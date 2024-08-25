The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): 10-2 in year one of the SEC

Anwar Richardson
Many Texas Longhorn football fans began looking forward to the start of this season not long after the Sugar Bowl ended.
Texas recorded its second double-digit win season since 2009. The Longhorns went on the road and bullied Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The only thing that ran through Lubbock was a 57-7 beatdown. Some Texas fans used their favorite finger to inform Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark that their team is number one during and after the conference championship game. Texas advanced to the playoffs and had an opportunity to defeat Washington. The Longhorns failed to win, but last season was successful.
It is time for Texas to enter the conference that outsiders believe should have Longhorn fans shaking in their alligator boots. How will Texas handle the mighty SEC? This conference has Georgia … and Georgia … and …? Sure, Ole Miss is a breakout candidate, but there are a lot of teams in this conference riding the coattails of their previous success. Unless you are Texas A&M - the Aggies just claim the success of every team as their own.
The Longhorns will be fine.
Here is my not-so-bold prediction.
Texas will finish 10-2 during the regular season.
“At the University of Texas, part of the standard being the standard is competing for championships,” Steve Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. “I'm up here talking about football, but it's at every sport. It's at every level. Regardless of the conference -- and that's to take nothing away from the SEC -- our goal is to come into this conference and compete for a conference championship. It is what it is. That's why you go to the University of Texas. So that won't change.”
I know the drill.
Anwar, quick acting like you’re the second coming of Mitch Albom.
Skip the Tuesdays with Morrie act and give us your Saturdays with Meltdowns.
Coin Flip Games (one loss here)
Georgia
Oklahoma
Dangerous Games (one loss here)
Michigan
Florida
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Kentucky
If Texas can defeat Georgia and Oklahoma, 11-1 would be on the table.
Yes, I hear you.
OU sucks.
I get it.
Unfortunately, Texas has only three wins in its last 10 games against Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, Georgia is Georgia.
Georgia and Kentucky make sense.
Kentucky has a bye on Nov.9, the Wildcats face Murray State on Nov.16, followed by a road trip to Austin on Nov. 23. That gives Kentucky plenty of time to prepare for Texas.
Meanwhile, Texas will face Florida and Arkansas (road game) in back-to-back weeks before Kentucky.
Like Eminem in 8 Mile, I know what you are going to say next.
So, Mr. “It ain’t even close”, didn’t you previously point out your bad preseason predictions?
I sure did.
2021 Preseason Prediction
"I am not pouring Kool-Aid mixed with Tito’s this morning. This is the third football coach at Texas since 2014, and if we are keeping it real, each leader was given a large degree of blind faith. It was easy to read offseason stories and assume Texas would instantly compete for a conference championship because of the new coach. As you know, Texas advanced to only one Big 12 title game during the past seven seasons.
"That is why I am making a conservative prediction.
"Texas will finish 8-4 this season."
2021 record: 5-7
2020 Preseason Prediction
"I spent last week analyzing the upcoming Longhorn schedule for my annual preseason record prediction. Last year, I wanted to predict 9-3, but talked myself into 10-2. It was hard to think Texas would take a step back after defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and I expected the momentum of that win to linger. It did not occur, and Texas finished 7-5 during the regular season, and a bowl victory against Utah led to eight wins. As I thought about the upcoming season, there are way too many flashing yellow lights for me to ignore this year. I believe a cautious prediction is the only safe forecast. Crazy things are happening in 2020, but I refuse to make any bold declarations after we escaped the potential disaster of murder hornets.
"Texas will finish 8-2 in the regular season.
"For full disclosure, I predicted Texas would finish 8-4 prior to the 2018 season. Texas finished 9-3.
"Again, I predicted Texas would finish 10-2 last season, but 7-5 was the regular season result."
2020 record: 7-3
2017 Preseason Prediction
"Many fans believe Texas will be in the conference championship conversation. They look at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and have envisioned ways Texas will beat those teams. Some have penciled in an upset road win against USC. Heck, a former OB staff member predicted a 12-1 season for Texas. When the Kool-Aid is flowing, nobody wants to stop a good party.
"I am not sure how many drinks it takes to predict a national championship run, but I will call Uber for those fans and make sure they get home safely. However, since this team has escaped preseason camp without significant injuries to starters, put me with the group of people who believe 9-3 will happen, and it would be one hell of an achievement for Herman in year one."
2017 record: 7-6
To be fair, I predicted Texas would finish 10-2 during the regular season last year.
“Ten wins is likely the magic number. Sarkisian has told us throughout the summer he finally has “his team.” Quinn Ewers is a two-year starter at quarterback. The offensive line is eight-deep. Ja’Tavion Sanders is a future NFL draft pick, while Gunnar Helm excelled during the offseason. Receivers Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell are a potent combo. Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat are supposed to fill the shoes of Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo. Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke have effectively rushed the quarterback throughout the offseason. Jaylan Ford and Anthony Hill in the future could be a strong combination. The cornerbacks are good but Malik Muhammad is close to kicking down the door. Jerrin Thompson and Jalon Catalon looked great in the preseason and Derek Williams will be in the mix for playing time. Outside of Alabama, Texas will not face a team with more talent on paper this season.
2023 record: 11-1
Maybe my 10-2 prediction will equal 11-1 again.
Hey, might as well give the Aggies something to be proud of.
Other Predictions
Here are more preseason predictions:
Predicted SEC finish
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ole Miss
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. Missouri
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
9. Texas A&M
10. Florida
11. Oklahoma
12. Auburn
13. South Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi State
16. Vanderbilt
SEC Champion: Georgia
Worst team in the SEC: Vanderbilt
Texas offensive MVP: Quinn Evers, QB
Texas defensive MVP: Anthony Hill, LB
Texas special teams MVP: Bert Auburn, K
Texas Freshman of the Year: Ryan Wingo, WR
Rushing yards for Jaydon Blue: 1,250 yards, 11 touchdowns
Texas leader in TD receptions: Isaish Bond (10)
Texas leader in sacks: Tre Moore (9.5)
Texas leader in interceptions: Jaylon Guilbeau (three)
Texas leader in tackles: Hill (112)
Longest FG made: 52 yards
# of passing yards/TDs by QB: (3700/28)
# of pages in the Texas-Georgia game day thread: 44
Texas scores the most points against: ULM
Texas scores the fewest points against: Arkansas
Texas allows most points against: Georgia
Texas allows the fewest points against: ULM
# of team sacks allowed: 16
First loss by Texas in 2024: Georgia
Nobody will see this coming: Ewers gets pulled after Texas obtains a sizeable lead against Michigan and Arch Manning scores on a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Sports On A Dime
1. ICYMI
2. If you have the time and patience on Sunday, check out my interview with CFBAnalytical owner Dave Bartoo. He explained why the Longhorns have the best coordinator trio in college football through 20 unique data points. Bartoo’s internet was unstable, which is why you need a little patience. However, you are guaranteed to learn a lot, especially if you are a numbers person.
3. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian on Colorado State: “Coach [Jay] Norvell is a great coach. I've known him a long time. Got a ton of respect for him. He's been around some great coaches throughout his career as well. They've evolved. I was talking about him earlier, he was a West Coast guy for a long time, Bill Callahan, that whole crew, and they've evolved, obviously, to more of an air raid approach, and they can throw it around. The quarterback is very talented, the receivers are very talented. But they run the ball probably a little more than people would think in that style of offense. I think they're very sound defensively. They're not some sort of gimmick defense. They play sound, hard-nosed football. They're a very good team. They've gotten better. They continue to improve. We know they're going to get their best shot.”
4. They really want us to believe these players turned down $600,000 each?
5. Here is a great story from Texas track coach Edrick Floreal about Longhorn swim coach Bob Bowman
6. Nobody is breaking more college football national news stories than Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger nowadays. He reported the NCAA may eliminate the spring transfer portal window in football, beginning in April. That would mean players will need to make business decisions before the spring game.
“A proposal to eliminate the spring transfer portal window in football is advancing through the NCAA legislative process.
“The NCAA Football Oversight Committee, a group of school administrators controlling football-related policy, recommended the proposal this week to the Division I Council, sources tell Yahoo Sports. If the council adopts the legislation, it would take effect this cycle, eliminating the 15-day portal window in April. The DI Council meets via video conference next month and in-person in October. It is unusual, but not unprecedented, for the council to reject a recommendation from the oversight committee.
“The four power conferences, as well as the American Football Coaches Association, are supportive of the move, several sources with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Sports. In February, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey openly expressed support for a single football portal window.
“The change would be significant. Under the proposal, football players could only enter the portal during a 30-day window that begins after the completion of conference championship games, which, this year, is Dec. 9-Jan. 7. Under the current transfer policy, players can also enter the portal from April 16-30.”
7. I have two thoughts about Colorado banning Denver Post columnist Sean Keller from asking Deion Sanders questions.
1. Just stop holding press conferences at this point. It is clear Sanders takes everything personally. It would be better to stop conducting press conferences instead of waging war against reporters every week.
2. What happened to blocking the outside noise? I find it ironic that coaches preach to their players to ignore what is being said outside of their program, but often struggle to practice what they preach.
8. Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams revealed college football’s dirty little secret. By the way, I know Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian constantly alters his playbook and signals to stay ahead of sign stealers.
9. If you love the savagery of Kobe Bryant, this video is for you. And if you know anything about Bryant, his language is not suitable for children.
10. It is great to get three points after the break