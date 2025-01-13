Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Reality Checks)

Ketchum
I don't know about the rest of you, but I had a number of random text messages this weekend from people I hadn't heard from in so long that I forgot that some of them even had my phone number.
Happy birthday message? Nope, that's in May. Late wishing of a Happy New Year? Nope, that apparently didn't cross their minds at any point in the last couple of weeks. Checking in on the family? Nope. I think you know where I'm going with this.
Waiting for me from people who I believe would tell you that they consider themselves to be friends of mine were messages related to UT's loss to Ohio State. Lots of them. All Aggies and Sooners.
"How do I get on your site? I want to enjoy yalls pain," an actual family member, who identifies as an A&M fan, wrote to me while I was in the middle of doing the post-game show.
I was flabbergasted for a million reasons, the least of which wasn't the reality that I hadn't heard from this person since I moved to The Woodlands in the spring of 2021. Perhaps it's as simple as someone consuming too much alcohol on a Friday night, but I was a bit bewildered by it all. After all, I hadn't heard from this person in November when Texas beat the Aggies in College Station or in December when the Aggies choked in a bowl game that I can't remember the name of.
Why now? Why was he reaching out to me specifically? Why the audacity? I mean ... the gall.
In the aftermath of Friday's loss to the Buckeyes in the national semifinals, it became quite clear that the Longhorns’ loss probably served as the early highlight of 2025 for every single Aggie and Sooner on the planet. A glance at any social media platform showed them all coming out of the woodwork with joy.
My response to this family member was simple: "Lions do not care about the opinions of sheep."
As bitterly disappointing as Friday night was, it feels like we need to reestablish the order of the world ... just for the record. Texas A&M and Oklahoma are not currently peers of Texas Football, unless we want to equate those two schools to an Austin High in a rivalry against Austin Westlake.
Yes, those two schools play every year and when they do, a bunch is made of it for a week and the local media will pretend that they belong in the same sentence. Yet, the reality is that one is a lion and the other is a sheep. The harsh reality for every Austin High grad is that the Southlake Carrolls, Galena Park North Shores and Allens of the world are Austin Westlake's peers, not a school with a fan base that sits around ready to toast each year ... not to success ... but the hopeful downfall of the football program it wishes it could be and never will be.
(Note: Before any Austin High fan gets in their feelings about these comments, just know that I went to Austin McCallum and we're no different than you guys. We were in the same district with Westlake back in the early 90s and we used to play the game of pretend they are rivals of ours as well.)
Let's be real clear about where the Texas football program stands these days.
* Texas is the only program in the nation that has made the national semifinals in each of the last two seasons.
* Texas has played for conference championships in each of the last two seasons, winning one and losing the other in overtime.
* Texas had the fourth-most talented roster in the nation entering this season in terms of elite-level recruited talent and that positioning is only improving after signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country during the 2025 cycle.
* Texas will almost certainly be a pre-season top-3 team going into the 2025 season, at a bare minimum.
* Texas has created more financial revenue over the course of the last decade than any program in the country, despite high-level success on the field arriving only in the last 16 months.
* Texas has Arch Manning.
What is happening in real-time is that Texas is knocking on the door of joining Georgia and Ohio State as the preeminent football programs in the country in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement and Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL. The Longhorns are knocking on the door and they threatened to kick it down on Friday night, but they didn't quite get there. Those were the stakes.
Instead, Texas remains in a second tier of the sport, along with the likes of Alabama (sorry, Tide fans), Michigan (sorry, Wolverines fans), Oregon and Notre Dame. Until it climbs over the semifinals and wins a national championship, it won't join the top tier, but we've reached the stage of things where playing in the national semifinals is no longer a novelty. Texas isn't playing with house money in these situations.
All of that is quite a bit different than playing in the Armed Forces Bowl. Or the Distribution Bowl or whatever the Aggies played in. Or not having played for a conference title in a full presidential cycle. Or since the 90s. Or never having won a playoff game. Or having a roster that is being cobbled together by players that might not even be good enough for the SEC.
It's been a long time coming, but OU wishes it was Texas right now. A&M might not wish it was Texas as much as it wishes it could run away from it.
If you need perspective 48 hours after this weekend's heartbreak, this is it.
No. 2 - Emptying my brain on QB1 ...
... The worst thing you can probably say about Quinn Ewers is that he's not Vince Young or Colt McCoy. Other than that, he will leave Texas with a resume that ranks above every quarterback that has played at this school for the last 50 years.
... Personally, I'm glad the Ewers era is closing, simply because by the end of it he became an impossible player to cover. Ewers would tell you that his goals and the standard he was trying to reach were the highest that could possibly exist, but by the end of his career it became obvious that a number of Texas fans simply couldn't handle the discussion of his chasing his own goals. It actually became a thing to lampoon criticism by using examples of extreme criticism (Have you heard that Ewers is responsible for the national debt?), as if he hadn't been constantly playing an uneven brand of football over the entirety of the final 2/3 of the season. Of course, fatigue from the conversation played a huge role in the tide that turned for many. By the end, none of it was fun. The wins were fun. The discussion of his play was not.
... If you think Arch Manning won't be judged by elite-level standards, you're just being ridiculous. The notion that Ewers has been held to some set of standards that is different than other No. 1 overall-rated quarterbacks in the country in recruiting is as ridiculous as the notion that Arch won't be held to elite standards.
... When Ewers decided to return to Texas in 2024, he did so because his viability as a top-of-the-draft quarterback was in question and he needed another year of seasoning, even if it's not what Ewers, Steve Sarkisian or the Mannings had planned for before the start of the 2023 season. That he still looks like a player with questionable viability as an NFL Draft prospect speaks to the reality that Ewers didn't do enough this season on the field to call the decision to return to Texas in 2024 a true success. None of the questions that existed 12 months ago have gone away even a little bit.
... Ewers finished the 2024 season with a 149 season passing efficiency. His career passing efficiency at Texas is 148.0. Casey Thompson posted a season rating of 154.7 in 2021. This doesn't mean that Thompson was better than Ewers, but it does mean that Ewers wasn't nearly the massive upgrade as a passer that he was expected to be when he arrived in 2022.
... Did the decision to commit to Ewers over Manning this season prove to be the correct decision by Sarkisian? It's a hard question to answer, but I'd be lying to you if I said I thought the answer was yes. When Texas gave the keys to Vince Young in 2003, it was more of an investment in 2004 than anything else and that investment was rewarded with a massive evolution by the end of the 2004 season. Meanwhile, the 2005 season doesn't happen without the 2004 season and the 2004 season doesn't happen without the decision to bench Chance Mock for Young after the OU game in 2003. Will Manning's 2025 season not be what it could be because of the delay in his development in 2024? Could Manning not have delivered a season with a 149 efficiency rating (while giving the team a run threat at the position)? Is there a team on the schedule that Ewers beat that Manning couldn't have, especially by the time he would have had half a season under his belt? The truth is that Ewers didn't lead the team to a single win that the Longhorns weren't huge favorites to win and they weren't ever huge favorites because of HIS high level of play. UT's record in games this season where they were either underdogs or favorites by less than a touchdown was 2-3 and Ewers played well (by reasonably high standards) in only one of those games.
... In the last 15 years, the Longhorns have had three quarterbacks come through the program that rank among the top handful of players at the position in the program’s history - Colt McCoy, Sam Ehlinger and Quinn Ewers. One of the odd things about all three is that none of them actually made definitive progress as players from their second-to-last seasons on the 40 Acres to their last season. I suppose it stands out to me because when Vince Young finished his career, the evolution from 2004 to 2005 included going from a below average passer to leading the nation in pass efficiency. That kind of jump didn't remotely happen with the other three. Check out the numbers:
Colt McCoy: 2008 (173.8 rating) 2009 (147.4 rating)
Sam Ehlinger: 2019 (151.8 rating) 2020 (150.7 rating)
Quinn Ewers: 2023 (158.6 rating) 2024 (149.0 rating)
No. 3 - Mass exodus to the NFL looming ...
Announcement season is upon us. That became official on Sunday with Jaydon Blue's declaration for the NFL.
As soon as the game ended on Friday, almost all attention turned to the Texas roster and the pending decisions from players regarding the NFL Draft. Let's go one by one, position by position, over all of the names we're waiting to hear from, along with what we're hearing heading into the week.
QB Quinn Ewers: Nothing has remotely changed on that front. Ewers walked on senior day and is on the record as recent as the last few days that he fully expects 2024 to be his last season of college football.
WR Matthew Golden: There's been a lot of day two discussion with Golden in NFL Draft worlds and there's definitely an acknowledgement that turning pro is the most likely of scenarios.
WR Isaiah Bond: See Golden.
OL Cameron Williams: Regardless of what happened against Ohio State, Williams is still being discussed as a first-round projection and it's much more likely that he leaves than stays. That being said, we had sources telling us on Sunday evening that there's still quite a bit of hope that he will return and some think some momentum exists for him to return.
OL DJ Campbell: Asked a source on Sunday about Campbell and the notion that he would go to the NFL was dismissed as folly. "He's not giving up his NIL money to make the league minimum," the source said.
Edge Trey Moore: Waiting to get a little more specific Intel, but there is hope that Moore will return in 2024. This is another situation where the NIL money that Texas is paying could have a huge impact on a decision.
CB Jaylon Guilbeau: See Moore. I'm told that an NFL decision is being considered, but that a spike in NIL income coming off of this season could lead to his return.
S: Michael Taaffe: Having chosen to walk on senior day, Taaffe confirmed after the game on Friday night that he has played his last game in a Texas uniform. "Emotionally that hurt, just to not be able to play with those guys ever again," Taaffe said.
(Note: Sourcing on Sunday night indicated that Taaffe is still giving very serious consideration to returning next season.)
No. 4 - Let's talk NIL in 2025...
Retention, retention and more retention.
That is the overwhelming focus of what's taking place in the football program right now, way more than anything else with regards to investing money into the 2025 season.
"Here’s the message to the masses," a key source told me on Sunday. "We are going all-in on this roster. We need (every single Texas fan). If anyone is going to give, we don’t want multiple years. We want whatever they can give once before spring is in full gear.
"We're doing what Ohio State did last year."
From what I've been told, the NIL marketplace has been completely turned upside down because of the new money that has been injected into the sport from all corners. Whereas the top end of the NIL food chain on the 40 Acres in 2024 was in the $750K-ish range, the marketplace will ensure that players like Anthony Hill and Colin Simmons will make much more than that in 2025. That's just where things stand in the sport.
A different source told me earlier in the week that there was actually a panic in the football department this week over all of the NIL money that is still needed and not yet in place through commitments for the 2025 season.
"We don't raise any money," the second source said. "No billionaires are in."
No. 5 - Needs, needs and more needs ...
Look, scholarship numbers aren't going to be an issue. The Longhorns are basically hovering around the 85-man before any added attrition takes place via the NFL or the Portal this month, let alone any attrition following the spring.
While it might be a stretch to think the Longhorns will hit double-digits in terms of available scholarships, it might not be far from that kind of number, either. So, let's do some wishful shopping.
Here's what I think the Longhorns should shop for, if at all possible and available ... and enough money is available:
Starting level running back: The announcement by Blue makes this a must. The position simply isn't strong enough as things stand.
Starting outside receiver: The Longhorns don't have a single proven starter on the outside if Bond and Golden depart as expected. Yes, Ryan Wingo will take one of those spots, but you can't just assume that the true freshmen or returning unproven players are ready for those roles ... not when winning a national title is the goal.
Starting tackle: At the very least, Texas needs someone to compete with Brandon Baker and give it an insurance policy if there's an injury at the position. Right now, a single injury at tackle could represent a personnel disaster.
Multiple interior offensive linemen: What Texas has isn't good enough. Not a single guard or center. I'm not even sure that a returning DJ Campbell deserves a free pass without better competition if he can't be trusted in a national semifinal. The fact that the Longhorns hosted former USC offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon this weekend is proof they know they need more quality options.
Starting level defensive tackle: Texas probably still needs to sign two more players, but one of them needs to be a guy that projects as a starter.
Starting level defensive back: It's not a huge need, but if upgrades can be made or depth can be improved ...
Starting Kicker: Texas does not have its answer at this position. It's hard to believe that Bert Auburn can come back after losing his job.
No. 6 – Scattershooting ...
... In retrospect, Cam Williams shouldn't have started against Ohio State. He just wasn't right.
... Don't shoot the messenger, but apparently the red-zone issues for Sark have been a thing for a long time ...
... The Longhorns were a combined 1 for 10 on third downs on offense in the first, second and fourth quarters against the Buckeyes. The Texas offense converted four of five in the third quarter, with all four conversions occurring on the Texas scoring drive. Basically, Texas did a great job on third downs in one single isolated drive and ended up being pretty wretched (1 for 11) the rest of the game.
... I'm not sure I'm ever going to completely understand Sarkisian not using Silas Bolden more in the passing game throughout the season. Twenty-nine targets all season? In the last five games with the offense struggling in four of them, Bolden received four total targets. He caught all of them.
... I'd love to be a fly on the wall in the home of DJ Campbell. There's been talk about what his future looks like, but there's no way he can go to the NFL after this season and expect anything other than a pretty poor draft grade. But, will he want to return to Texas? After basically time-sharing with Cole Hutson for the late stages of the season, it's hard not to wonder if he feels like he might need to go somewhere else in 2025. If you're only going to play 36 out of 71 offensive snaps, while all of the other four starters played all 71 snaps ... what are you being told by the Texas coaches?
... Speaking of Hutson, is he basically the same guy that he's been since he was a freshman? These are his season Deep Dig Grades per season: 2022 (75.07 - worst on the team), 2023 (74.79 - worst on the team) and 2024 (76.58 - worst on the team). These are his snaps per disruption per season: 2022 (17.41), 2023 (29.50) and 2024 (15.56).
… The officiating in future playoff games is a major concern moving forward, as we can expect a lot of SEC/Big 10 match-ups being directed by crews from conferences like the ACC and Big 12. What that means is that the crews that handle the most important games are in charge of teams with more speed, skill and everything in between than these crews will have seen at any point all season, The crew on Friday night was completely in over its head in that game and was led by Jerry Magallanes, who is notorious for having his crew suspended for awful work following a game in 2015 between Miami/Duke and was involved in the very controversial ending to this year's Miami/Virginia Tech game. I guess Magallanes and Co. are the best the sport can do? Expect messy officiating in the biggest games in the sport moving forward.
No. 7 - Updated Scholarship Board ...
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
B/S: 2025 Texas wins over 10.5 regular season games.
(Sell) I'll take the under at this point. Roadies at Ohio State and Georgia can't be taken for granted at this point.
B/S The Red Zone offense takes a major step forward next year.
(Buy) It was so poor this year that being simply below average would be a major step forward.
B/S an offensive concern not talked about enough for 2025 is TE and could really use one out of portal.
(Buy) I think the position has a stack of nice young pieces, plus Amari Niblack returning, but it could use someone that can block at a plus-level at a minimum.
B/S Christian Clark has 500+ yards from scrimmage next year
(Sell) That's a big number for a guy coming off his injury and playing behind several returning players.
B/S the offense is better next year
(Buy) Especially in big games.
B/S Texas does not have 85 scholarship players when we play Ohio State.
If buy, this will be a trend for many teams due to the portal.
(Sell) No way that happens, unless the Horns are sitting at 84 or something and can't find a player to fill that spot.
B/S Sam Ehlinger would have taken this Texas team to a CFP semifinal.
(Sell) I don't absolutely know that he would. Maybe.
B/S: losing to OSU and Coach Day after the pregame press conference question about role of being HC and offensive playcaller and Day’s emphasis on overall team details will push Sark to reassess how to be a more effective Texas head coach?
(Sell) There's no way he believes anyone he can hire would remotely be as good as he believes he is.
B/S: Quinn’s legacy was saved by an all time great Texas Defense?
(Sell) His legacy was cemented last year.
B/S With 2008 or 09 version of Colt, Texas wins it all
(Sell) Yes on 2008. Not convinced with 2009.
B/S - Losing in the semifinals in a playoff is better than the old BCS system of not playing in the National Championship game but winning a major bowl to end the year.
(Buy) 100 percent. Texas won a major bowl game and controlled its destiny.
B/S: The 2nd down toss play inside the 10 was more egregious than the 75yd TD given up before the half
(Sell) Not even close for me.
B/S
If Ewers would have never quit on his High School team (HS football very important in Texas kids legacy) if he would have never took the 750,000 and Ford F250 from Ohio St. and just signed with Texas BUT had the very same career on the field would he be more beloved by the Texas populace?
(Sell) I don't think him going to Ohio State changes anything at all.
B/S: All 5 of next season’s starting OL were on this season’s roster?
(Sell) In the Portal, Sark is going to trust. He knows they need help.
B/S Arch Manning taking those big hits in the biggest game of the year changes how he's deployed next season.
(Buy) He didn't come here to be used like David Ash and potentially end up like Ash as a byproduct.
B/S-We are beginning to emerge from the Winning Close to the Winning Big phase.
B/S-When you Win Close, you sometimes still Lose Close.
B/S-We likely will still not be in the Winning Big phase next year but might be.
B/S-Sark will get us to the Winning Big phase in his career at Texas.
B/S-Sark wins a Natty for Texas before he leaves Austin.
(Buy) Ryan Day is proof that if you keep knocking on the door with a super amount of talent, you'll kick the door down at some point. Also see Mack Brown.
B/S Arch puts up numbers in 2025 similar to Colt’s 2009 numbers in passing and rushing except a lower completion % but more rushing TDs and that’s good enough to be in SEC title game
(Sell) He's going to be better than Colt was in 2009. You need be thinking more like 2008. Colt was awful in big games and basically posted 2024 Ewers numbers as a passer as a senior. It was a massive regression from 2008.
B/S - This loss stings worse than the Big 12 championship game in 01.
(Sell) It felt like people were suicidal after the 2001 game.
B/S. Next season, Sark will use Gibson more heavily to develop a running game consistently.
If not, what do you think is the solution he takes? Or does he keep the same approach as this year.
(Sell) Sark needs better players. Nothing about the way he used Gibson suggests to me that he's going to be a focal point of the running game in 2025.
B/S: The spread for week 1 against Ohio State next year is Ohio State -3 or closer (-2, -1, pick em, etc)
(Buy) That feels about right.
b/S - Will Stone Starts Week 1, 2025
(Sell) Portal.
B/S: we see Quinn Ewers return to Austin to watch a game from the sidelines before Chris Simms.
(Buy) Easily.
B/S: Top 5 players we could have used on this team from last year: 1) Jonathan Brooks (was best RB in nation when healthy) 2) Xavier Worthy (Might be number 1 after injury to Bond) 3) AD Mitchell 4) Byron Murphy 5) T Sweat
(Sell) I'd rank Worthy first. They win on Friday night with Worthy on the field.
No. 9 – Scattershooting all over the place …
... Texas should have beaten Tennessee on Saturday, but then it played like an NIT outfit when it mattered and didn't.
... Ok, the Longhorns are NOT ready for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks. Noted ...
... OU hosted former A&M and LSU 5-star cornerback Denver Harris this weekend. That feels like real desperation.
... The Texans are in such a better spot than the Cowboys ... ugh.
... It must be a hell of a lot of fun to have Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson as our team's quarterback.
... Ladd. Freaking. McConkey. I have to admit that I did not see that coming.
... Gabriel Jesus' injury feels like a potential fatal dagger to Arsenal's season. Maybe not, but very definitely maybe.
... Barcelona likes slapping around Real Madrid this season. For those scoring at home, it's a combined 9-2 through two games.
... This is going to be a hot take for many on the board, but I think the best thing Whataburger does is its chicken fajitas.
... A St. Elmo's Fire sequel appears likely to happen. Even if I expect it to be terrible, is it wrong that I want this? Oh, and this Bill Simmons conversation with Rob Lowe is the best thing I watched all weekend. Stick around for the end for the invention of Rob's new movie "Yacht Rock Killer".
... Have truer words ever been written about anything ... ever?
No. 10 – The List: Top 10 Favorite Pro Wrestling Matches of All-Time
I went down a YouTube rabbit hole this weekend after seeing a Kerry Von Erich t-shirt for sale on my Instagram feed. All it took was for a few searches of the Von Erichs, The Freebirds and Gentleman Chris Adams ... and I was off.
I'll admit that I'm doing this list because I want to see @CHastings put together a similar list.
So, here we go ...
10. Anytime Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair did anything in their rivalry: There's not any one match that stands out as much as the feud itself.
9. Triple H beats Cactus Jack at Royal Rumble in 2000. Mick Foley brought out the absolute best of Triple H.
8. The Undertaker beats Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: This match could easily be higher on the list.
7. Edge slams Jeff Hardy in the tables, Ladders and Chairs II match at Wrestlemania 17: I'm a big fan of Edge and this was HIS moment.
6. Stone Cold Steve Austin beats The Rock at Wrestlemania 17: Heel turns don't get better than this.
5. The Undertaker bears Mankind in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring in 1998: Still leaves me speechless.
4. Ricky Steamboat beats Ric Flair in best two out of three at Clash of the Champions VI in. 1989: In terms of the art of wrestling, this match stands out as the best hour of wrestling I've ever seen.
3. The Von Erichs defeat The Freebirds for the Six-Man Tag Title in 1984: You could really pick any match between a Von Erich and a Freebird in the 80s.
2. Hulk Hogan defeats Andre The Giant a Wrestlemania III: I remember calling the Waco Tribune hotline to get updates on the match, only to see the match a week later. Hulk Hogan was bigger than life.
1. Kerry Von Erich defeats Ric Flair in 1984 at Texas Stadium: This was the match that meant the most to me emotionally. I was seven-years old and it felt like man had gone to the moon when Kerry put the strap on. There isn't even a debate.
Last edited: