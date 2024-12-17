Why are Coaches DONATING Cash to NIL? | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Exercise Mimetic: MOTS-c has been described as an "exercise mimetic" because it can mimic some of the metabolic benefits of exercise without physical activity. It does this by increasing mitochondrial function, which is vital for ATP production and, thus, energy utilization. My patients who take MOTS-c can go much longer in their cardio workouts without exhaustion or achieving maximum heart rate.

Anti-aging : MOTS-c levels naturally decrease with age, which correlates with reduced mitochondrial function. In rat studies, animals given MOTS-c lived an average lifespan 45% longer.

: MOTS-c levels naturally decrease with age, which correlates with reduced mitochondrial function. In rat studies, animals given MOTS-c lived an average lifespan 45% longer. Insulin Resistance : MOTS-c enhances insulin sensitivity, promotes glucose uptake in skeletal muscle, and increases energy expenditure. This action can help in managing conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes by improving metabolic flexibility and reducing insulin resistance.

: MOTS-c enhances insulin sensitivity, promotes glucose uptake in skeletal muscle, and increases energy expenditure. This action can help in managing conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes by improving metabolic flexibility and reducing insulin resistance. Therapeutic Potential: Due to its wide range of physiological effects, the peptide is being explored for therapeutic applications. It has shown promise in preclinical studies for conditions like gestational diabetes mellitus and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and even in improving cardiac function in diabetic models.

Clemson Tigers

DABO SWINNEY - On Starting RB Phil Mafah and resting his shoulder: "He's got to have postseason surgery regardless. But he's going to give everything he's got. He was better in the last game. - We got who we got. Nobody's 100 percent. I doubt everybody for Texas is 100 percent. - We got our guys. That's why we went and signed those guys, for an opportunity."

"He's got to have postseason surgery regardless. But he's going to give everything he's got. He was better in the last game. - We got who we got. Nobody's 100 percent. I doubt everybody for Texas is 100 percent. - We got our guys. That's why we went and signed those guys, for an opportunity." INJURY - Jay Haynes, Back-up RB : "Confirmed Torn ACL, Dabo just said. Surgery was this morning and he is beginning recovery."

: "Confirmed Torn ACL, Dabo just said. Surgery was this morning and he is beginning recovery." WES GOODWIN- Clemson DC on Arch Manning : "Elite arm talent, as well as size and speed. Got a chance to be great QB. Texas has used him situationally in the red zone as well as some spots in the open field."

: "Elite arm talent, as well as size and speed. Got a chance to be great QB. Texas has used him situationally in the red zone as well as some spots in the open field." WES GOODWIN- Clemson DC on what makes Coach Sarkisian tough to defend : "He manipulates you and has a lot of eye candy. They have a million different ways to window-dress their plays. - They do a great job of taking shots down the field. Also they have a lot of layered routes and max protection. - His run game is very complex with all the eye candy and moving parts. - He's very, very balanced as a play-caller. Usually he's 50/50 run/pass."

: "He manipulates you and has a lot of eye candy. They have a million different ways to window-dress their plays. - They do a great job of taking shots down the field. Also they have a lot of layered routes and max protection. - His run game is very complex with all the eye candy and moving parts. - He's very, very balanced as a play-caller. Usually he's 50/50 run/pass." PORTAL MOVE - Yes, Portal Move for Clemson that is right... Dabo has finally joined the Transfer Portal Era: Tristan Smith, 6-5 205 lbs formerly of Southeast Missouri State

A stat to chew on from Tiger Illustrated : Clemson has forced 25 turnovers this season (15 interceptions, 10 fumbles) and ranks fifth nationally in turnover margin (plus-16). Texas has forced 28 turnovers (19 interceptions, nine fumbles) and has a margin of plus-6. The Tigers have turned it over just nine times. The Horns have racked up 22.

Texas A&M Aggies

CURRENT PORTAL CLASS Julian Humphrey, CB - Georgia : "Humphrey nearly committed to A&M in 2022 before choosing Florida. When he de-committed from the Gators, he considered the Aggies again, but chose Georgia. He nearly transferred to A&M last winter, but decided to stay put in Athens. But the Webster native speedster announced Sunday morning that he'll be finally be joining the Aggies." Micah Hudson, WR - Texas Tech : "Texas A&M was one of the high school finalists for the former 5-star from Lake Belton. Now, with the coaching change, A&M has landed one of the best young talents in the country. Hudson is the number one transfer portal prospect in the Rivals rankings." Micah Riley, TE - Auburn : "Riley has been primarily used as a blocker at Auburn, as he has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons." Jacob Zeno, QB - UAB : "The 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller will be one of the oldest quarterbacks in FBS next season."

CURRENT PORTAL DEPARTURES 19 Departures including (Conner Weigman, Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease, Hunter Erb, TJ Shanahan, Aki Ogunbiyi, Enai White, and Malick Sylla,)

CURRENT PORTAL TARGETS Max Klare, TE - Purdue Will Heldt, EDGE - Purdue Duce Robinson, TE/WR - USC Mario Craver, WR - Mississippi State Jordan Scruggs, CB - South Alabama Deante McCray, EDGE - Western Kentucky



LSU Tigers

CURRENT PORTAL CLASS Mansoor Delane, CB - Virginia Tech : "The former Hokie played three seasons in Blacksburg where he played over 1,800 snaps and wracked up six interceptions. In 2024, Delane picked off four passes while allowing a 47% completion percentage." Jack Pyburn, EDGE - Florida : "Pyburn will walk in and make an impact immediately. He and Jimari Butler are by far the most experienced players the Tigers have on the edge and he also gives the Tigers a very good run defender off the edge." Michael VanBuren, QB - Mississippi State : "The Tigers add a young arm who has three years of eligibility remaining. When Garrett Nussmeier leaves next season, he, AJ Swann, and Colin Hurley will battle it out for the QB1 spot." Barion Brown, WR - Kentucky : "Brown spent three years at Kentucky where he amassed 122 catches for 1,528 yards and 11 scores. His best year came as a freshman when he caught 50 balls for 628 yards and four scores. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver is a speedster who will give the Tigers another downfield threat alongside Chris Hilton." Bauer Sharp, TE - Oklahoma Ja'Keem Jackson, CB - Florida Jimari Butler, DT - Nebraska : "Butler was a productive member of Nebraska's defensive unit, recording 22 tackles including seven tackles for loss and two sacks during his time with the Cornhuskers in 2024." Ja'Keem Jackson, CB - Florida

CURRENT PORTAL DEPARTURES 15 Departures including (Rickie Collins, C.J. Daniels, Da'Shawn Womack, Jyaire Brown, and J.K. Johnson.)

CURRENT PORTAL TARGETS Tawiq Byard, S - USF Will Heldt, EDGE - Purdue Nic Anderson, WR - Oklahoma



UPDATE - Garrett Nussmeier, QB : The LSU Quarterback from 2024 announced he will return in 2025 for his 2nd season at the helm.

: The LSU Quarterback from 2024 announced he will return in 2025 for his 2nd season at the helm. NIL FUND? - Brian Kelly & Family : This announcement came just moments before Brian Kelly took to the podium for his Friday media availability, and he was asked right away about why he and his wife are doing it. - "I figured after my last press conference where I challenged the entire LSU fanbase that, if they wanted to continue to have a championship program, they need to understand that there's a financial responsibility as well and I needed to put my money where my mouth was and be apart of that as well. My wife and I are going to match up to a million dollars of new money that is donated through NIL and are marked for football so we can be competitive in that space. I thought it should start with me and continue to work through all the other avenues that are available to us."

Oklahoma Sooners

CURRENT PORTAL ADDITIONS Jacob Ulrich, P - Kennesaw State Luke Baklenko, OT - Stanford : "“Just the way [Bedenbaugh] talks about the game, he’s very technical, which is something that I was looking for in a coach — someone that’s going to break down every movement, every step," Baklenko said. "That’s what stood out most to me, and obviously his years of knowledge."

CURRENT PORTAL DEPARTURES 22 Departures including (Jackson Arnold, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Eugene Brooks, Joshua Bates, Bauer Sharp, Dasan McCullough, and Makari Vickers.)

CURRENT PORTAL TARGETS John Mateer, QB - Washington State : "We also expect Mateer to announce said decision in the next 24 hrs or so, with the potential of him to coincide that announcement that Oklahoma is his destination. If not, the expectation is that he will have a “no-contact” tag by name and that he will soon join former OC Ben Arbuckle and QB coach John Kuceyeski in Norman." According to a Washington state insider “ A THIRD SOURCE familiar with the smoke around Mateer tells Cougfan.com this morning that an unnamed SEC school offered him an NIL package of about $3 million. ” Ethan O'Connor, DB - Washington State Hezekiah Masses, DB - FIU Jerand Bradley, WR - Boston College Nate Boerkircher, TE - Nebraska Javonnie Gibson, WR - Arkansas Pine-Bluff



DEION BURKS is returning to the Sooners in 2025 after an underwhelming 2024 season with 26 receptions, 201 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Burks explained: "I wanted to leave the place better than how I found it." He and Jayden Gibson are the two remaining receivers returning to the Sooners from the 2024 roster.

INTERESTING NOTE: Oklahoma was in on Stony Brook Transfer Defensive Tackle, Rushawn Lawrence over the weekend, he chose the Minnesota Golden Gophers over Oklahoma.

FAN RIVAL THREAD STARTED on OUINSIDER.COM: " Texas will be a problem" Comment 1: "I know Texas always lands good classes but they’ve never had a development like this. They are recruiting great and developing at an elite level. If you disagree take off your Crimson glasses. BV needs to have a solid year or we will be left behind." Comment 2: "Gotdamn yall turning this into the Texas board fr." Comment 3: "Cool story, bro. - They'd be super interested in it here: https://texas.rivals.com/" Comment 4: "Texas just landed a 5 star DL from Georgia... oklahoma is now their little brother." Comment 5: "Simple formula. Find a QB. Find the right coach . Have an AD not stuck in the Big 8 that sees where college football is headed. Go get ready for the SEC with strong trenches. Hit on portals. Comment 6: "Texas is a bunch of bitches." Comment 6: "Take off your crimson glasses. They’ve never had developed like this."



Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 89 total

ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday



Games to Watch this Week

*Beginning today December 17th through January 6th, there will be at least one NFL or College Football Game on Television.

