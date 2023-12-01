The Texas Card House War Room: Is UT's first transfer WR getting lined up?

Ketchum
(Ketch)
* I'll start out with some Portal discussion. For those that have their hopeful eyes on Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, I'm not sure I would get overly hopeful. We've previously reported there has been some initial footsie taking place between the two sides, but I'm not hearing that anything advanced has occurred. If Stewart is looking for a massive NIL deal in a transfer, it probably won't come from Texas.
* The sense I have is that the Longhorns will be very interested in the NIL wide receiver market, but not if it means breaking the bank with elite-level NIL deals for players who haven't been remotely elite at the high college level.
* One player to keep an eye on is South Carolina wide receiver Juice Wells, who is expected to enter the Portal on December 4th. Although Orangebloods hasn't been able to confirm UT's definitive level of interest in Wells, a South Carolina source told us on Thursday the following: "I’ve heard it’s most likely Texas and the NIL package is in the same ball park as S.C., which I suppose would imply he likes the QB or offensive situation better." Wells was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC in 2022 (68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns), but a foot injury that he picked up this summer bothered him all season and he only played in 2 games.
* I'm told that a number of high end players have reached out to some degree with the Longhorns. It does sound like business is about to pick up this week.
* The two biggest areas of importance at this point for the Longhorns? As I've previously reported, I'm told that there's a real thirst to find impact defensive linemen and linebackers, but there's some skepticism about the quality of the defensive linemen that will become available.
* One position that was being discussed as a high priority a few months ago and seemingly isn't right now is tight end. That should give you the warm fuzzies with the prospect of Ja'Tavion Sanders returning because if there was an expectation that he will depart, the tight end position would be a big need.
* Here's a quick snipped of what Adam Gorney reported on Rivals this week, following the visit to Gainesville from potential 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (out of Lewisville HS: "Fasusi “loved” what he saw in Gainesville over the weekend as Texas and Oklahoma remain the frontrunners but Florida, Oregon, Ohio State and USC remain on the list, too."
* Two sources told me on Thursday that if the Longhorns don't make the playoffs, the Longhorns would accept a big in the Cotton Bowl would would likely play Ole Miss or Missouri. Kirk Bohls from the Statesman reported on Thursday evening that the Longhorns would likely play Missouri in this scenario.
(Anwar)
* College football free agency will begin on Monday when players can officially enter the transfer portal. We’ve heard rumors about Texas Longhorn players who are interested in entering the transfer portal. However, there is a huge difference as relates to players who are “considering” entering the transfer portal versus those who pull the trigger.
For this portion of the War Room, let us focus on preemptive measures.
I was told Texas running back Savion Red and Jaydon Blue are two players that people behind the scenes do not want to enter the transfer portal. Red and Blue are players this staff will do everything within their power to retain.
* As the transfer portal prepares to open, those behind the scenes are optimistic that Quinn Ewers will announce his decision soon. If Ewers announces he will return for the 2024 season, it could help attract offensive players who enter the transfer portal.
* Texas tight end Ja’ Tavion Sanders is still deciding if he wants to enter the NFL Draft after this season, according to my sources. I was told Sanders is enjoying his time at Texas, especially this season, which has made a decision to enter the NFL Draft more difficult. Nevertheless, Sanders is viewed as the No.2 tight end in the upcoming draft, and risking injury to move up one spot is something he needs with his family.
* The Longhorns are using the words from an upcoming opponent as fuel. Before Texas faced Iowa State, offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford decided to give the Longhorns bulletin board material – and lived to regret it.
Earlier this week, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said, “Well, you can double-team them some. You can let the widest guy go and double-team them and let that guy run and try to make a tackle. And we can do what we’ve done the last 15 years which is block them. You have to block a three-technique.”
Let’s just say Gundy’s comments have been playing in the weight room on repeat this week as a motivation for the players.
(Suchomel)
* A few notes of interest on top target Kobe Black … as was mentioned earlier this week, Black pushed back his decision from what was supposed to be an announcement this Wednesday. Originally, I was told it would probably happen next week. Black would eventually settle on an announcement date of December 13, which is an interesting choice. Why is that interesting? Thanks for asking.
By pushing the decision back one week, Black would have been able to watch his brother, Korie Black, play this weekend against the Longhorns. By pushing it back two weeks, it could give his brother an opportunity to actually be at the announcement since OSU’s classes end next Friday. Some of that will depend on Korie’s finals schedule, but it at least makes Korie being there in person a possibility. Why is that important? Thanks for asking.
* Per a source close to the situation, there is a strong chance of Korie not playing his final year at Oklahoma State (he has a COVID year, which he’ll likely elect to use). I’m told that Korie played well enough for OSU this year that he feels he’ll have ample opportunities elsewhere, and if he feels he can increase his exposure at a different school, he’s very open to the idea of playing on a bigger stage. Would Texas welcome him? Thanks for asking.
* In checking around this week, I’m told that Texas feels the elder Black brother could definitely bring some value to the UT defensive backfield next year. The UT staff obviously can’t communicate with Korie directly since he’s not yet in the portal, but people in Austin are obviously in regular contact with the Black family and I’m told there’s been some indirect communication letting it be known that Texas would have a real interest in Korie if/when he enters the portal.
- In an interesting twist, in talking to some connected OSU sources this week to get some information on Saturday’s game, I was told that there’s a surprising level of confidence inside the Cowboys’ program about their chances to land Kobe Black. My FutureCast is still comfortably on Texas, I’m just letting you all know that people inside that program who have spent time around Kobe during his visits to Stillwater think they’re very much in the thick of things.
- Nothing too dramatic to report with Florida defensive back commitment Xavier Filsaime from what we reported on Tuesday. When news broke on Monday night that Florida had fired defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, that obviously had an impact on Filsaime but we were told by someone close to the McKinney standout that he’d want to wait things out a bit to see who Florida hires before making a final decision. “Depending on who is brought in will determine what he decides,” the source said, while also noting the family will be involved in the decision.
* We haven’t been told that Filsaime has decided to take a Texas OV, but we are expecting it based on simple logic. If he’s waiting to see who Florida hires before making a final decision, it stands to reason that he’ll want to do as much research on Texas as possible so he can be prepared to make a potentially quick decision in December. An official visit next weekend or possibly even the weekend December 16 just makes sense.
* I’m told from the Florida perspective on Filsaime that people in Gainesville feel that when they make the DB coach hire, they’ll be able to hold onto his commitment. There’s also a feeling from people inside the Gators program that Texas needs to be worried about Jerrick Gibson after his visit for the Florida State-Florida game last weekend. The Gators continue to work to get Gibson in for an official visit next weekend. That decision should tell us a lot.
* A quick housecleaning note … Indiana tight end commitment Brody Kosin tweeted on Wednesday night that he had picked up an offer from Texas. In checking with sources in Austin, no offer has been extended. I’m guessing some contact has been made but no offer has been extended as of Thursday.
