The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Put down the shank

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 33,820
-
- 153,596
-
- 113
Adam Loewy is one of the top personal injury lawyers in Austin. Adam is a proud graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and started his law firm in 2005. Adam helps people who have been injured in car crashes, slip and falls, dog bites, and other assorted ways. He is actively involved in every case he handles and is always available to talk or text. If you or a loved one has been injured, call the Loewy Law Firm today at (512) 280-0800.
I need you to calmly put that prison shank down. You sir, stop throwing chairs. Who the heck lit a fire in the OB yard? I need everyone to take a deep breath and let us get this recruiting riot under control.
There is no denying that Texas received a recruiting gut punch this past week. Dakorien Moore’s commitment to Oregon stung because the Longhorns lost the best receiver in Texas. Linebacker Riley Pettijohn chose Ohio State over Texas. Lamont Rogers chose Missouri over Texas. By the time Kade Phillips stopped the bleeding and committed to the Longhorns on Saturday, I honestly wished it occurred another week and not amid this chaos.
This column is not an attempt to tell you Texas did not sustain major recruiting losses. It did. If any of those players called Texas today and said they wanted to flip their commitments, the Longhorn staff would say yes like a woman getting proposed to in Times Square. However, I will say now is not the time to hit the panic button. Oh, you have my permission to keep your hand next to it. Just don’t smash it like a contestant on Family Feud.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has earned the benefit of the doubt.
For clarity, the early signing period is December 4-6. The previous period started on the third Wednesday of December, which was in the middle of bowl season and shortly before the College Football Playoff. It was also during the winter transfer portal.
However, the new period will start on Dec. 4, three days before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.
We are 150 days away from December 4.
Take a deep breath.
Texas has plenty of time to acquire uncommitted players throughout the country or flip athletes. Remember, when the newness of their commitment fades, many athletes decide they still want to take visits in the fall. After being recruited for years, it is hard to just be a regular athlete without any attention.
So, wait a few months and get ready for many of these guys to reopen their recruiting doors in the fall.
In the meantime, it might help you to know that Texas has closed strong every year under Sarkisian.
Let us look at his recruiting classes:
2022 (28 commitments)
NAME POS LOCATION HT WT RATING COMMITTED
Devon Campbell OL Arlington, TX 6'4" 310 6.1 2/2/22
Larry Turner-Gooden DB Mission Hills, CA 6'1" 190 5.8 1/8/22
Savion Red WR Grand Prairie, TX 6'0" 190 5.5 12/15/21
Xavion Brice ATH Arlington, TX 6'2" 170 5.6 12/15/21
Terrance Brooks DB Little Elm, TX 6'0" 190 6 12/15/21
Malik Agbo OL Federal Way, WA 6'6" 320 5.8 12/15/21
Ethan Burke DE Austin, TX 6'7" 230 5.8 12/15/21
Neto Umeozulu OL Allen, TX 6'5" 295 5.9 12/13/21
Cameron Williams OL Duncanville, TX 6'6" 370 5.8 12/12/21
Kelvin Banks OL Houston, TX 6'5" 321 6 12/11/21
Jaylon Guilbeau DB Port Arthur, TX 6'0" 175 5.9 11/25/21
Brenen Thompson WR Spearman, TX 5'11" 165 5.9 10/6/21
Justice Finkley DE Trussville, AL 6'2" 265 5.9 9/9/21
J'Mond Tapp DE Napoleanville, LA 6'3" 240 5.9 8/30/21
Jaray Bledsoe DT Marlin, TX 6'5" 280 5.9 8/30/21
Aaron Bryant DT Southaven, MS 6'4" 295 5.7 8/26/21
Derrick Brown LB Texarkana, TX 6'5" 210 5.7 7/31/21
Austin Jordan DB Denton, TX 6'0" 185 5.8 7/14/21
Cole Hutson OL Frisco, TX 6'5" 315 5.8 7/2/21
Connor Robertson OL Austin, TX 6'4" 295 5.7 7/2/21
Will Stone K Austin, TX 6'1" 185 5.5 6/15/21
Lance St. Louis OL Gilbert, AZ 6'0" 215 5.2 6/7/21
Zac Swanson DE Phoenix, AZ 6'4" 270 5.8 4/26/21
Kristopher Ross DT Houston, TX 6'4" 265 5.7 3/23/21
Bryan Allen Jr. DB Aledo, TX 6'1" 193 5.8 2/28/21
Trevell Johnson LB Arlington, TX 6'1" 200 5.7 2/13/21
Maalik Murphy QB Gardena, CA 6'5" 235 5.9 2/13/21
Jaydon Blue RB Houston, TX 5'11" 205 5.8 2/2/21
Observations:
• There is a higher concentration of commitments in the second half of 2021, particularly between July and December.
• Eight players committed in December.
• 11 of the 28 players committed after the season began.
• The commitments of 5-star offensive line DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks (a 5-star with 247) occurred late in the recruiting process.
• Texas flipped Banks from Oregon after former coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami.
• Brooks flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas on signing day.
• Guilbeau flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas in November.
• Burke flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas on December 15, 2021.
2023 (25 commitments)
NAME POS LOCATION HT WT RATING COMMITTED
Warren Roberson DB Red Oak, TX 6'0" 180 5.8 2/7/23
Jelani McDonald ATH Waco, TX 6'2" 190 5.9 1/7/23
Deandre Moore WR Bellflower, CA 5'11" 189 5.9 12/22/22
Tausili Akana LB Lehi, UT 6'3" 215 5.9 12/21/22
Anthony Hill LB Denton, TX 6'2" 228 6.1 12/15/22
Colton Vasek DE Austin, TX 6'6" 230 6 11/8/22
Cedric Baxter RB Orlando, FL 6'2" 215 6 8/10/22
Derion Gullette LB Teague, TX 6'2" 223 5.9 8/5/22
Payton Kirkland OL Orlando, FL 6'7" 325 5.7 7/23/22
Malik Muhammad DB Dallas, TX 6'0" 170 6 7/20/22
Sydir Mitchell DT Oradell, NJ 6'6" 340 5.8 7/3/22
Johntay Cook II WR Desoto, TX 6'0" 170 6.1 6/29/22
Billy Walton DE Dallas, TX 6'3" 221 5.7 6/28/22
Derek Williams DB New Iberia, LA 6'1" 183 5.9 6/27/22
Jaydon Chatman OL Harker Heights, TX 6'4" 288 5.8 6/26/22
Connor Stroh OL Frisco, TX 6'7" 345 5.7 6/26/22
Andre Cojoe OL Arlington, TX 6'6" 330 5.7 6/26/22
Trevor Goosby OL Melissa, TX 6'6" 282 5.7 6/26/22
Liona Lefau LB Kahuku, HI 6'1" 217 5.8 6/25/22
Arch Manning QB New Orleans, LA 6'4" 215 6.1 6/23/22
William Randle TE New Orleans, LA 6'4" 230 5.7 6/19/22
Spencer Shannon TE Santa Ana, CA 6'7" 240 5.7 6/13/22
Ryan Niblett WR Houston, TX 5'10" 175 6 4/23/22
Tre Wisner RB DeSoto, TX 6'0" 180 5.7 4/23/22
S'Maje Burrell LB Fort Worth, TX 6'2" 212 5.7 4/2/22
Observations:
• Most of this class was committed before the season. Only six players committed after the season began.
• Texas picked up the commitments of RB CJ Baxter (a 247 5-star) in August and Rivals 5-star LB Anthony Hill in December.
• Anthony Hill flipped from Texas A&M in December.
• Deandre Moore flipped from Louisville to Texas in December.
2024 (22 commitments)
NAME POS LOCATION HT WT RATING COMMITTED
Aaron Butler WR Calabasas, CA 6'0" 170 5.9 12/22/23
Tyanthony Smith LB Jasper , TX 6'2" 205 5.8 12/20/23
Xavier Filsaime DB McKinney, TX 6'0" 190 6.1 12/18/23
Kobe Black DB Waco, TX 6'1" 179 6 12/13/23
Wardell Mack DB Marrero, LA 6'1" 175 5.9 11/12/23
Ryan Wingo WR St. Louis, MO 6'2" 195 6 10/25/23
Brandon Baker OL Santa Ana, CA 6'5" 290 6.1 9/24/23
Zina Umeozulu DE Allen, TX 6'4" 220 5.8 9/7/23
Colin Simmons DE Duncanville, TX 6'3" 225 6.1 8/10/23
Melvin Hills DE Lafayette, LA 6'3" 277 5.7 7/12/23
Jordan Washington TE Cypress, TX 6'5" 226 5.7 7/4/23
Parker Livingstone WR Lucas, TX 6'4" 190 5.9 7/1/23
J. Johnson-Rubell DB Bradenton, FL 5'11" 180 5.9 7/1/23
Alex January DT Duncanville, TX 6'5" 320 5.7 7/1/23
Daniel Cruz OL North Richland Hills, TX 6'4" 287 5.9 6/28/23
Nate Kibble OL Humble, TX 6'2" 306 5.7 6/25/23
Jerrick Gibson RB Bradenton, FL 5'11" 207 5.9 6/24/23
Christian Clark RB Phoenix, AZ 6'0" 200 5.9 6/22/23
Freddie Dubose Jr WR Spring Branch, TX 6'1" 180 5.8 6/18/23
Santana Wilson DB Scottsdale, AZ 6'1" 180 5.8 6/17/23
Michael Kern K Fort Lauderdale, FL 6'3" 170 5.4 5/2/23
Trey Owens QB Cypress, TX 6'5" 200 5.8 1/11/23
Observations:
• Texas landed eight of 22 commitments after the football season began.
• The Longhorns received commitments from Rivals 5-star Brandon Baker in September, 247 5-star Ryan Wingo in October, and Rivals 5-star DB Xavier Filsaime.
• Filsaime flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas in December.
• Tyanthony Smith flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas in late December.
Staying with the December theme, here are the top five players Sarkisian signed that month and beyond.
1. Xavier Filsaime (DB)
Rating: 6.1
Committed: 12/18/23
2. Anthony Hill (LB)
Rating: 6.1
Committed: 12/15/22
3. Devon Campbell (OL)
Rating: 6.1
Committed: 2/2/22
4. Kobe Black (DB)
Rating: 6.0
Committed: 12/13/23
5. Kelvin Banks (OL)
Rating: 6.0
Committed: 12/11/21
Decemeber Committmens:
2022: Larry Turner-Gooden (12/8/22), Savion Red (12/15/21), Xavion Brice (12/15/21), Terrance Brooks (12/15/21), Malik Agbo (12/15/21), Ethan Burke (12/15/21), Neto Umeozulu (12/13/21), Cameron Williams (12/12/21), Kelvin Banks (12/11/21).
2023: Deandre Moore (12/22/22), Tausili Akana (12/21/22), Anthony Hill (12/15/22).
2024: Aaron Butler (12/22/23), Tyanthony Smith (12/20/23), Xavier Filsaime (12/18/23), Kobe Black (12/13/23).
Sarkisian’s record has shown his staff can close when it matters the most.
By the way, his 2022 class was ranked fifth by Rivals, 2023 was third, and the 2024 class finished third.
Put the shank down.
Sarkisian has earned the benefit of the doubt.
Funniest Things You Will See This Week
ICYMI
Fellas, don’t get any ideas
Coming to a hand sanitizer near you
Sports On A Dime
1. The reaction by Kade Phillips after his announcement is fantastic. Out of curiosity, did he bark 🤣 ?
2. People behind the scenes continue to praise freshman receiver Ryan Wingo and former Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden. One person told me they believe Wingo has the opportunity to become the SEC Freshman of The Year. Meanwhile, Bolden has stood out more than any other veteran receiver on the roster. Wingo and Bolden were the notable standouts before players were given a few days off to celebrate July 4.
3. The moment I read this portion of Adam Gorney’s report after Dakorien Moore’s visit to Oregon, I thought Texas was in trouble:
“It was fantastic,” said his mother, Marjahn Moore.
“I love the staff there. The love they have for my son is so genuine I know they’ll take great care of him.
“Since it was an OV I was able to bring my family out and my boys fell in love with the city and the people that they’ve only known through the phone (Moore) has a great bond with a few of the players already so he was able to tap in and pick their brain in regards to life in Eugene.”
There is optimism behind the scenes that Texas might flip Moore. However, according to Rivals, Oregon’s 2025 class is currently ranked No.5, and the Ducks are gaining recruiting momentum, not losing it.
4. Six of the top 10 in-state prospects are verbally committed. Each player is committed to an out-of-state program. The days of building a wall around the state of Texas are seemingly over.
5. Texas lost Micah Hudson to Texas Tech and all was forgiven after the commitment of Ryan Wingo. There is an easy way to move past Moore …
6. ICYMI
7. I cannot think of a potential quarterback with more to gain or lose this season than Quinn Ewers.
8. Utah State’s Blake Anderson had one of the best records of coaches hired after the 2020 season. Instead, he became the latest coaching casualty from that class.
According to Utah State, “After a thorough external review of alleged noncompliance with university policies that implement Title IX, which require full and timely reporting of disclosures of sexual misconduct — including domestic violence — and prohibit employees from investigating disclosures of sexual misconduct themselves.”
1. Josh Heupel, Tennessee
2021: 7-6
2022: 11-2
2023: 9-4
Total: 27-12 (2-1 in bowl games)
2. Steve Sarkisian, Texas
2021: 5-7
2022: 8-5
2023: 12-2
Total: 25-14 (0-2 in bowl games)
3. Gus Malzahn, UCF
2021: 9-4
2022: 9-5
2023: 6-7
Total: 24-16 (1-2 in bowl games)
4. Blake Anderson, Utah State
2021: 11-3
2022: 6-7
2023: 6-7
Total: 23-17 (1-2 in bowl games)
5. Andy Avalos, Boise State
2021: 7-5
2022: 10-4
2023: 5-5
Total: 22-14 (1-0 in bowl games)
Comment: Fired after the 2023 season
9. Congratulations, Brock Cunnigham
10. Austin FC needed the win. I will gladly take it.