FINALLY National Championship Favorites | Behind Enemy Lines

Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men

Happy Victory Monday VI 🤘

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Georgia (5 days until)

UnderDAWG

Roderick Robinson RB, Smael Mondon LB / Tate Ratledge OL

FIRST TIME FAVORITE THIS YEAR

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 45 total

Defensive Super Explosives 2024

My Post Week 7 SEC Power Rankings for Orangebloods

Weekly Prediction Update (6-0) (+/- of 73 pts)

Week 8 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

MOVEMENT: (+3)

MOVEMENT: (+3)

MOVEMENT: (+7)

MOVEMENT: (-8)

MOVEMENT: (+6)

MOVEMENT: (+3)

MOVEMENT: (+9)

MOVEMENT: (+9)

MOVEMENT: (-3)

MOVEMENT: (-18)

MOVEMENT: (-16)

My Week 8 Heisman Watchlist Update

* Anthony Hill is a top-15 NFL Draft Pick in 2026** Raise your hand if, before the season, you had Texas as the #1 Defense in America through 6 games*** Texas is the ONLY Defense in America with fewer than 10 defensive possessions to reach the Red Zone (7)(1st) 3.69 yards per play allowed(1st) 229.7 yards per game allowed(1st) 6.33 points allowed per game(2nd) 91.4 Passing Efficiency Allowed(7th) 27.6% 3rd down conversion rate allowed(12th) 2.99 yards per rush allowed(T-15th) 18 team sacks* Quinn Ewers' stat line after the first three drives (INT, Punt, Punt) - 18/25 191 and 1 touchdown** Raise your hand if, before the season, you had the Texas Defense being better than the Texas offense through 6 games, apart of your expectations.*** Silas Bolden's hustle and Ryan Wingo's abilities continue to show, why the offense should be utilizing all 6 Wide Receivers with a more consistent split. Golden 60 snaps, Wingo 36 snaps, Moore 36 snaps, Bond 19 snaps-injured, Bolden 13 snaps, Cook 4 snaps. All snaps, per PFF.(6th) 9.58 yards per attempt(7th) 43.2 points per game(8th) 177.06 Passing Efficiency(11th) 7.20 yards per play(13th) 50% 3rd down conversion rate(14th) 6 total sacks allowed(31st) 5.13 yards per rush2024: +211 (6-0)1941: +203 (8-1-1)1977: +196 (11-1)2005: +190 (13-0)2008: +189 (12-1) Golden 60 snaps, Wingo 36 snaps, Moore 36 snaps, Bond 19 snaps-injured, Bolden 13 snaps, Cook 4 snaps. All snaps, per PFF.(6th) 9.58 yards per attempt(7th) 43.2 points per game(8th) 177.06 Passing Efficiency(11th) 7.20 yards per play(13th) 50% 3rd down conversion rate(14th) 6 total sacks allowed(31st) 5.13 yards per rush2024: +211 (6-0)1941: +203 (8-1-1)1977: +196 (11-1)2005: +190 (13-0)2008: +189 (12-1)1. WHAT IS THE LINE? -: For the first time in 50 Games, Georgia will enter the 40 acres as an underdog. 3.5 points to be exact with a projected game total of 56.5, this implies a score of 30-26.5 in favor of Texas.2. INJURY -: All 3 players were OUT last week against Mississippi State. Branson Robinson, RB was injured during the game on Saturday he went down holding his leg, was examined in the tend before going back to the lockerroom and listed as Out for the remainder of the game.3. RECRUITING - Elijah Griffin, DT: The Top 10 Prospect in America is expected to commit to Georgia when he makes his announcement this Friday afternoon at 1:20 ET.Yeah, I don't see our team suddenly changing, before Texas. We are what we are ino.- How have we regressed so badly and so quickly on defense? And even more important, how do we (and how can we) stop the bleeding?- We are very bad in several areas that are vital for a title run - and according to Kirby - that’s the standard. this team doesn’t sniff the standard - anywhere.- This is the most un-Kirby team I have seen since 2016. Too many penalties, missed assignments, busted coverages, getting beat deep, etc. Poor blocking, poor tackling, etc. The theme going into 2024 off B2B NC was to not let complacency rear its head. I don’t think it did but it appears it showed up in 2024.The most frustrating part of this approach is that we are giving up explosives anyways. Might as well at least try and create a turnover or two.Georgia set a season-high with 605 yards of total offense. It was the first time this season that Georgia went over 600 and the eighth time under Kirby Smart.Beck set his career-high with 459 yards passing on Saturday. It was his second career 400-yard pass game (had 439 at Alabama).Arian Smith set a career-high with 134 yards receiving edging out the 132 he had against Alabama earlier this season. He now has 412 yards receiving this season after entering this season with 539.The win on Saturday gave Kirby Smart a total of 99 in his career as the Bulldogs’ head coach.1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Ohio State +2903. Georgia +4504. Alabama +6505. Oregon +9006. Ole Miss +17007. Penn State +18008. Miami (FL) +20008. Tennessee +20009. Clemson +27002. Georgia +450 - Trend: (-)3. Ohio State +450 - Trend: (+160)4. Oregon +550 - Trend: (-350)5. Alabama +850 - Trend: (+200)6. Penn State +1200 - Trend: (-600)7. Clemson +1800 - Trend: (-900)8. Miami (FL) +2000 - Trend: (-)8. Tennessee +2000 - Trend: (-)Texas continues to dominate downfield, for the second game in a row, they reeled off 9 plays of 20+ yards while allowing 0. Texas currently ranks 2nd in the country with 45 plays of 20+ yards, just behind the Miami Hurricanes, who are averaging 1.3 more per game.Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. OklahomaDeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAIsaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Running Backs with 9 total (3 for Blue, 2 for Page, 3 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)Gunnar Helm with 8 total (7 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Isaiah Bond with 7 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)Matthew Golden with 6 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)Another week goes by and it's another week with Texas sitting atop the country at NOT allowing the opposition to create explosive plays. Texas has given up just 9 plays of 20+ yards downfield... the exact number that the Texas Offensive created on Saturday vs. Oklahoma. On Saturday against Oklahoma, the Sooners finished with ZERO plays of 20+ yards.Texas has also allowed just 42 plays of 10+ yards, ranking #1 in the country. Leading Ohio State by 7.1. Texas (-)2. Alabama(-)3. Georgia (-)4. Tennessee (-2)5. Texas A&M (+1)6. LSU (+1)7. Ole Miss (-2)8. Vanderbilt (+5)9. Missouri (+1)10. Arkansas (+1)11. Kentucky (-3)12. South Carolina (-)13. Oklahoma (-4)14. Florida (+1)15. Auburn (-)16. Mississippi State (-)- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas - Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas - Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas - Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14- Week 5 Result: 35-13 (+/- 21)- Week 6 Prediction: 37-23- Week 6 Result: 34-3 (+/- 23) Thanks Bert Auburn and apologies to the Defense1. Texas Longhorns (6-0) - .994 - Week 7: (34-3 win vs. Oklahoma)2. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) - .970 - Week 7: (41-31 win vs. Mississippi State)3. Oregon Ducks (6-0) - .968 - Week 7: (32-31 win vs. Ohio State) -4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) - .951 - Week 7: (31-32 loss at Oregon)5. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) - .947 - Week 7: (27-25 win vs South Carolina)6. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-0) - .939 - Week 7: IDLE7. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) - .905 - Week 7: (33-30 win at USC) -8. Clemson Tigers (5-1) - .9037 - Week 7: (49-14 win at Wake Forest)9. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) - .9035 - Week 7: (23-17 win vs. Florida)10. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) - .812 - Week 7: IDLE11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) - .789 - Week 7: (49-7 win at Stanford)12. Iowa State (6-0) - .784 - Week 7: (28-16 win at West Virginia)13. Missouri Tigers (5-1) - .772 - Week 7: (45-3 win at Massachusetts)14. BYU Cougars (6-0) - .748 - Week 7: (41-19 win vs Arizona)15. LSU (5-1) - .746 - Week 7: (29-26 win vs. Ole Miss) -16. Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) - .740 - Week 7: (26-29 loss at LSU) -17. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) - .735 - Week 7: IDLE18. Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) - .733 - Week 7: (31-28 win at Colorado)19. Michigan Wolverines (4-2) - .725 - Week 7: IDLE20. Boise State (5-1) - .723 - Week 7: (28-7 win vs. Hawai'i) -21. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) - .715 - Week 7: (50-49 win vs Purdue)22. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) - .687 - Week 7: IDLE23. Louisville Cardinals (4-2) - .684 - Week 7: (24-20 win vs. Virginia) -24. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) - .682 - Week 7: (17-15 win vs. CAL) -25. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) - .663 - Week 7: (27-19 win vs. Utah) -26. USC Trojans (3-3) - .682 - Week 7: (30-33 loss vs. Penn State)27. Vanderbilt Commodores (4-2) - .682 - Week 7: (20-13 win at Kentucky)28. Kentucky Wildcats (3-3) - .679 - Week 7: (20-13 loss vs. Vandy) -29. Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) - .678 - Week 7: (28-31 loss vs. Kansas State)30. Utah Utes (4-2) - .677 - Week 7: (19-27 loss at Arizona State) -31. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) - .677 - Week 7: IDLE32. SMU Mustangs (5-1) - .675 - Week 7: IDLE33. Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) - .668 - Week 7: (34-3 loss vs. Texas) -34. Army Black Knights (6-0) - .666 - Week 7: (44-10 win vs. UAB)35. Navy Midshipman (5-0) - .666 - Week 7: (34-7 win vs. Air Force)36. Washington State Cougars (5-1) - .662 - Week 7 (25-17 win vs. Fresno State)1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (69.2%, 2,219 yards, 20 td 5 int) - 182.4 Rating - (28-161-3 Rushing)2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (126-1,248-17 Rushing) - (9-39-0 Receiving)3. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (49-587-6 Receiving) - (17 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (72.7%, 1,483 yards, 12 td 4 int) - 191.0 Rating - (77-319-11 Rushing)5. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (76.1%, 1,790 yards, 13 td 3 int) - 169.3 Rating (28-103-4 Rushing)6. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (72.2%, 890 yards, 9 td 3 int) - 163.4 Rating (4-10-1 Rushing)7. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (66.8%, 1,528 yards, 17 td 2 int) - 164.9 Rating - (35-198-4 Rushing)8. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (67.9%, 1,818 yards, 15 td 5 int) - 159.9 Rating (23-57-0 Rushing)9. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (64.3%, 1,989 yards, 18 td 6 int) - 150.4 Rating - (8-11-2 Rushing)10. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.2%, 2,384 yards, 14 td 3 int) - 182.1 Rating (53-183-3 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)Have a great week 🤘 It's another big one!