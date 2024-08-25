The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): 10-2 in year one of the SEC

Other Predictions

Many Texas Longhorn football fans began looking forward to the start of this season not long after the Sugar Bowl ended.Texas recorded its second double-digit win season since 2009. The Longhorns went on the road and bullied Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The only thing that ran through Lubbock was a 57-7 beatdown. Some Texas fans used their favorite finger to inform Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark that their team is number one during and after the conference championship game. Texas advanced to the playoffs and had an opportunity to defeat Washington. The Longhorns failed to win, but last season was successful.It is time for Texas to enter the conference that outsiders believe should have Longhorn fans shaking in their alligator boots. How will Texas handle the mighty SEC? This conference has Georgia … and Georgia … and …? Sure, Ole Miss is a breakout candidate, but there are a lot of teams in this conference riding the coattails of their previous success. Unless you are Texas A&M - the Aggies just claim the success of every team as their own.The Longhorns will be fine.Here is my not-so-bold prediction.Texas will finish 10-2 during the regular season.“At the University of Texas, part of the standard being the standard is competing for championships,” Steve Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. “I'm up here talking about football, but it's at every sport. It's at every level. Regardless of the conference -- and that's to take nothing away from the SEC -- our goal is to come into this conference and compete for a conference championship. It is what it is. That's why you go to the University of Texas. So that won't change.”I know the drill.Anwar, quick acting like you’re the second coming of Mitch Albom.Skip the Tuesdays with Morrie act and give us your Saturdays with Meltdowns.GeorgiaOklahomaMichiganFloridaArkansasTexas A&MKentuckyIf Texas can defeat Georgia and Oklahoma, 11-1 would be on the table.Yes, I hear you.OU sucks.I get it.Unfortunately, Texas has only three wins in its last 10 games against Oklahoma.Meanwhile, Georgia is Georgia.Georgia and Kentucky make sense.Kentucky has a bye on Nov.9, the Wildcats face Murray State on Nov.16, followed by a road trip to Austin on Nov. 23. That gives Kentucky plenty of time to prepare for Texas.Meanwhile, Texas will face Florida and Arkansas (road game) in back-to-back weeks before Kentucky.Like Eminem in 8 Mile, I know what you are going to say next.So, Mr. “It ain’t even close”, didn’t you previously point out your bad preseason predictions?I sure did.To be fair, I predicted Texas would finish 10-2 during the regular season last year.Maybe my 10-2 prediction will equal 11-1 again.Hey, might as well give the Aggies something to be proud of.Here are more preseason predictions:1. Georgia2. Texas3. Ole Miss4. Alabama5. LSU6. Missouri7. Kentucky8. Tennessee9. Texas A&M10. Florida11. Oklahoma12. Auburn13. South Carolina14. Arkansas15. Mississippi State16. VanderbiltSEC Champion: GeorgiaWorst team in the SEC: VanderbiltTexas offensive MVP: Quinn Evers, QBTexas defensive MVP: Anthony Hill, LBTexas special teams MVP: Bert Auburn, KTexas Freshman of the Year: Ryan Wingo, WRRushing yards for Jaydon Blue: 1,250 yards, 11 touchdownsTexas leader in TD receptions: Isaish Bond (10)Texas leader in sacks: Tre Moore (9.5)Texas leader in interceptions: Jaylon Guilbeau (three)Texas leader in tackles: Hill (112)Longest FG made: 52 yards# of passing yards/TDs by QB: (3700/28)# of pages in the Texas-Georgia game day thread: 44Texas scores the most points against: ULMTexas scores the fewest points against: ArkansasTexas allows most points against: GeorgiaTexas allows the fewest points against: ULM# of team sacks allowed: 16First loss by Texas in 2024: GeorgiaNobody will see this coming: Ewers gets pulled after Texas obtains a sizeable lead against Michigan and Arch Manning scores on a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.The legendary story of CJ will last forever (adult humor)This could have ended badly in TexasFellas, do not play this when your wife is around (bad language alert)Is high school football in Plano and Frisco that bad? (bad language alert)Fellas, do not play this when your wife is around (Part II)Ladies, let your husband know he is not that smart1. ICYMI2. If you have the time and patience on Sunday, check out my interview with CFBAnalytical owner Dave Bartoo. He explained why the Longhorns have the best coordinator trio in college football through 20 unique data points. Bartoo’s internet was unstable, which is why you need a little patience. However, you are guaranteed to learn a lot, especially if you are a numbers person.3. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian on Colorado State: “Coach [Jay] Norvell is a great coach. I've known him a long time. Got a ton of respect for him. He's been around some great coaches throughout his career as well. They've evolved. I was talking about him earlier, he was a West Coast guy for a long time, Bill Callahan, that whole crew, and they've evolved, obviously, to more of an air raid approach, and they can throw it around. The quarterback is very talented, the receivers are very talented. But they run the ball probably a little more than people would think in that style of offense. I think they're very sound defensively. They're not some sort of gimmick defense. They play sound, hard-nosed football. They're a very good team. They've gotten better. They continue to improve. We know they're going to get their best shot.”4. They really want us to believe these players turned down $600,000 each?5. Here is a great story from Texas track coach Edrick Floreal about Longhorn swim coach Bob Bowman6. Nobody is breaking more college football national news stories than Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger nowadays. He reported the NCAA may eliminate the spring transfer portal window in football, beginning in April. That would mean players will need to make business decisions before the spring game.7. I have two thoughts about Colorado banning Denver Post columnist Sean Keller from asking Deion Sanders questions.1. Just stop holding press conferences at this point. It is clear Sanders takes everything personally. It would be better to stop conducting press conferences instead of waging war against reporters every week.2. What happened to blocking the outside noise? I find it ironic that coaches preach to their players to ignore what is being said outside of their program, but often struggle to practice what they preach.8. Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams revealed college football’s dirty little secret. By the way, I know Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian constantly alters his playbook and signals to stay ahead of sign stealers.9. If you love the savagery of Kobe Bryant, this video is for you. And if you know anything about Bryant, his language is not suitable for children.10. It is great to get three points after the break