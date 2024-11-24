The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Beat little brother, Texas A&M

Jalen Milroe had a 72.2 quarterback rating against Oklahoma.

Little brother thought he finally won the family battle.Texas A&M left the Big 12 in 2012 and pointed to the SEC every year since its departure. The Aggies were not necessarily pointing to their success in the league. Nah, the Aggies were more like a member of a famous entourage who has the privilege of associating with a celebrity but returns to their desk job on Monday. Texas A&M did not accomplish a lot in the SEC. However, the Aggies could always say they were buddies with Alabama and Georgia, even though their responsibilities in the SEC entourage were to fetch those teams water and pick up Chick-fil-A when the stars were hungry. However, they did not care because Texas was still the small-town guy who never left home and remained in the Big 12.One day, Big Brother finally decided enough was enough. Texas decided to enter the SEC, and little brother was afraid to lose the only bragging right he had since leaving the Big 12. It is no coincidence that the news of Texas joining the SEC came from the Texas A&M side. Someone in Aggieland hoped leaking the news of Texas joining the SEC before the deal was done would torpedo the deal and keep the Longhorns back in Smalltown USA - the Big 12. However, that weapon formed against the Texas Longhorns did not prosper. Texas entered the SEC this season.College football observers have questioned if Texas could handle the mighty SEC for multiple years. Texas could not beat Kansas. How the heck would they handle these SEC killers? Now, here we are. Hey, look at us.Texas is one win away from appearing in the SEC Championship Game. Oh, and little brother is the only thing standing in the way of playing in the conference championship game.The mission is simple.Beat the Aggies.“I know for us, the game is the game, as far as what are we trying to accomplish to win that game and get to the SEC Championship Game,” Sarkisian said. “But I'm not naive to know the rivalry is the rivalry and what this game means to the entire state of Texas. Households being divided. Thanksgiving weekend. I think it's so cool that we're playing this game again, but the key to the drill, as I just told the team, it's like, okay, we're all excited. We all want to win next week. What are we doing today, right now, when I get done speaking, to prepare for that? Because I think preparation is what leads to a positive performance.“I think it's great for college football that this game with us and them is going to matter on a grander scale than just what's happening in the state of Texas. But I also know how much it means to every household in the state of Texas. So, it's pretty cool to be part of. I’m excited.”Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game.The winner between Texas and Texas A&M will play against Georgia.Simple.But, but, but Quinn Ewers did not look great against Kentucky.Yep, he started strong, sustained another injury, and Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian decided to abandon the pass and just run the ball. How will Texas survive this season if he has a quarterback rating of 137.6 again?What about the running backs and the fumbling issue? Yep, they continue to drop it like it’s hot, and there is nothing running backs coach Tashard Choice can do about it. Choice is working with a limited number of ball carriers, and unless he is ready to release Colin Page, that will be another aspect of this team you will need to deal with.Special teams? Punt return. Punting. Field goals. Yep, that could be better too.No matter what your gripe is, just end each thought with one sentence.And Texas is one win away from the SEC Championship Game.Ewers has struggled this season … and Texas is one win away from the SEC Championship Game.The running backs have a fumbling problem … and Texas is one win away from the SEC Championship Game.Special teams have been unimpressive at times … and Texas is one win away from the SEC Championship Game.This is how winning under Sarkisian looks.It will not always be pretty. There will always be room for improvement. Your liver may endure some abuse as you drink during tight games.Nevertheless, Texas will compete for a conference championship and national championship every year.“I think it's challenging,” Sarkisian said. “I'm a fan, like you guys are, and I watch other teams play. Some teams that are all in the top 10, and I watch them in one-point, two-point, three-point games over the weekend, and they've got really good records. I think it's natural that everybody has moments in games where things can get hard and difficult. We're all striving for that, right? We're all chasing that perfect game.“Then you look at it as a coach: What can I do to get them closer to that? Is it execution? Is it philosophy? Is it schematics? Is it pregame speeches? Is it halftime speeches? I don't know, but that's what we do. I have to analyze all that every Sunday and then try to figure out how can we get closer to that perfect game? I think we're playing good football in all three phases again. The third quarter, we just couldn't hold on to the dang ball, you know, and so we've got to get that fixed here Monday.”No matter how frustrating the win against Kentucky may have been for you, let me remind you of a few things.Imagine how Alabama fans are feeling on Sunday morning after a loss against Oklahoma, a team Texas beat down this season.You are frustrated with Ewers?Alabama quarterbackIt is the second time he has been below 100 this season (98.6 during a loss against Tennessee).Yes, 72.2.Ewers had a 137.6 passer rating against Kentucky?Yeah, well, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw two interceptions and finished with a 131.1 passer rating against Florida, a team Ewers picked apart recently.Both teams are out of conference championship contention.Alabama and Ole Miss can give up on the playoffs.Texas is currently 10-1 after the victory against Kentucky on Saturday. This is Texas’ first back-to-back double-digit win season since the 2008 and 2009 seasons.Sarkisian’s team finished 12-2 last season.“Proud of our guys,” Sarkisian said. “Back-to-back 10-win seasons for us again, but more work to do. As we said, the mission continues.”And Sarkisian will take his defense on that mission.“I thought our defense had another tremendous game. Think about six sacks in the ballgame, another interception, two interceptions. I think that's 17 on the year now. I thought that they did a great job, especially there in the third quarter with a couple of the sudden changes with the turnovers and keeping Kentucky out of the end zone. They forced the missed field goal. They got the fourth-down stop. I thought offensively, really efficient first half. I thought our guys played tremendously. And then in the third quarter, it was like we just couldn't hold on to the ball. Clearly, we need to address that aspect of our game.“But I thought the response offensively there in the fourth quarter—eight minutes and I think 22 seconds, 15-play drive, 15-straight runs—was definitely a culture attitude drive. Obviously, the combination of Tre Wisner and Jaydon Blue. I thought Tre had a fantastic game, and that guy's tough as nails.“Again, sometimes you got to pivot like we've talked about before. You got to adjust, and sometimes you got to adjust on the fly. I felt like we needed to get the ball in his hands, and we needed to run it. We needed to lean on our offensive line and tight ends. Having the ability to run it when they know you're going to run it is critical, and we're able to do that for 250 yards.”There is one more game remaining in the regular season.The mission is simple.Beat the Aggies.• With his 3-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Gunner Helm with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ewers extended his consecutive games played with a touchdown pass to 22 straight, the second-longest streak in program history.• As a result of his 17-yard touchdown toss to Helm with 3:12 to play before halftime, Ewers tied Major Applewhite (1998-01) for third on the program's career passing touchdown list.• With his first-half touchdown passes to Helm, Ewers now has 19 career games with multiple passing touchdowns, including the last five straight and eight of his nine starts this season.• By surpassing the 150-yard rushing mark, Wisner became just the fourth Texas running back in the last seven seasons to rush for at least 150 yards, joining Bijan Robinson (seven times), Jonathon Brooks (twice), and Roschon Johnson (once).• Saturday afternoon's rushing performance marked Wisner's second career 100-yard rushing effort, the previous was a 118-yard outing on 13 carries against Oklahoma on Oct. 12, 2024.• Wisner's 158 rushing yards on 26 attempts were a career-high for the sophomore running back out of Glenn Heights, Texas.• With his 10-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter, Helm became the first Texas tight end to catch a pass for a score during the final regular season home game since Cade Brewer had a 10-yard touchdown reception from Casey Thompson during the second quarter of the Longhorns' 22-17 win over Kansas State on Nov. 26, 2021.• Helm joins Ja'Tavion Sanders (2 vs. WVU on Oct. 1; 2 vs. Oklahoma on Oct. 8) as the only Texas tight ends over the last 13 seasons to have a game with multiple receiving touchdowns after Sanders accomplished the feat during the 2022 season.• Helm also became the first Texas student-athlete to have multiple touchdowns during their final regular season home match since Roschon Johnson had a pair of rushing touchdowns against Baylor on Nov. 25, 2022.• He also becomes the first senior Texas student-athlete to have multiple receiving touchdowns during their final home regular season game since Mike Davis had two receiving touchdowns on just four receptions against Texas Tech on Nov. 28, 2013.• Helm's 17-yard touchdown during the second quarter was his fifth receiving touchdown on the season, which is tied for the third most by a tight end in a single season in program history.• For the third time this season, Hill, Jr., was credited with double-digit tackles as the sophomore out of Denton, Texas finished Saturday's contest with 11 tackles, the most since having 11 against Oklahoma on Oct. 12, 2024.• Hill, Jr.,'s 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss were both career highs.• McDonald recorded his first career interception when he picked off Kentuckyquarterback Brock Vandagriff with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter. He becomes the 11th different Longhorn football student-athlete with at least one interception this season.• As a result of his season-long 49-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second half, Auburn tied Phil Dawson (1994-97) for second on the program's career-made field goal list.• Additionally, as a result of his 49-yarder in the closing seconds of the first half, Auburn passed Dawson (1994-97) for fifth place on the program's career scoring list. Parents loved it. I did not even notice that Mukuba left with a photographer’s camera.2. Longhorn center Jake Majors on sealing the game with a long offensive drive: “Whenever we need to ice the game, the O-line is going to step up. We did a great job executing. That doesn't take away from the other guys in the perimeter that did their job to get to the safety or corner to make that extra block for a couple more yards. We're super excited to end the game the right way and enjoy this win."3. Longhorn linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. on his team’s defensive performance: “The pressure we got on the quarterback and how we're just continuing to fit the run and keeping our secondary right. We had two interceptions, right? Yeah, so just keep getting turnovers in sacks. I mean, that's a beautiful combo.”4. If all goes well, Quinn Ewers played his final home game as a Longhorn on Saturday.5. Texas running back Jaydon Blue put the ball on the ground twice against Kentucky, and that is a trend that must end. Blue fumbled twice against Mississippi State, which led to Sarkisian’s decision to start Tre Wisner after that game. Blue fumbled against Arkansas and put the ball on the ground twice against Kentucky.6. Joseph Mbatchou, a one-time Florida commitment, is the latest recruit who flipped to Texas a few weeks before signing day.As we get ready to close out this month, here are a few notable December flips during Sarkisian's tenure at Texas:• Xaiver Filsaime flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas in December.• Tyanthony Smith flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas in late December.• Anthony Hill flipped from Texas A&M in December.• Deandre Moore flipped from Louisville to Texas in December.• Texas flipped Kelvin Banks from Oregon after former coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami.• Texas flipped Cam Williams from Oregon.• Terrance Brooks flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas on signing day.• Jaylon Guilbeau flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas in November.• Ethan Burke flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas on December 15, 2021.Michael Fasusi, you are on deck.7. Saturday marked the eighth time Texas held a team scoreless in the first quarter. Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, ULM, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, and Kentucky failed to score in the first quarter against Texas this season.8. The College Football Playoff Committee must drop Indiana out of a playoff spot. College football observers complained about Indiana's lack of quality wins this season. When the Hoosiers finally played a good team, Ohio State destroyed them. Sorry, but Indiana needs to be done.Oh yeah, Ole Miss can officially forget about the playoffs.9. Former Texas coach Tom Herman was recently fired by Florida Atlantic. Former Texas running backs was recently fired by Temple. However, there is some positive news from the former Longhorn staff front.UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor’s win against Temple secured the fifth-straight season of bowl eligibility for the Road Runners.In addition, former Longhorn director of recruiting Bryan Carrington is coaching cornerbacks at Arizona State, a team that knocked off BYU on Saturday and could advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.10. I have maintained the importance that our SEC Power Rankings should be based on where teams are each week, not hypotheticals. Saturday was a great example of that.