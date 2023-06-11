Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Good grief... Clarifying the Quinn Talk...)

(Sell) Maybe they thought they'd be wasting their time, but this is a kid that you shank someone over if you need to. We're talking about a kid with borderline Chris Johnson speed and the pedigree of a high school back of someone like Emmitt Smith/Cedric Benson. There's not a back that Texas will recruit that is better than him. I think he's a better running back prospect than CJ Baxter.





Did you mean Buy? Or Sell...because imho even if we only take one back he should be the guy. I think he is the best back available, and I agree with everything you said, so...especially if we take two backs we are crazy not to pursue him full speed.