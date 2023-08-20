Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Is the Texas D really the 85 Bears?)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 296,403
-
- 481,082
-
- 113
Is it possible that the Texas Longhorns will win their first Big 12 title in 14 years behind the play of Pete Kwiatkowski's defense?
Of all the things I expected to ask myself less than two weeks before the season-opener in two weeks, this one was pretty far down the list.
Yet, here we are.
Oh, don't get me wrong, there's some tongue-in-cheek sarcasm embedded in these remarks, but there's also a heavy dose of realistic curiosity. Time and time again this month, including in the two big scrimmages that were intended to shape the two-deep foundation of the program going into the season, the defense has been the best side of the ball for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns.
We know about Quinn Ewers' arm talent, a ridiculously talented wide receiver room and an improved offensive line, but those features aren't what has emerged as the alpha side of this team through nearly three weeks of practice.
Instead, the focus has been on a defensive line that has consistently owned the line of scrimmage, a secondary that gives very little away easily and a number of young weapons that are providing the unit with playmaking that was missing a season ago.
I think we know that the Texas offense will be outstanding this season. There's just too much firepower for it to fail. Therefore, seeing the defense mostly control its friendly opposition leading up to the season has created more excitement from these eyes than apprehension because if you tell me right now that the Longhorns are going to have one of the best defenses in the Big 12, it's hard for me to believe that there's a team in the conference that has the juice needed to best this team over an entire season.
Make no mistake about it, this unit is looking like one that's going to be more than an occasional pest. Unless everything that has taken place this month is a mirage, the Texas defense is going to be ... dare I say ... damn good.
This secondary is really good and it won't play anyone all season as remotely bothersome as the receivers it faces in practice all season and there's depth at every position that is every bit as talented as what's in front of them.
Meanwhile, whatever we think this Texas offensive line is going to be this season, it apparently is not as good as its defensive counterparts. Players like Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton have emerged as apparent future NFL Hall of Famers based on their work this month. Youngsters like Anthony Hill and Ethan Burke are giving this team more juice than it had a year ago off the edge.
Holding it all together in the middle is one of the best linebackers in the country in Jaylan Ford.
Fellas, this isn't the time to fret over the offense. It's the time to eagerly prepare for the realization that this might be more of a complete team than most of us thought possible a few weeks ago when this outfit looked like it might be spearheaded by an offensive-first mentality.
Now isn't the time to sell your stock, it's the time to buy more of it.
No. 2 - About Quinn Ewers ...
I'm not backing off my belief that Ewers is going to throw for more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns if he stays healthy for 12 games this season.
These UT pass-catchers + this schedule + Ewers' arm talent + Sarkisian's offense = records breaking.
The pieces look like they are in place.
Yet, I feel like I'd be doing everyone a disservice not to point out that Ewers ... the most important player in the program going into this season ... hasn't been a true force in three weeks of practice.
I'M NOT SAYING HE'S HAD A BAD CAMP OR HAS STRUGGLED!!!!
What I am saying is that no one has told me in the last three weeks that Ewers is one of the best players on the team. No one is raving about him. Oh, he's had highlights and moments. He's also done a good job of not turning the ball over. But, he's also had bouts of holding on to the ball a little long.
Of course, as I just got finished writing in the section above, he's also going against a defense that is starting to look the part of a very good unit. In a zero sum game of practicing against your own team, we'd be writing sketchy things about the defense if the shoe were on the other foot and he was serving them up as chicken dinner on the grill each day.
I told myself in 2010 when I (and everyone else) ignored the offense getting whipping in practice and even losing to Texas State in an unsanctioned seven-on-seven practice going into the season in the name of our confirmation bias (That team started the season ranked 5th in the AP Poll to start the season).
Therefore, I'm just stating for the record that I am acknowledging that Ewers seems to have improved, but still might not be one of the 10 best players on the team. I don't know what it means. It might not mean anything. Maybe he becomes that guy during the season, but he appears to still very much be a work in progress.
Don't freak out. Just be aware. Don't be shocked if he's not vintage Dan Marino early in the season.
Or maybe he just needs to stop playing this Texas defense ...
ps. - Because I know you guys will ask ... Xavier Worthy. AD Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Kelvin Banks, Jaylan Ford, Jahdae Barron and Ryan Watts are seven that I would definitely rank ahead of him on a top 10 list, There are a host of others that you could have a good debate over.
No. 3 - Camp Impressions: Week Three ...
* Anthony Hill feels like the kind of total wildcard as a rusher off the edge that could put this defense over the top. If he can get 6ish sacks, while Barryn Sorrell gets 8 or 9, while Ethan Burke chips in 4 or 5 ... well ... that would be quite fantastic.
* I still have concerns about the interior of the offensive line. An elephant in the room about the exploits of guys like Collins and Broughton is that the quality of their competition could be an issue. We'll see ... It somewhat reminds me of a few years ago when a pro player told me that the defensive line looked better than any he had seen at Texas since Hampton and Rogers roamed the 40. It turned out that they weren't as good as the offensive line was bad.
* Hearing that Xavier Worthy put it on Watts in Saturday in the scrimmage is a reminder that Worthy is a bad dude that gets open more and by greater margins than any receiver I've seen in burnt orange in 30 years. Appreciate that dude while he's still here.
* I haven't had many people mention Jonathan Brooks to me this month. It feels like everyone brings up CJ Baxter. Is that because he's the new toy? We're going to find out soon.
* They say if a young player is even with an older player, he's leaving ... that's a bad omen right now for Maalik Murphy in his battle with Arch Manning.
No. 4 - Super Blues Gonna Super Blue ...
True freshman Malik Muhammad has emerged as one of the MVPs of camp.
Muhammad was a star in the "Show Me" scrimmage and an even bigger performer in the "Depth Chart" scrimmage.
Although Terrance Brooks is expected to start ahead of him at the boundary cornerback position, the former South Oak Cliff star is knocking on the door.
Honestly, I can't remember the last time a young Texas cornerback was making such an impression this early in his career. He's not just playing well, he's making plays almost every day.
Is it too early to call him a top-10 player on this team right now?
Maaaaaaaybe, but maybe not by much.
No. 5 - Checking in on Alabama ...
It's starting to feel like Jalen Milroe is going to be the starter for Bama when the Longhorns make the trip to Tuscaloosa in three weeks, but he seems to have a shaky hold on the starting job.
According to OB friend Kyle Henderson, it was Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner who had the best day while working with the Alabama first-team offense during its scrimmage on Saturday. Yet, Tide Illustrated reported from one of their sources that Ty Simpson was the best-looking quarterback in the scrimmage.
Buchner was the only quarterback to lead the first-team offense into the end zone.
At the moment, it seems like Bama's depth chart looks like this:
1. Milroe
2a. Buchner
2b. Ty Simpson
4. Dylan Lonergan
Other things to know about the Tide coming from the scrimmage ...
* There were several drops by the wide receiving unit. Nick Saban talked them up on Saturday following the scrimmage, but it's still a position that's trying to make big steps and it doesn't sound like they are there yet.
* Edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell look like they are ready for big seasons.
* Redshirt sophomore Tim Keenan is creating noise.
“The offensive line hates going up against big Tim Keenan,” one source said of the 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle. “He’s so low and so strong. He’s hard to block.”
* Alabama's starting left tackle position is still up in the air. True freshman Kadyn Proctor and redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett are competing for the role. Proctor apparently took almost all of the reps at left tackle with the first-team offense on Saturday.
* Former Texas running back commit Jamarion Miller is looking great in camp and could emerge as the starter or co-starter with freshman Justice Haynes.
No. 6 - The most loyal Longhorn of them all ...
I don't really have a great Bill Little story.
In his passing over the weekend, it occurred to me that I simply don't have a signature story about the man that has served as the unofficial all-time great historian of Longhorns football, which is kind of crazy to think about because I've known the man since I was 17 years old and first started working as an intern in the Sports Information Office. Oh, he was on site for many events that will stand out in my mind until my final day on this earth, but he was never really part of any chaos I've ever known during my three decades of covering and being around the team.
Instead, he was the steady hand that was always there to serve as council (especially for Mack Brown) when moments in time required steadiness.
Maybe the thing that stands out the most about Little was how important it was for me as a young person to earn his respect when I was working in the SID office. By the time I arrived in the office in the spring of 1994, the transition of power within the department had started to take over, as John Bianco ran the football side of things, Dave Saba was in charge of hoops and Amy Stabley handled the baseball duties, yet Little felt like The Godfather of Bellmont Hall. Having him even notice something you were working on felt important.
Little was a quiet man, always seeming to observe any room he was in without making it his own. There was a keen wit and personality inside of him, but I'm not sure in a world full of loud people that I ever watched him force it on anyone. He was just a kind, decent man who loved The University of Texas. That's what I'll remember.
The truth of the matter is that athletics at UT will never quite be the same without a man that seemed to give everything he had back to the university he loved. He was there for it all, from DKR to Mack to Sark and every other head coach in every sport for more than 50 years.
They just don't make them like Bill Little anymore. A piece of this school's soul died this weekend and there almost certainly will never be another person like him to fill in the blanks.
Rest in peace, Bill. The Eyes of Texas will always be upon you and your legacy.
No. 7 – BUY or SELL …
Buy or Sell: If you had to bet your house payment on one team winning the Big 12, it would be bet on Texas?
(Buy) I don't even know who is second.
B/S
Running game exceeds expectations this year, with the top 3 RBs (which will include Brooks and Baxter) combining for over 2000 yards.
(Sell) I'm going under that number.
When you boil it all down, Sark and Ewers are the two most important ingredients for Texas to reach its maximum ceiling this season.
(Buy) Easy buy. Those two will determine the season.
B/S: UT would be more likely to make the 4-team national championship play-offs this year if we were playing New Mexico (at home) the second week of the season instead of Alabama (on the road)?
B/S: UT would be more likely to make the 12-team national championship play-offs in future years if we play all non-conference games at-home against the New Mexico's of the college football world instead of marquee P-5 opponents?
B/S: Assuming a "Buy" on each of the foregoing, you would prefer to give up the increased chance of making it to the NC playoffs and play one or two games each year against Michigan/USC/Notre Dame/Penn State/Ohio State/etc.?
(Buy/Buy/Buy) Until Texas makes the playoffs a few times and starts to earn some benefit of the doubt, I'm all for taking easier paths.
B/S Does Bear Tenney commit to Texas? Best rated TE from the state in a while.
(Sell) Yes, he might commit to Texas, but I don't have him rated higher than I had North Crowley's Ka'Morreun Pimpton last year.
B/S This will be the best Longhorn defense since 2009.
(Sell) Sure, pour me some Kool-Aid.
B/s - Becton has exceeded your expectations as S&C coach at UT
(Sell) Based on what? Ask me this after the season.
(research project question) : If you go back to 2010 until the 2022 season and look at the final scrimmage/preseason takeaways there is a discernible correlation to that season's final results.
(Buy) Yeah, I'd say so. We usually have a very good idea of what the team is or isn't by the time we get to the first game, even if we need some time to see it.
B/S: Texas flips at least three guys this cycle? [though technically not committed anywhere, you can include Hudson in this group if you want to.]
(Sell) The under feels like a safer answer, maybe by just one. I think the Longhorns will trophy hunt in the Portal.
B/S Since Sark loves to yank social media’s chains, the unofficial reports that the offense looks worse than the defense are nothing but sandbagging, since the second scrimmage is more trying to figure out who can block, tackle, cover, etc. to finalize the two-deep chart, not score touchdowns.
(Sell) How exactly would that work?
B/S: This season the Texas Offense will be talked about in the same category as USC and tOSU.
(Sell) At the moment...
B/S
(1) in your preview of the Bama game, the over / under for the number of Texas units that will have an advantage over Bama units is 0.5.
(2) as of right now, the likeliest advantage is Texas passing D vs Bama passing O and the others are not even close
(3) among teams in the Big 12, there are no position groups you would prefer to have vs what Texas has this year
(4) improved run blocking will offset the talent drop off at RB. Yards after contact by RBs will be lower than last year, but yards before contact with be higher.
(5) thinking of Arch getting clocked at 20 MPH as a benchmark, the number of guys on the two-deep on O and D that you think can legitimately top that is in the top 3.
1. (Sell) I'd take the Texas quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and special teams.
2. (Sell) I'm not sure that Alabama's offensive front is better than the Texas defensive front.
3. (Buy) I can't think of any.
4. (Sell) I'm not sure the run blocking is going to be that good.
4. (Sell) Did you mean 3 or 30?
Buyeth or Selleth thou.
The 4th team QB for Texas will enter the transfer portal after he graduates z which should be Ruther this December or next May. Not only that, but he'll be a surprisingly good QB for whichever school he winds up at
(Sell) I think Charles Wright stays at Texas through his graduation.
B/S: For the first time in school history...Texas will have the following:
1) A QB with 3,800+ passing yards
2) A RB with 1,200+ rushing yards
3) A TE with 600+ receiving yards
4) Two WR's with 1,000+ receiving yards
(Sell) A 1,200-yard rusher?
Buy/Sell: The Defense finishes nationally higher than the O and if it does (Points allowed) , what’s our record?
(Sell) I think the offense is going to be a Top 20 unit and I'm not sure the defense quite gets there, but I am open to the idea.
B/S: The modcast is dead?
(Sell) It should return this week. Just figuring out the details.
B/S If Sark wins the B12 and a playoff game, he becomes the third best fb coach in Texas history. (and btw, not saying that will happen)
(Sell) Put some respect on Fred Akers' name. The man had three top 5 finishes, four top 5 finishes, and won 9+ games in five of his first six seasons, despite coaching in an 11-game regular season era.
B/S Yawn
(Buy) The dogs woke me up at 5am this morning.
B/S: We flip 2 top 100 players this recruiting cycle.
(Buy) Sark and this staff are experts at it.
B/S Sark needs to hire a play caller.
(Sell) That's one of the big reasons he got the job in the first place.
B/S: We worry way too much about training camp scrimmage reports
(Buy) By a smidge, I suppose.
B/S - All of the praise for WRs not named Worthy have you questioning whether Worthy is a first rounder. If he was, he’d be standing out more, even in a super talented WR room.
(Sell) You know what it says on his wallet.
No. 8 - Scattershooting on anything and everything ...
... I just can't watch NFL pre-season for more than five consecutive minutes.
... I fell asleep watching the Cowboys pre-season game on Saturday night, only to wake up and see the news about DeMarvion Overshown's knee injury. Talk about a variety of feelings ... sadness, frustration, anger and back to more sadness. I'm screaming to the football gods, "Not D-Mo!!!!!!! ANYONE BUT D-MO!!!!!"
... Imagine your 15 seconds of fame including going to an NFL pre-season game and getting into a brawl in the crowd.
... Man, the former champ walked right into that straight right and never got back up off the canvas again.
... I wish I had some thoughts on Spain beating England in the final of the women's World Cup, but I really don't. Those Aussie hours made almost impossible to enjoy the Tournament here in the US as a mainstream fan with no skin in the game.
... Leo Messi is having more fun in the MLS than I've ever seen him have in the last decade at bigger clubs.
... Everton Football Club is in trouble. It's only two games, but you can see that relegation battle coming from 3,000 miles away.
... Thank you, Liverpool FC for making my weekend better with a win. I needed that.
No. 9 - Just Like Old Times ...
One of my great joys as a kid while growing up in both Austin and Waco was going to sports card shows.
With my wife and son out of town in San Antonio this weekend, I took my nine-year-old daughter Haven to his first card show ...the Houston Summer 2023 Sports Card and Autograph Show at the Bayou City Events Center.
As a collector of Pokemon and soccer cards, Haven seemed to have the time of her life looking at all of the cards on display and opening up a ton of packs for dealers that were breaking boxes. One of the highlights was seeing her hit an expensive Pokemon card for a dealer and getting free cards as commission for hitting such a big card.
It was like a walk into my life 30+ years ago and seeing her enjoy herself so much was just an absolute joy. She says she wants to get her own table at the next show in the area.
No. 10 - The List: Mötley Crüe ...
This one comes via email request this week. I've done GNR. I've done Metallica. I had not yet done the Crüe.
Time to scratch this one off the to-do-list.
Honorable mention: Wild Side, Primal Scream, Too Young To Fall In Love, Smokin' In The Boys Room, Red Hot, Knock'em Dead, Kid, Anarchy In the UK and Saints of Los Angeles
10. Live Wire
Per Billboard: "Live Wire” gives voice to a pack of hungry miscreants ready to annihilate anything, themselves included, standing in the way of success.
9. Hell in High Heels
You had to know there was going to be one outside the box entry in the top 10 and this one is it. The best non-80's or 90's song in their catalog.
8. Same Ol' Situation (SOS)
The best metal song of all-time about Lesbianism?
7. Looks That Kill
Just a great metal banger,
6. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
A personal favorite that is probably the most quoted song they performed in my everyday life.
5. Dr. Feelgood
The band's best-selling single of all time.
4. Girls, Girls, Girls
Here's a link to the video as it was meant to be seen. It's very NSFW, but all these years later .... wow.
3. Shout At The Devil
Is this too low? Rolling Stone magazine ranks it as the best Crue song of all time and the No. 23 metal song of all time.
2. Home Sweet Home
One of the great all-time metal ballads. It might actually be my favorite Crue song, but it feels wrong to list a ballad in the top spot.
1. Kickstart My Heart
Some light reading for those of you that are into the Crue and my No. 1 song.
The True Story of Nikki Sixx's Overdose
Nikki Sixx's near-fatal heroin overdose in 1987 was the culmination of years of addiction.
www.newsweek.com
