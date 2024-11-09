Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson is making history and a name for himself

Jalenb

Jalenb

Well-Known Member
Silver Member
Feb 8, 2024
45
240
33
What you missed: After suffering it’s first loss in their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Conquers Houston Christian in its home opener, 90 - 59 in the Moody Center.

The participants: Houston Christian @ No.19 Texas Longhorns

Hardwood MVP: To those who were concerned that his last performance was a fluke, you can relax because Tre Johnson is yet again the MVP of this game. The Freshman posted another impressive stat line in another debut, recording 28 points, 5 threes, and a True Shooting percentage of 74.2% the Freshman is just getting started and making his name one to remember amongst the forty acres.



Play your role: Against Ohio State, it would not be wrong to say the supporting cast was unable to cap a record-breaking performance from Tre Johnson. Tonight, Arthur Kaluma, Chendall Weaver, and Kadin Shedrick answered the call. Kaluma posted a team high 10 rebounds and 70% from the field, while Weaver and Shedrick had a combined 9 steals and blocks.

It’s a game of runs: Texas went off to a blazing hot start coming out the half, going on a 29 – 5 run creating their largest lead of the night and stamping their name all over this game.

The grass can be greener: While Tre Johnson deserves all of his flowers thus far, an area that I expect Texas to be even better in the future is shot creating. Mind you Jordan Pope averaged 17.6 ppg at Oregon state and Tramon Mark averaged 16.7ppg these two scores will be a key factor to make a run in March and apply pressure to opposing coaches on defense.


 
Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: bclear1, Big_Lebowski, badmotorfinger and 23 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson proves to be Don Henley in opening night loss

Replies
91
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Moooooo
Moooooo
Ketchum

Texas Men's Hoops: Season Opener vs. Ohio State tonight at 9pm

Replies
91
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
bclear1
bclear1
Ketchum

Friday night hoops: Another chance to watch Tre Johnson in a UT uniform

Replies
32
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
HornHammer
HornHammer
WesMillerOB

At the buzzer: Just how good is Tre Johnson? Projecting the starting 5, oh…and I got married!

Replies
67
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
walk-on horn
walk-on horn
WesMillerOB

Instant Analysis: Arthur Kaluma commits to Texas...(JT Toppin band-aid)

Replies
47
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
J Tull
J Tull

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back