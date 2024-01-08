Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (A weekend of comings and goings...)

Ketchum
I don't know about the rest of you, but my head is still spinning.
For most of the weekend, it felt like players were coming or going on an hourly basis and when that wasn't happening, a new co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach was being added to the program.
Seriously, if you went out of town this weekend and went media dark in an effort to win points with your spouse, you probably will come home with both eyes as wide as silver dollars.
Therefore, I thought I would lead things off this week with some thoughts on each arrival, departure and staying put situation from the last 72 hours.
Johnny Nansen (Incoming Co-DC and Linebackers coach) - What else is there to say that wasn't said in Saturday's Instant Analysis? I think more than anything else, there's a certain amount of serendipitous fortune to all of this because it's kind of crazy that two very close friends could cross situations in such a way. Steve Sarkisian and Nansen are super tight. That closeness and the desire to work together from both sides of the coin is probably the only way this happens because you can make a case that Nansen should be closer to getting a chance as a head coach than going from head man in charge for a Power 5 program as a coordinator to a position job that comes with a nice title. There can't be many programs in the country that could convince someone like Nansen to give up what he had at Arizona for the position available, but here we are. Nansen checks a lot of boxes and if things go well here, don't be surprised if he emerges as a replacement for Pete Kwiatkowski if there's ever a need to replace him.
Ja'Tavion Sanders (Off to the NFL): It's the smart financial move and that was the element of the decision that won out. It says a lot about Sarkisian's ability to win in the living room as a recruiter because he absolutely swayed Sanders' emotional heartstrings when they met this week, according to multiple people with knowledge of Sanders' decision-making process. In order for Sanders to have returned, millions would have needed to be on the table from an NIL standpoint and that simply wasn't available. In the end, financial practicality won the day over the romanticism of what a return might look like.
Ryan Watts (Off to the NFL): Personally, I thought Watts had a really solid season at cornerback for the Longhorns, but was told more than a month ago that any return to Texas in 2024 would be predicated on him moving to safety. It sounds like that was not only conveyed to Watts this week, but so was the reality that a move to the back end of the defensive backfield wouldn't mean that he'd be an automatic starter. The bottom line is that the Longhorns want improvement in the secondary and that needed improvement includes going beyond what the coaches felt like Watts was capable of. Had Watts headed to the Portal, he would have found suitors, but would those suitors have afforded a better chance to improve his stock from where it might currently reside? Probably not, which is why he's headed off to the NFL. I spoke with an NFL Draft guy on Sunday and was told that it will all come down to how Watts tests as it relates to his draft position, but the feeling is that he definitely has a chance to be drafted.
Jerrin Thompson (Off to the Portal): Consider me surprised that he's not headed to the NFL Draft after making 34 career starts for the Longhorns over the course of the last three seasons. I really don't understand what going to a lesser program is going to do with his NFL Draft stock. The bottom line is that Thompson was in the same position as Watts in that the Texas staff is desperately looking for an upgrade at his position and the idea of him being the guy that might improve the position wasn't one that made a lot of sense. Had he come back to Texas, it seems unlikely that he would have started in 2024. Best of luck to him.
Kitan Crawford (Off to the Portal): If returns for Watts and Thompson were cloudy at best, you can imagine the situation that Crawford was in. The young man wants to play and the only way he was going to find consistent playing time was somewhere else.
Trill Carter (Off to the Portal): The Longhorns probably would have been okay with Carter serving as a depth piece at defensive tackle when you consider that he played 25 percent of all defensive snaps this season for the Texas defense. Yet, Carter came to Texas from Minnesota as a full-time player and he departs as a part-time contributor. Carter is a young man that has NFL aspirations and being a bit player in 2024 simply isn't something he could commit himself to. He's off to find that magical landing spot that will provide him the platform that he desires, while the Longhorns could replace his spot on the roster with second-team All-Big 12 defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell from Houston through the Portal.
Charles Wright (Off to the Portal): The former Austin High star has earned his degree and now wants to see if there's a place where he can go play some ball after serving as a career back-up in Austin. Honestly, I just kind of thought he would stay in Austin until his eligibility expired. Instead, a scholarship opens up with his departure and Trey Owens is one snap away from being on the two-deep as a true freshman.
Juan Davis (Off to the Portal and back out): The Longhorns need bodies at the position, even if they are bodies that haven't played a lot thus far in their careers. Losing Davis would have meant needing to potentially find multiple tight ends through the Portal. It remains to be seen exactly what a role for Davis in 2024 might look like, but he knows there's never been a better chance than there is in front of him at this exact moment.
Barryn Sorrell (Staying for another season): This was an obvious decision in my mind. Sorrell has been a very good player for the Longhorns, but he's never quite hit next-level highs, although he did lead the Big 12 in quarterback hits in 2024. There's one more light switch he needs to turn on before he heads off to the NFL and doing so in Austin makes a lot more sense than trying it anywhere else. After not having any competition for a starting job in 2023, he'll find some real competition in 2024, but high-level competition can be the kind of tide that lifts all boats.
No. 2 - A look at the updated Scholarship Board ...
No. 3 - Portal Incomings ...
Here's where I think the likely focus in the Portal between now and the end of the Spring Portal Window:
* Wide Receiver
* Tight End
* Defensive tackle
* Defensive tackle/lineman
* Defensive Back
So, who are the names we know are in the mix?
Liberty WR CJ Daniels: The 6-2 receiver finished the season with 55 receptions for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games this season and is expected to be in Austin this weekend. I haven't been told that the Longhorns are absolutely going all-in for Daniels because they continue to hold steady for an absolute game-changer at the position, but there seems to be some thought that the Longhorns could very well make a move. The thing that is really exciting about Daniels is that he averaged nearly 20 yards a catch this season. He can take the top off of a defense, while giving the receiver unit a lot more experience in the process. Daniels finished the season tied 16th among FBS receivers in touchdowns and 22nd in receiving yards.
USC WR Dorian Singer: This time 12 months ago, Singer was viewed as one of the top WRs available in the Portal after earning 1st-team All-Pac 12 honors at Arizona with 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and 6 touchdowns. Yet, things didn't really work out at USC in 2023 and he's back in the Portal after catching only 23 passes for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns. It's hard to know how the staff has the WRs ranked, but the recruitment of Singer could depend on what happens with Daniels.
Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek: All I know is that the Longhorns have definitely kicked the tires on the former All Pac-12 second-team tight end, who ranks among the top returning tight ends in passing game productivity in the entire nation.
Houston defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell: I'm told things are advancing in a good way as he heads to Austin for a visit on Sunday. This one could be over in the next 24-48 hours. How good is Caldwell? Here's what's in his bio from the official Houston website: "A disruptor in the middle of the field, Caldwell tied for the league lead with 6.5 sacks in conference play and finished tied for second with 0.72 sacks per game in Big 12 games. The interior lineman finished Big 12 play with 8.5 tackles for loss and a pivotal blocked field goal in Houston's win at Baylor on Nov. 4." A pairing of Caldwell and Alfred Collins would make for a potentially very good defensive tackle tandem at the top of the depth chart.
No. 4 - Portal Departures ... where did they end up? ...
For those of you that haven't been able to completely keep up with all of the departures from the 2023 Longhorns in the last few weeks, here's a full breakdown of where the players that have left, have landed.
Offense
QB: Maalik Murphy (Transferred to Duke)
QB: Charles Wright (Undecided)
WR: Isaiah Neyor (Transferred to Nebraska)
WR: Casey Cain (Transferred to UNLV)
OL: Sawyer Goram-Welch (Transferred to Coastal Carolina)
Defense
DL: Trill Carter (Undecided)
DL: Kris Ross (Undecided)
DB: BJ Allen Jr. (Transferred to North Texas)
DB: Jalen Catalon (Transferred to UNLV)
DB: X'Avion Brice (Transferred to North Texas)
DB: Kitan Crawford (Undecided)
DB: Jerrin Thompson (Undecided)
DB: Larry Turner-Gooden (Transferred to San Jose State)
If you're wondering about how things went with last year's departures, I've got that covered as well.
QB: Hudson Card (Transferred to Purdue) - Started at quarterback for the Boilermakers, but struggled in his first season, throwing for only 2,387 yards, 15 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a poor 123.0 efficiency rating.
WR: Agiye Hall (Transferred to Parts Unknown) - I have no idea what he's doing right now, but I can't find him on any rosters.
WR: Troy Omeire (Transferred to Arizona State) - Caught 20 passes for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games with the Sun Devils in 2023.
OL: Andrej Karic (Transferred to Tennessee) - Was a part-time starter at guard for the Vols until an injury wiped out the last seven games of the season.
OL: Logan Parr (Transferred to SMU) - Earned first-team AAC All-Conference honors for the Mustangs at guard.
OL: Junior Angilau (Transferred to Oregon) - Played only 11 snaps for the Ducks this season.
OL: Jaylen Garth (Transferred to Houston) - Played in 9 games as a reserve this season.
Edge: Ovie Oghoufo (Transferred to LSU) - Started 11 games this season and recorded 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Edge: Prince Dorbah (Transferred to Arizona State) - Recorded 30 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 7 quarterback hits this season.
Edge: D.J. Harris (Transferred to South Florida) - Played in 11 games this season as a reserve and recorded 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 fumble recoveries.
LB: Travell Johnson (Transferred to La-Monroe) - Recorded only 2 tackles in 9 games this season.
LB: Devin Richardson (Transferred to Washington State) - Was fourth on the team in tackles with 62, while finishing with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
DB: JD Coffey (Transferred to San Diego State) - Played in 10 games off the bench with one start, and played on special teams. Recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup.
DB: Jamier Johnson (Transferred to Indiana) - Played in only 4 games and recorded only 5 tackles.
P: Isaac Pearson (Transferred to SMU) - Isn't listed on the SMU roster and didn't play this season.
No. 5 - Strangest Moment of the Weekend ...
Sometimes a man should just sleep in until noon and then he can just miss half of the things that happen each day.
It's likely that most of you missed the weirdest moment of the weekend, which occurred on Saturday morning when multiple posters on the site were reporting that they had received correspondence that Oregon State assistant Brandon Huppert was going to be the new UT linebackers coach.
Although my sources had been telling me that Arizona DC Johnny Nansen was the top choice, I had also been told that there was a hurdle or two that had kept the deal from closing. Even though Huppert didn't have a resume that suggested he would be the guy, there was no getting away from the fact that multiple posters on Orangebloods were posting on the board that they had been told Huppert was going to be the hire.
I ended up going over to Twitter to pass along the buzz on the board and mentioned that there was smoke that Hupper "could" be a candidate to keep an eye on.
After checking with a source, here's what I posted in the thread.
Literally, in a matter of minutes, the news broke that Nansen was being hired as Co-DC and linebackers coach. Although I never suggested he was going to be hired, let alone reported anything on the site about the matter, I ended up looking like a total jackass because of the timing of it all and the fact that context and reality don't matter in a world where some want you to look like a jackass.
Therefore, if anyone tries to convince you otherwise, just know what really happened. The only thing I was guilty of was sharing the morning's scuttlebutt on social media moments before there wasn't a need for scuttlebutt.
Just another day in the life ...
No. 6 - Let's talk about the defensive backs ...
With so much discussion in the last few days about the number of departing players from the secondary, I thought taking a look at where things stand at the moment wouldn't be a bad idea. I'm going to break them into a variety of categories.
Certain Starters
CB Malik Muhammad (Sophomore)
S/Star Andrew Mukuba (Senior)
S Derek Williams (Sophomore)
These are the three biggest building blocks that the Longhorns have. Muhammad will move into Ryan Watts' vacated starting position at cornerback, while the decision around Mukuba will be fascinating to watch in the spring because he represents possibly the best option the defense has at both positions. When discussing Mukuba on Signing Day, Sark singled out both his coverage skills (in multiple facets) and overall physicality as a player. It might come down to who the staff believes has higher upside/ability at the position that Mukuba doesn't play. Williams will be one of the starters at safety, either in a pairing with Mukuba, or another young player.
Likely Starter
CB Terrance Brooks (Junior)
Brooks looks like the obvious favorite to start opposite Muhammad at cornerback, but I've been told that there's a strong urge to have Brooks fight for his position in a quest to get a higher level of play out of him.
Returning Contributors
CB Gavin Holmes (Senior)
S Michael Taaffe (Junior)
Holmes looks like he'll slide back into the No. 3 corner role, which he held down for much of the season when the coaches preferred a veteran presence in replacement of Watts. He's played in more than 40 career games and has made 14 starts in his career. Meanwhile, Taaffe would start for the Longhorns if there was a game tomorrow, so his role in 2024 at this point should not be underestimated. He'll certainly be in the rotation, but the Longhorns are looking for a better option in the starting spot next to Williams.
Nickel Options to Watch
Jaylon Guilbeau (Junior)
Austin Jordan (Junior)
There's an alternative universe out there where Guilbeau never gets hurt as a true freshman and has solidified himself as a nailed on starter at the Star position for the Longhorns, but that injury in 2022 did happen and Guilbeau was never able to truly cement himself in the line-up as a sophomore, as he received only 128 defensive snaps in 2023. Meanwhile, Jordan is a player that some people are really excited about, but he played only 19 defensive snaps this season. Both players will be given a chance to make a surge this spring, but it's possible they might have to deal with Mukuba. If Mukuba takes the nickel job this spring, it might mean that one or both considers Portal options after spring ball is completed.
Returning Youngsters
CB Warren Roberson (Redshirt Freshman)
NB/S Jelani McDonald (Sophomore)
Roberson and McDonald are both players who will have a chance to push for playing time in their second seasons. It'll be interesting to see where both players end up competing for playing time.
True Freshmen
CB Santana Wilson
CB Kobe Black
CB Wardell Mack
S Xavier Filsaime
S Jordan Johnson-Rubell
All but Wilson will be on campus this semester and will be given a chance to make first-year impacts.
No. 7 – Life without Rori …
Say what you want about the No. 10 Texas women's basketball team, but these ladies are no shrinking violets and they will not go quietly into the good night just because they've lost their best player.
After losing at home by six to Baylor last weekend in the first game without Harmon, the Longhorns went on the road and pelted Texas Tech and West Virginia by a combined 48 points.
The key?
The Longhorns put the ball into the net at an elite level, leading the nation in field goal percentage at a 51.9% clip and that number hasn't suffered much since the loss of Harmon, as they've shot a combined 50.3% in the three games without their star point guard.
Helping that number is the return of Taylor Jones, who leads the Longhorns in scoring (15.5 ppg) on 71.4% shooting, and returned to the line-up on Saturday in Morgantown for the first time since a win over Arizona on December 13.
With or without Harmon, it might be time to focus more on women's hoops than men's hoops.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
Now that the dust has settled a bit, the 2023 Texas football season was a resounding success
(Buy) Yes. 100%. No doubt about it. Was there doubt about this?
B/S In honor of Cindy Morgan’s passing, Caddyshack is superior to Animal House.
(Buy) Animal House doesn't have Ted Knight.
B/S Assuming Ewers comes back, we will be good enough to make the 12 team playoff next season.
(Buy) The Longhorns will rank in the top 5 in the nation in super blue chips in 2024 and every team in the top 5 SHOULD make the Top 12 next year.
B/S - Terry survives to next year, but no longer.
(Sell) What would it take to fire him? Two seasons in a row without making the Tournament? I'm going to give him some benefit of the doubt that he can make the Tournament either this season or next.
Do you think Sark wants to ultimately go to be a HC in NFL? Will he stick around to see the Manning era through?
(Buy) I think they all have a desire to eventually succeed in the NFL because it's the highest level of the sport, but I don't know that it will ever happen and it certainly won't happen before Manning has finished his career.
B/S Over/under on 2024 Texas new portal takes (including those already in at WR, DL, and DB) -
WR room - +2
DB room - +2
TE room - +1
DL room - +2
QB room - +1
(Sell) I don't believe the Longhorns will sign a quarterback in the Portal. Everything else makes sense.
B/S - Texas is a playoff team next year.
B/S - Blue > Baxter
B/S - Cook & Nibb combine for 10 or more TDs next season.
(Buy/Buy/Sell) I've got a bit of a crush on Blue. He's turned me into a believer. Not sure I think the Cook/Niblett duo gets to 10 touchdowns.
B/S: You’re “buying” all the Sydir Mitchell stock right now while it’s low
B/S: With the return of Jake Majors, we should expect at least one offensive lineman from the 2022 class to enter the portal
B/S: Going into next year, the position group you’re most excited for yet also have the most questions about is the Secondary
(Sell/Buy/Sell) I'm not buying Mitchell stock at this point and if you give me enough, I might sell some. Yes, at some point someone from that 2022 offensive line class is going to Portal. They won't be able to keep them all forever. Finally, I’m more excited about the edge position.
B/S the DT from Houston starts this coming season?
(Buy) Oh yeah. He might be DT1.
No. 9 – Scattershooting on anything and everything …
... Prediction: Washington 29 Michigan 27
... This is what ESPN's Bracketology looked like going into the weekend. I'm thinking we might be able to guess what the next update will look like.
... I'm still kind of stunned at the turn in the Dallas season in the month of December. How did the No.2 seed actually happen after those back to back losses to AFC East teams?
... Now go win a couple of playoff games and get to the NFC Championships.
... lulz @ Eagles. Love it.
... To infinity and Bijan ... how did I not think of that?
... Nothing but respect for CJ Stroud after taking the Texans to a playoff spot/10 wins as a rookie. As a neutral, no player has ever played for the Texans that makes me want to watch them more.
... Nico Collins balled the hell out on Saturday night. Nine catches on nine targets for 195 yards and a touchdown. Damn, son ...
... Man, I just don't fully know about Trevor Lawrence ...
... I simply cannot imagine volunteering to sit in the stadium for the Jets/Patriots game. Hell no.
... Sometimes the best wins as a soccer fan are the ones where you're not totally sure that your team deserved to win or if they played poorly for 45 minutes and still found a way to win. That definitely happened on Saturday with Liverpool against Arsenal. I'll take it, boys!
... Chris Paul is hurt. Look kids ... Big Ben ... Parliament.
... What a great party trick!
No. 10 - The List: Best TV Theme Songs ...
Everyone needs to know from the get-go that I lean heavily toward the 70s and 80s. It's the stuff I grew up on after school.
Apologies in advance for all of your own childhood favorites that I left out.
Honorable Mention: Friends, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Dukes of Hazard, MASH, Full House, Succession, Laverne and Shirley, The Andy Griffith Show, Diff'rent Strokes, Dallas, Game of Thrones, The Flintstones, Three's Company, The Muppet Show, The Wire, Gilligan's Island and The Sopranos
10. The Greatest American Hero
The show wasn't much, but the theme song is an all-time banger that I'll stand on the table for.
9. Curb Your Enthusiasm
It might be the most meme-inspiring theme song of them all.
8. Welcome Back, Kotter
This one had to be in the Top 10. Another song that I will stand on a table for.
7. The Fall Guy
My first favorite theme song.
6. The Brady Bunch
I've sung this song in my head at least 2,000 times in my life. Thank cable TV for that.
5. The Jeffersons
Yes, I'm aware that a strong case can be made that this song should be in the No. 1 spot.
4. Cheers
I really want to rank every song in the Top 5 in the No. 1 spot. I love them all that much.
3. Good Times
"Temporary layoffs!, Good times! Easy credit rip-offs, Good times! Scratchin' and surviving, Good times!"
2. Sanford and Son
On any other day, it's probably No. 1. Today it comes in at the No. 2 spot.
1. Golden Girls
I had this song ranked 5th and I've decided to hell with the rest of you. YOLO!
