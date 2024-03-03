Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: Better buy this kid's stock while there's still some left!

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 297,187
-
- 483,274
-
- 113
As one of the founding members of the Johntay Cook Fan Club, I've already owned quite a bit of Cook stock that I've been sitting on for the last year.
This past week, I've purchased even more because it seems like every single Longhorn player at the NFL Combine has been telling anyone who would listen that Cook is about to blow the hell up.
Xavier Worthy: "I feel like that's kind of my miniature me."
Adonai Mitchell: "He's definitely like an X (Xavier Worthy)."
Ja'Tavion Sanders: "I feel like he's a miniature Zay, you know what I'm saying? Getting to play under Zay his freshman year and just look at the things Zay did. I feel like that's how Sark's going to use him as well. He got the play speed. He got the catch radius. He got the hands. He has the IQ. He has the smartness, and all that."
Jonathon Brooks: "I mean, he didn't get a lot of playing time last year. You know, I feel like he's going to do really good things when he gets the ball in his hands. He kind of showed y'all a glimpse of what he can do last year. And, uh, I think his mindset changed too. He's really just going in there to work. And, you can see he changed because he's doing a lot of extra drills and stuff like that."
Jordan Whittington: "DeAndre Moore and Johntay Cook, two guys from my room, are really going to be dominant."
Look, I might not be a smart man, but if I have not one, not two, not three, not four... but five different people tell me at the NFL Combine that the same player is about to become the next big thing ... I'm going to listen.
As much as I've loved Cook's talent since he was a young player at DeSoto, I never really thought of him as a replica of Worthy, but if Worthy, Mitchell and Sanders all think he's a "miniature" version of him ... I'm going to listen.
Scoop up all the Cook stock you can get your hands on, but don't look at me because I'm not selling mine.
No. 2 - The fastest draft prospect all time ...
For about an hour on Saturday, I found myself wondering if Adonai Mitchell had finished his Saturday with the best Combine performance in the history of the Texas program.
Then, Xavier Worthy happened.
In the blink of an eye, nothing else that happened at the Combine all week mattered because Worthy had unofficially tied the Combine record in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.22, which tied the record set by former Washington wide receiver John Ross back in 2017.
Social media exploded. The NFL Network had a justifiable reason for wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day. The entire world of pro football stood up to give Worthy his flowers.
The Worthy's official time was posted ... 4.21.
None of us have ever seen that before. Not even Tyreek Hill did THAT. It'll be the kind of moment that the NFL Network shows non-stop every single year until someone can best it.
It's a standalone moment in the history of the Texas football program. The Longhorns have had some guys turn in strong Combine performances, but no one has ever done this. Mix in the fact that he posted a 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch leap in the broad jump, and we're talking about a player that the rest of the NFL can't let slip to the world champion Chiefs at No. 32 in the first round.
I'll be s-h-o-c-k-e-d if he's not taken before the Chiefs are on the clock because someone is going to fall in love with the fastest playmaking speed the NFL has ever seen come through the combine.
No. 3 - 8 out of 3063 ...
Although he ultimately was overshadowed by Worthy's feet spontaneously exploding into fire late Saturday afternoon, Adonai Mitchell also put together one of the great Combine performances in Texas history as well.
Hell, maybe it was even better.
Consider that only one other player since 2015 has measured 6-2 or taller and weighed at least 205 pounds, while also running 4,35 (or better) ... D.K. Metcalf.
According to RAS (Relative Athletic Score), Mitchell's performance ranked 8th out of 2,063 wide receivers from 1987-2024. Seriously.
The bottom line for Mitchell is that he might not be the fastest receiver in the class (he's No. 3), but pound for pound, there's not a better pure athlete. If he was a fringe first-round draft pick coming into the Combine, Mitchell would seem to be a very safe bet to go on day one when the Draft rolls around.
On another note, what an incredible player/athlete that the combination of the Portal and NIL brought to the Longhorns last year. I've said numerous times over the last three months that the Longhorns wouldn't have made the playoffs without Mitchell and that feels more true than ever.
No. 4 - In case you were wondering ...
Here's a look at some of the best Texas performances at the Combine prior to this week:
Roy Williams (2004): 4.37 40, 39.5 vertical, 132-inch broad jump, N/A bench press, 9.125 hands, 33.88 arms
Michael Huff (2006): 4.37 40, 40.5 vertical, 125-inch broad jump, 21 reps of 225 on the bench press, 8.75 hands, 31.38 arms
Vince Young (2006): 4.48 40, N/A vertical, N/A broad jump, N/A bench press, 9.13 hands, 33.24 arms
Brian Robison (2007): 4.72 40, 40.5 vertical, 121-inch broad jump, 27 reps of 225 on the bench press, 9.75 hands, 33.13 arms
Jamaal Charles (2008): 4.41 40, 30.5 vertical, N/A broad jump, N/A bench press, 8.75 hands, 32.13 arms
Brian Orakpo (2009): 4.63 40, 39.5 vertical, N/A broad jump (130 inches on his pro day), 31 reps of 225 on the bench press, 9.5 hands, 33.5 arms
Earl Thomas (2010): 4.43 40, N/A vertical, 113-inch broad jump, 21 reps of 225 on the bench press, 9.38 hands, 31.25 arms
Sergio Kindle (2010): 4.65 40, 36.5 vertical, 118-inch broad jump, 25 reps of 225 on the bench press, 10.00 hands, 33.25 arms
Marquise Goodwin (2013): 4.27 40, N/A vertical, 132-inch broad jump, 13 reps of 225 on the bench press, 8.58 hands, 31.48 arms
Devin Duvetnay (2020): 4.39 40, 35.5 vertical, N/A broad jump, N/A bench press, 9.5 hands, 30.63 arms
Joseph Ossai (2021): 4.63 40, 41.5 vertical, 131-inch broad jump, 19 reps of 225 on the bench press, 9.38 hands, 33.88 arms
Bijan Robinson (2023): 4.46 40, 37 vertical, 124-inch broad jump, N/A bench press, 9.75 hands, 31.13 arms
No. 5 - Go ahead and inject this into your veins ...
No. 6 - More Texas-related thoughts rolling around in my head ...
* Byron Murphy might have put himself in top-10 territory after the work he put in at the combine. If he were just a little taller, I don't think there would be any doubt about it.
* It feels like Ja'Tavion Sanders kept his stock steady at the combine as the draft's No. 2 tight end, but I don't get the sense that he elevated himself out of round two and into round one.
* Christian Jones pulling off a 5.05 in the 40 at 6-5, 1/4 and 305 pounds? With an 83.62 wingspan and 10.62-inch hands? Well done, big fella! He made some money this weekend. The end of the third round is not off the table.
* Ryan Watts had the second-best three-cone time (6.82) of all the cornerbacks at the Combine. Only four corners ran sub-7.00. Throw in a 4.13 20-yard shuttle and a 40.5 vertical at 6-3, 208 pounds and I think a lot of folks are going to be surprised at how high he might just go. There's not a more athletic safety prospect in the Draft.
* It's hard not to wonder if Quinn Ewers did enough at quarterback last season when you consider that he was playing with the two fastest and arguably athletic wide receivers in school history.
* I think Texas men's hoops is in the Tournament. Period. The question is whether they can sneak into a 7 seed instead of an 8 or 9 seed.
* In four games against Northwestern State, Tarleton State and two games against Hofstra, the Texas softball team compiled 44 runs, while giving up 2. Those poor teams ...
* Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln ...
* It's been 18 seasons since Texas baseball last won a national championship. Entering this season, only six of the last 18 seasons have ended with Texas in Omaha. I know it's too early to panic, but nothing about the 2024 team has me overly optimistic that this team will register as a special outfit. If your expectations of the program are to be elite, it just feels like the Longhorns aren't that. Yet, if your expectations are to be one of the nation's borderline elite once every couple of years, things are pretty good. Is it fair to even expect the former over the latter at this point? How many years have to pass before we just admit that Augie and Gus aren't walking through that door?
No. 7 – BUY or SELL …
Being First, figure I would make it a big one. LOL. Texas makes the SEC CG, Arch plays in 6 games, QE makes the Heisman finalist in NY and we have 10+ draft picks next year.
(Buy) Let's start this week off with a bang. My only hesitation right now might center around Ewers playing in enough games to make it as a Heisman finalist.
B/S Rodney Terry coaches two more years at Texas then he’s out
(Sell) It's too early to make that kind of declaration.
B/S. We can have four first rounders in this year's NFL draft
(Sell) I'm going to say three... Murphy, Worthy and Mitchell. T'Vondre Sweat goes in round two.
B/S; With 2 NFL WRs running 4.35 40s or better and a likely top 2 NFL drafted TE, QE under-performed last season as some on OB assert.
B/S: 2025 NFL Combine will have more Longhorns participating than in 2024
(Buy) I'll double buy that.
RE: Women’s BB, The Lady Horns whether they are a 1 or 2 seed make the final 4?
(Sell) The lack of three-point shooting is going to do this team in during the second week of the Tournament at some point.
B/S: Texas has more day 1 and 2 guys drafted in 2025 than 2024.
(Sell) At least six guys are going in year one or two and I'm not sure next year's draft will be quite that deep.
B/S - Texas recruiting department is already putting the work in to use the combine as often as possible with transfer portal players and recruiting in general.
(Buy) Of course.
B/S Biggest drop off in the draft from original expectations will be Caleb Williams.
(Sell) He's still going at the top of the draft to the Bears.
B/S: In your football prime, you ran a sub 5.0 40 and could hit 225x15 times or better on the bench.
(Sell) My max on the bench was close to 300, but I never did 15 reps of 225. Maybe 6. I was in the 5.00-5.10 range at 250 pounds in high school when we tested.
B/S-If Texas wins the last 2 regular season games and advances to the Big XII title game, they can sneak into a 7 seed in the tournament.
(Buy) Winning the last two regular season games would achieve that IMO. No need to do much in the Tournament at that point.
B/S: DJ Campbell goes pro after this year
B/S: Kelvin Banks goes Top5 in next years draft
(Buy) Just a hunch. I have doubts about whether he'll want to stick around with so many expected departures after the 2024 season and I'm not sure how much another year would improve his stock.
(Sell) I'm not sure if he'll go that high.
B/S You have higher expectations for this season that you had at the same point last year
(Buy) Absolutely. No hesitation.
B/S: Robinson did enough to greatly improve his draft stock
(Sell) Greatly?
No. 8 – Scattershooting all over the place …
... Is being a world champion good?
... Farewell, Tyron Smith. After 13 seasons with the Cowboys, it appears the 4-time All-Pro (8-time Pro Bowler) has played his last down with the franchise. He might be the most decorated player in the team’s history that I don't have a real emotional feeling for as he says goodbye. He never played in a game that mattered and hasn't played a full season in the last 8 years. Is he really a Hall of Fame player? Personally, I have him as the No. 3 OT in franchise history behind Rayfield Wright and Erik Williams.
... Justin Fields to the Falcons? Yes, please.
... Rest in peace, Mort.
... Ouch.
... Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in a 10-point win over No.2 Ohio State. Baller.
... Bayer Leverkusen are now TEN points clear of Bayern Munich and have gone 34 games unbeaten. It feels like Xabi Alonso is alone in the discussion of the best young manager in the world.
... Manchester United got what they deserved. What a pathetic display of football for a team that more than a billion dollars paid for.
... I love this team. I love this game. I love this crazy mad bastard.
... On one hand, Austin FC took away a very solid point against the Sounders in Seattle. On the other hand, that team is a hard watch. Two shots all night and only one on goal. That's after having only two shots on goal at home last week. Woof.
... The OU softball team lost its 61-game winning streak to... Louisiana? Ok, Ragin' Cajuns, we see you.
... The bride is going to humble brag about this for the rest of her life ...
... Hello, Miley!
... Up next for me this week: Dune II
No. 9 – One week away from the Ocars …
We're a mere one week away from the Academy Awards. Here's a look at how I would rank the films that I've actually seen.
Best Picture
1. Oppenheimer
2. Anatomy of a Fall
3. Poor Things
4. Maestro
5. Killers of the Flower Moon
6. Barbie
7. Past Lives
8. The Holdovers
9. The Zone of Interest
Still need to see: American Fiction
Best Actor
1. Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
2. Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
3. Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
4. Coleman Domingo (Rustin)
Still need to see: Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress
1. Emma Stone (Poor Things)
2. Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
3. Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
4. Annette Bening (Nyad)
5. Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Best Supporting Actor
1. Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
2. Robert DeNiro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
3. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
4. Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Still need to see: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Best Supporting Actress
1. Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
2. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
3. Jodie Fostr (Nyad)
4. Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
5. America Ferrera (Barbie)
Best Director
1. Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
2. Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
3. Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
4. Justine Trier (Anatomy of a Fall)
5. Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
No. 10 - Top 10: Steely Dan ...
It has been a hot minute since I've listened to Steely Dan and knowing that it's a favorite of @RLong68, I thought I might as well give the band another go this week, especially since so many of you believe that I criminally underrated one song in particular the last time I featured the group.
So, let's get to it.
Honorable mention: Aja, Glamour Profession, Everyone's Gone to the Movies, Bad Sneakers, Black Cow, Babylon Sisters, Midnight Cruiser, Black Friday, Bodhisattva, Your Gold Teeth II, Cousin Dupree, Gaucho, Doctor Wu and Dirty Work
10. Don't Take Me Alive
One of the best pieces of guitar work we've seen from Larry Charlton.
9. My Old School
My favorite song on the Countdown to Ecstasy album. This song is tough.
8. Rikki Don't Lose that Number
The biggest hit of the band's career. .
7. Pretzel Logic
I like the group's bluesy stuff above all else and this might be its best.
6. Kid Charlemagne
Features probably the best Larry Carlton guitar solo in the group’s entire catalog.
5. Reeling in the Years
Personally, this is probably my favorite song from the group.
4. Do It Again
The group's biggest hit off of its first album and the second-highest charting song in the group's history.
3. Deacon Blues
This is probably the song that finally connected to the whole jazz rock vibe that the group went into in the mid- to late-70s. I kept hearing that this song was a big deal to fans of the group, but every time I heard the song, I just cracked up laughing at the sound and the premise. So, I kept listening and listening and listening ... finally ... on Sunday, I found myself kind of grooving to the song and I just sort of got the vibe the group was going for.
2. Hey Nineteen
One of three songs to chart in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 100 and probably the first song of the group's that I can remember hearing as a kid. The best song on Gaucho, the group's final album before a 20-year hiatus of making original music together. This might not be popular, but it's the song I think of first when I think of the band.
1. Peg
Paste Magazine said of the song: "It’s hard to argue with the eminent grandeur of 'Peg,' one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs ever cooked up. Steely Dan were often plagued by their own perfectionism (and drug addictions, to be fair), a technical flaw that partially fueled their break up three years after Aja was completed. But that meticulous habit spurred 'Peg,' and we can remain thankful for that."
Last edited: