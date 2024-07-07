The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Put down the shank

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

I need you to calmly put that prison shank down. You sir, stop throwing chairs. Who the heck lit a fire in the OB yard? I need everyone to take a deep breath and let us get this recruiting riot under control.There is no denying that Texas received a recruiting gut punch this past week. Dakorien Moore’s commitment to Oregon stung because the Longhorns lost the best receiver in Texas. Linebacker Riley Pettijohn chose Ohio State over Texas. Lamont Rogers chose Missouri over Texas. By the time Kade Phillips stopped the bleeding and committed to the Longhorns on Saturday, I honestly wished it occurred another week and not amid this chaos.This column is not an attempt to tell you Texas did not sustain major recruiting losses. It did. If any of those players called Texas today and said they wanted to flip their commitments, the Longhorn staff would say yes like a woman getting proposed to in Times Square. However, I will say now is not the time to hit the panic button. Oh, you have my permission to keep your hand next to it. Just don’t smash it like a contestant on Family Feud.Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has earned the benefit of the doubt.For clarity, the early signing period is December 4-6. The previous period started on the third Wednesday of December, which was in the middle of bowl season and shortly before the College Football Playoff. It was also during the winter transfer portal.However, the new period will start on Dec. 4, three days before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.We are 150 days away from December 4.Take a deep breath.Texas has plenty of time to acquire uncommitted players throughout the country or flip athletes. Remember, when the newness of their commitment fades, many athletes decide they still want to take visits in the fall. After being recruited for years, it is hard to just be a regular athlete without any attention.So, wait a few months and get ready for many of these guys to reopen their recruiting doors in the fall.In the meantime, it might help you to know that Texas has closed strong every year under Sarkisian.Let us look at his recruiting classes:NAME POS LOCATION HT WT RATING COMMITTEDDevon Campbell OL Arlington, TX 6'4" 310 6.1 2/2/22Larry Turner-Gooden DB Mission Hills, CA 6'1" 190 5.8 1/8/22Savion Red WR Grand Prairie, TX 6'0" 190 5.5 12/15/21Xavion Brice ATH Arlington, TX 6'2" 170 5.6 12/15/21Terrance Brooks DB Little Elm, TX 6'0" 190 6 12/15/21Malik Agbo OL Federal Way, WA 6'6" 320 5.8 12/15/21Ethan Burke DE Austin, TX 6'7" 230 5.8 12/15/21Neto Umeozulu OL Allen, TX 6'5" 295 5.9 12/13/21Cameron Williams OL Duncanville, TX 6'6" 370 5.8 12/12/21Kelvin Banks OL Houston, TX 6'5" 321 6 12/11/21Jaylon Guilbeau DB Port Arthur, TX 6'0" 175 5.9 11/25/21Brenen Thompson WR Spearman, TX 5'11" 165 5.9 10/6/21Justice Finkley DE Trussville, AL 6'2" 265 5.9 9/9/21J'Mond Tapp DE Napoleanville, LA 6'3" 240 5.9 8/30/21Jaray Bledsoe DT Marlin, TX 6'5" 280 5.9 8/30/21Aaron Bryant DT Southaven, MS 6'4" 295 5.7 8/26/21Derrick Brown LB Texarkana, TX 6'5" 210 5.7 7/31/21Austin Jordan DB Denton, TX 6'0" 185 5.8 7/14/21Cole Hutson OL Frisco, TX 6'5" 315 5.8 7/2/21Connor Robertson OL Austin, TX 6'4" 295 5.7 7/2/21Will Stone K Austin, TX 6'1" 185 5.5 6/15/21Lance St. Louis OL Gilbert, AZ 6'0" 215 5.2 6/7/21Zac Swanson DE Phoenix, AZ 6'4" 270 5.8 4/26/21Kristopher Ross DT Houston, TX 6'4" 265 5.7 3/23/21Bryan Allen Jr. DB Aledo, TX 6'1" 193 5.8 2/28/21Trevell Johnson LB Arlington, TX 6'1" 200 5.7 2/13/21Maalik Murphy QB Gardena, CA 6'5" 235 5.9 2/13/21Jaydon Blue RB Houston, TX 5'11" 205 5.8 2/2/21Observations:• There is a higher concentration of commitments in the second half of 2021, particularly between July and December.• Eight players committed in December.• 11 of the 28 players committed after the season began.• The commitments of 5-star offensive line DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks (a 5-star with 247) occurred late in the recruiting process.• Texas flipped Banks from Oregon after former coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami.• Brooks flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas on signing day.• Guilbeau flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas in November.• Burke flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas on December 15, 2021.Warren Roberson DB Red Oak, TX 6'0" 180 5.8 2/7/23Jelani McDonald ATH Waco, TX 6'2" 190 5.9 1/7/23Deandre Moore WR Bellflower, CA 5'11" 189 5.9 12/22/22Tausili Akana LB Lehi, UT 6'3" 215 5.9 12/21/22Anthony Hill LB Denton, TX 6'2" 228 6.1 12/15/22Colton Vasek DE Austin, TX 6'6" 230 6 11/8/22Cedric Baxter RB Orlando, FL 6'2" 215 6 8/10/22Derion Gullette LB Teague, TX 6'2" 223 5.9 8/5/22Payton Kirkland OL Orlando, FL 6'7" 325 5.7 7/23/22Malik Muhammad DB Dallas, TX 6'0" 170 6 7/20/22Sydir Mitchell DT Oradell, NJ 6'6" 340 5.8 7/3/22Johntay Cook II WR Desoto, TX 6'0" 170 6.1 6/29/22Billy Walton DE Dallas, TX 6'3" 221 5.7 6/28/22Derek Williams DB New Iberia, LA 6'1" 183 5.9 6/27/22Jaydon Chatman OL Harker Heights, TX 6'4" 288 5.8 6/26/22Connor Stroh OL Frisco, TX 6'7" 345 5.7 6/26/22Andre Cojoe OL Arlington, TX 6'6" 330 5.7 6/26/22Trevor Goosby OL Melissa, TX 6'6" 282 5.7 6/26/22Liona Lefau LB Kahuku, HI 6'1" 217 5.8 6/25/22Arch Manning QB New Orleans, LA 6'4" 215 6.1 6/23/22William Randle TE New Orleans, LA 6'4" 230 5.7 6/19/22Spencer Shannon TE Santa Ana, CA 6'7" 240 5.7 6/13/22Ryan Niblett WR Houston, TX 5'10" 175 6 4/23/22Tre Wisner RB DeSoto, TX 6'0" 180 5.7 4/23/22S'Maje Burrell LB Fort Worth, TX 6'2" 212 5.7 4/2/22Observations:• Most of this class was committed before the season. Only six players committed after the season began.• Texas picked up the commitments of RB CJ Baxter (a 247 5-star) in August and Rivals 5-star LB Anthony Hill in December.• Anthony Hill flipped from Texas A&M in December.• Deandre Moore flipped from Louisville to Texas in December.Aaron Butler WR Calabasas, CA 6'0" 170 5.9 12/22/23Tyanthony Smith LB Jasper , TX 6'2" 205 5.8 12/20/23Xavier Filsaime DB McKinney, TX 6'0" 190 6.1 12/18/23Kobe Black DB Waco, TX 6'1" 179 6 12/13/23Wardell Mack DB Marrero, LA 6'1" 175 5.9 11/12/23Ryan Wingo WR St. Louis, MO 6'2" 195 6 10/25/23Brandon Baker OL Santa Ana, CA 6'5" 290 6.1 9/24/23Zina Umeozulu DE Allen, TX 6'4" 220 5.8 9/7/23Colin Simmons DE Duncanville, TX 6'3" 225 6.1 8/10/23Melvin Hills DE Lafayette, LA 6'3" 277 5.7 7/12/23Jordan Washington TE Cypress, TX 6'5" 226 5.7 7/4/23Parker Livingstone WR Lucas, TX 6'4" 190 5.9 7/1/23J. Johnson-Rubell DB Bradenton, FL 5'11" 180 5.9 7/1/23Alex January DT Duncanville, TX 6'5" 320 5.7 7/1/23Daniel Cruz OL North Richland Hills, TX 6'4" 287 5.9 6/28/23Nate Kibble OL Humble, TX 6'2" 306 5.7 6/25/23Jerrick Gibson RB Bradenton, FL 5'11" 207 5.9 6/24/23Christian Clark RB Phoenix, AZ 6'0" 200 5.9 6/22/23Freddie Dubose Jr WR Spring Branch, TX 6'1" 180 5.8 6/18/23Santana Wilson DB Scottsdale, AZ 6'1" 180 5.8 6/17/23Michael Kern K Fort Lauderdale, FL 6'3" 170 5.4 5/2/23Trey Owens QB Cypress, TX 6'5" 200 5.8 1/11/23Observations:• Texas landed eight of 22 commitments after the football season began.• The Longhorns received commitments from Rivals 5-star Brandon Baker in September, 247 5-star Ryan Wingo in October, and Rivals 5-star DB Xavier Filsaime.• Filsaime flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas in December.• Tyanthony Smith flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas in late December.Staying with the December theme, here are the top five players Sarkisian signed that month and beyond.1. Xavier Filsaime (DB)Rating: 6.1Committed: 12/18/232. Anthony Hill (LB)Rating: 6.1Committed: 12/15/223. Devon Campbell (OL)Rating: 6.1Committed: 2/2/224. Kobe Black (DB)Rating: 6.0Committed: 12/13/235. Kelvin Banks (OL)Rating: 6.0Committed: 12/11/212022: Larry Turner-Gooden (12/8/22), Savion Red (12/15/21), Xavion Brice (12/15/21), Terrance Brooks (12/15/21), Malik Agbo (12/15/21), Ethan Burke (12/15/21), Neto Umeozulu (12/13/21), Cameron Williams (12/12/21), Kelvin Banks (12/11/21).2023: Deandre Moore (12/22/22), Tausili Akana (12/21/22), Anthony Hill (12/15/22).2024: Aaron Butler (12/22/23), Tyanthony Smith (12/20/23), Xavier Filsaime (12/18/23), Kobe Black (12/13/23).Sarkisian’s record has shown his staff can close when it matters the most.By the way, his 2022 class was ranked fifth by Rivals, 2023 was third, and the 2024 class finished third.Put the shank down.Sarkisian has earned the benefit of the doubt.ICYMIFellas, don’t get any ideasComing to a hand sanitizer near you1. The reaction by Kade Phillips after his announcement is fantastic. Out of curiosity, did he bark 🤣 ?2. People behind the scenes continue to praise freshman receiver Ryan Wingo and former Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden. One person told me they believe Wingo has the opportunity to become the SEC Freshman of The Year. Meanwhile, Bolden has stood out more than any other veteran receiver on the roster. Wingo and Bolden were the notable standouts before players were given a few days off to celebrate July 4.3. The moment I read this portion of Adam Gorney’s report after Dakorien Moore’s visit to Oregon, I thought Texas was in trouble:There is optimism behind the scenes that Texas might flip Moore. However, according to Rivals, Oregon’s 2025 class is currently ranked No.5, and the Ducks are gaining recruiting momentum, not losing it.4. Six of the top 10 in-state prospects are verbally committed. Each player is committed to an out-of-state program. The days of building a wall around the state of Texas are seemingly over.5. Texas lost Micah Hudson to Texas Tech and all was forgiven after the commitment of Ryan Wingo. There is an easy way to move past Moore …6. ICYMI7. I cannot think of a potential quarterback with more to gain or lose this season than Quinn Ewers.8. Utah State’s Blake Anderson had one of the best records of coaches hired after the 2020 season. Instead, he became the latest coaching casualty from that class.According to Utah State, “After a thorough external review of alleged noncompliance with university policies that implement Title IX, which require full and timely reporting of disclosures of sexual misconduct — including domestic violence — and prohibit employees from investigating disclosures of sexual misconduct themselves.”1. Josh Heupel, Tennessee2021: 7-62022: 11-22023: 9-4Total: 27-12 (2-1 in bowl games)2. Steve Sarkisian, Texas2021: 5-72022: 8-52023: 12-2Total: 25-14 (0-2 in bowl games)3. Gus Malzahn, UCF2021: 9-42022: 9-52023: 6-7Total: 24-16 (1-2 in bowl games)4. Blake Anderson, Utah State2021: 11-32022: 6-72023: 6-7Total: 23-17 (1-2 in bowl games)5. Andy Avalos, Boise State2021: 7-52022: 10-42023: 5-5Total: 22-14 (1-0 in bowl games)Comment: Fired after the 2023 season9. Congratulations, Brock Cunnigham10. Austin FC needed the win. I will gladly take it.