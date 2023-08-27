Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Please Texas... make me wrong)

I'm sort of with you on the theory that a team has to go through the hard stuff and learn how to win, BUT



1. This seems to apply a lot more at the pro level, and most especially in the NBA. You gotta pay your dues there. At the college level, rosters turn over so much that for the most part each team is pretty different.



2. Even if 1 doesn't apply here, couldn't it be argued that the 2022 Horns went through the bumps and growing pains that are exactly the kinds of things that you're talking about here? Lord knows that the Tech and Ok St games were games that every metric said they should have won? If those aren't the growing pains, what are?