Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (I'm very, very confident about the 2024 Horns...)

Let's call the beginning of this weekend's column positive reinforcement.
The season is officially less than a week away and it feels like this week's lede will serve two purposes.
a. It will set the stage for what the proper set of expectations should be for this upcoming season.
b. It should calm the nerves of those who believe that the failures of 2025 recruiting are a sign that some sort of football apocalypse is occurring.
Does it matter that I did this analysis more than a few months ago? No. Too many of you have forgotten it or didn't read it the first time.
The idea behind this analysis was that if a super blue chip prospect is really a super blue chip prospect, he'll be rated as such by more than one of the major recruiting services. Call them the super duper blue chip rankings, if you will.
For those of you wondering what a super blue chip is, I'm glad you asked. It's any prospect that achieves the following rankings by the four major recruiting services: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+) and On3 (96+)
In order for a transfer to count as a super blue chip, he needed to rank as a top-32 Portal prospect by two of the three major services with Portal rankings (Rivals/247/On3)
Here's how the national Top 10 breaks down ...
