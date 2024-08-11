Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend ("It's not even close")

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 288,908
-
- 493,254
-
- 113
That happened eight years ago today.
For those that need a refresher on the history of those four little words, let me take you back in time. We were about three weeks away from Texas taking on Notre Dame to open up the 2016 season and everyone that wears burnt orange was of the mindset that incoming freshman quarterback Shane Buechele was going to start at quarterback because ... well ... there just wasn't any way the Longhorns could afford to roll out Tyrone Swoopes as the starting quarterback or Rome was going to burn.
It was just that simple. Except it wasn't.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.