* I detected more concern about the run game than the quarterbacks with the people I chatted with this week. The staff wants more productivity from Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner. They believe each running is capable of playing better than what we witnessed against Georgia. Do not be surprised if Texas kicks the tires on running backs in the transfer portal later this year.* I was told backup left tackle Trevor Goosby is fully recovered from the head injury that prevented him from suiting up against Georgia. Goosby received his traditional mixture of second-team reps, with some work with the first team, during practice this week.* As of Thursday afternoon, I was told receiver Isaiah Bond will be a game-time decision.* Sarkisian was very positive with his players during practice this week. I was told Sarkisian’s message to the team was, “The sky isn’t falling”, keep preparing like they always have, and correct the little mistakes. Sarkisian did not want any of his players to panic after the loss against Georgia. Sarkisian told his team to remain confident this week. In addition, Sarkisian told his players if they stayed on course, Texas would have a good chance of playing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game or College Football Playoffs. It appears Sarkisian’s approach resonated with his players.* I was told the Longhorns had arguably their best practice of the regular season on Wednesday. They did not tackle to the ground, but the practice was crisp, and players were dialed in, according to my sources.