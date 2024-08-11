ADVERTISEMENT

Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend ("It's not even close")

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
288,908
493,254
113
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg
"It's not even close."

That happened eight years ago today.

For those that need a refresher on the history of those four little words, let me take you back in time. We were about three weeks away from Texas taking on Notre Dame to open up the 2016 season and everyone that wears burnt orange was of the mindset that incoming freshman quarterback Shane Buechele was going to start at quarterback because ... well ... there just wasn't any way the Longhorns could afford to roll out Tyrone Swoopes as the starting quarterback or Rome was going to burn.

It was just that simple. Except it wasn't.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Archmadness16, T Town Horn, TexEx75 and 11 others
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg
"It's not even close."

That happened eight years ago today.

For those that need a refresher on the history of those four little words, let me take you back in time. We were about three weeks away from Texas taking on Notre Dame to open up the 2016 season and everyone that wears burnt orange was of the mindset that incoming freshman quarterback Shane Buechele was going to start at quarterback because ... well ... there just wasn't any way the Longhorns could afford to roll out Tyrone Swoopes as the starting quarterback or Rome was going to burn.

It was just that simple. Except it wasn't.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Love
Reactions: Ketchum
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg
"It's not even close."

That happened eight years ago today.

For those that need a refresher on the history of those four little words, let me take you back in time. We were about three weeks away from Texas taking on Notre Dame to open up the 2016 season and everyone that wears burnt orange was of the mindset that incoming freshman quarterback Shane Buechele was going to start at quarterback because ... well ... there just wasn't any way the Longhorns could afford to roll out Tyrone Swoopes as the starting quarterback or Rome was going to burn.

It was just that simple. Except it wasn't.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Dunlap

Alex's 8 Thoughts From the Weekend: Fall Depth Chart Projections, Definitive Austin Mexican Food Rankings

Replies
154
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
gjman65
gjman65
U

A little info-(post scrimmage)-

Replies
74
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Texaslad
T
Suchomel

Horns hook commitment from Rivals100 WR Kaliq Lockett

Replies
63
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasJiggerNaut
TexasJiggerNaut
Anwar Richardson
  • Sticky

The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): In Quinn Ewers, you trust

Replies
60
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
ETXHORN
ETXHORN
Anwar Richardson

Quick notes from Tuesday's practice: Jaylon Guilbeau's show

Replies
23
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
nycLonghorn1998
nycLonghorn1998
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back