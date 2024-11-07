"He is NOT ruled out" | Players to Watch vs. Florida

CodyCarpentier
Nov 25, 2023
2,502
6,426
113
Players to Watch for Florida
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Press Conference (Tuesday & Wednesday) Notes
This is a Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap and the NEW Football with Friends Beef Jerky, it's called "According to PFF"
1) According to PFF, Texas has 4 of the 5 best defensive linemen and 7 of the 10 best defensive linemen in Pass Rush Win Rate % (Wins per Snap)
2) According to PFF, Texas and Florida split the top four this week in offensive linemen grading, both Centers Jake Majors and Jake Slaughter came in with a grade of just over 70, while Tackles Cam Williams and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson also cracked
3) According to PFF, here are the 9 opponents Texas has played this season, sorted by Defensive Team Run Defense Grade. Texas rushed for 177 yards against Oklahoma, 143 yards against Michigan, 187 yards against UTSA, and just 29 yards against Georgia...
Cody's Week 11 Prediction (7-1) with a (+/- of 96 pts)
WITHOUT D.J. LAGWAY at Quarterback
Texas 34
Florida 10
Florida 1st Half Scoring last 4 games
Mertz, QB - (W) Central Florida (24-3) - TD(15-75), Punt, TD(3-43), Punt, TD(9-58), FG, Missed FG, Punt, Punt, Half
Mertz -> Lagway, QB - (L) Tennessee (3-0) - Punt, FG, Downs, FUM, Half
Lagway, QB - (W) Kentucky (27-13) - FG, Punt, FG, Punt, TD(3-65 yd), INT, TD(4-98), TD(1-1), Punt
Lagway -> Warner, QB - (L) Georgia (13-6) - Punt, Punt, TD, FG, Punt, Punt, FG
Texas 1st Half Scoring last 4 games
Manning, QB - (W) Miss State (14-6) - TD, FUM, Punt, Punt, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Oklahoma (21-3) - INT, Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, TD, TD, Missed FG
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (0-23) - Punt, Punt, FUM, Punt, INT, Punt, Punt, FUM
Ewers, QB - (W) Vanderbilt (21-10) - INT, TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt
Player of the Game: Ryan Wingo (5 receptions, 142 yards and 1 touchdown)
The line in the game is Texas -21.5 with a game total of 47.5. This implies a score of 34-12.5 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 7 Prediction: 37-23 Texas
- Week 7 Result: 34-3 Texas (+/- 23)
- Week 8 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 8 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 9 Prediction: 32-24 Texas
- Week 9 Result: 30-15 Georgia (+/- 23)
- Week 10 Prediction: 40-10 Texas
- Week 10 Results: 27-24 Texas (+/- 27)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 16. Ole Miss vs. 3. Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)
- 11. Alabama @ 15. LSU on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)
Tier 2
- N/A
Tier 3
- Florida @ 5. Texas on Saturday at noon ET (ABC)
- 23. Clemson @ Virginia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN)
- 20. Colorado @ Texas Tech on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET (FOX)
Tier 4
- 9. BYU @ Utah on Saturday at 10:15 pm ET (ESPN) - *UPSET SPECIAL*
Top 10 Losses Week over Week in College Football
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: 3. Penn State (L vs. 2. Ohio State)
- Week 10: 10. Texas A&M (L at South Carolina)
- Week 11: TBD
Florida Football Records under Billy Napier since 2022
Record in the SEC - (8-13) - (3-5, 3-5 and 2-3 year over year)
Record in the SEC on the Road - (3-6, win @ Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Mississippi State) - One per year
Top 12 Opponent at Home - (2-1)
Top 12 Opponent on Road - (0-3)
Top 12 Opponent at Neutral - (0-3)
Ranked Opponent - (2-13)
Ranked Opponent at Home - (3-3)
Ranked Opponent on Road - (0-6)
Ranked Opponent at Neutral - (0-4)
Have a great end of the week 🤘
Last edited: