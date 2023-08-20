Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Is the Texas D really the 85 Bears?)

B/S



(1) in your preview of the Bama game, the over / under for the number of Texas units that will have an advantage over Bama units is 0.5.



(2) as of right now, the likeliest advantage is Texas passing D vs Bama passing O and the others are not even close



(3) among teams in the Big 12, there are no position groups you would prefer to have vs what Texas has this year



(4) improved run blocking will offset the talent drop off at RB. Yards after contact by RBs will be lower than last year, but yards before contact with be higher.



(5) thinking of Arch getting clocked at 20 MPH as a benchmark, the number of guys on the two-deep on O and D that you think can legitimately top that is in the top 3.