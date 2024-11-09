Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson is making history and a name for himself

What you missed : After suffering it’s first loss in their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Conquers Houston Christian in its home opener, 90 - 59 in the Moody Center.



The participants: Houston Christian @ No.19 Texas Longhorns



Hardwood MVP: To those who were concerned that his last performance was a fluke, you can relax because Tre Johnson is yet again the MVP of this game. The Freshman posted another impressive stat line in another debut, recording 28 points, 5 threes, and a True Shooting percentage of 74.2% the Freshman is just getting started and making his name one to remember amongst the forty acres.







Play your role: Against Ohio State, it would not be wrong to say the supporting cast was unable to cap a record-breaking performance from Tre Johnson. Tonight, Arthur Kaluma, Chendall Weaver, and Kadin Shedrick answered the call. Kaluma posted a team high 10 rebounds and 70% from the field, while Weaver and Shedrick had a combined 9 steals and blocks.



It’s a game of runs: Texas went off to a blazing hot start coming out the half, going on a 29 – 5 run creating their largest lead of the night and stamping their name all over this game.



The grass can be greener: While Tre Johnson deserves all of his flowers thus far, an area that I expect Texas to be even better in the future is shot creating. Mind you Jordan Pope averaged 17.6 ppg at Oregon state and Tramon Mark averaged 16.7ppg these two scores will be a key factor to make a run in March and apply pressure to opposing coaches on defense.





