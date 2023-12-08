Portal Kombat: Xavier Worthy's possible replacement enters the chat...

Ketchum
May 29, 2001
297,604
484,427
113
Longhorns up to a half-dozen...
Two more names from the 2023 Longhorns announced their intentions to enter the Portal on Thursday.
The first was third-year sophomore Casey Cain, who was a star in last year's Alamo Bowl (4 receptions for 108 yards), but struggled to get on the field in 2023 with the Longhorns adding Adonai Mitchell through the portal and Johntay Cook in the 2023 recruiting class. In the nine games that he saw action in during the 2023 season, he only caught one pass for 13 yards.
The fact that finding playing time in 2024 wouldn't have likely been any easier than it was this year likely played a big role in his decision.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Larry Turner-Gooden became the 6th Longhorn to enter the Portal on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-0, 204-pound Turner-Gooden only played 2 defensive snaps all season (vs. Texas Tech)n and also likely made his decision based on the fact that increased playing time was going to be difficult to find.
Thus far, the Longhorns haven't lost a player that figured to be a contributor in 2024 before their announcements.
The No.1 wide receiver target on the board?
You better believe that eyes throughout the Texas program opened wide on Thursday evening with the announcement that All-Big 12 second-team return specialist and speed receiver Matthew Golden announced his intentions to enter the Portal after two very successful season at Houston.
In 20 career games with the Cougars, Golden caught 76 passes for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns, while averaging 31.2 yards per kickoff return in his career.
Multiple sources have indicated that Golden will be a major priority for the Longhorns in the next few weeks, as he's viewed as a possible replacement for Xavier Worthy.
Golden was a player that the Longhorns tried to close on back in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but he preffered Houston, Baylor and TCU at the time.
It can't be stressed enough... Texas is very interested and I would expect them to be very aggressive in the pursuit of Golden.
SEC RB game-changer enters the fray...
This almost certainly won't have an impact on the Longhorns, but it's impossible to ignore that Florida playmaking RB Trevor Etienne won't be coming to DKR when the Gators travel to Austin next season.
The former mid-four star prospect from the 2022 recruiting class averaged 5.75 yards per carry this season, which ranked 6th in the SEC this season, while totaling 753 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Make no mistake about it, Etienne is the No.1 running back in the Portal as things currently stand.
