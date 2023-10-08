Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Some good, some bad and some fugly)

Ewers was a B- yesterday. His team lost and he committed 3 turnovers. Sanders may make the catch 2 out of 10 times. He did the same thing last year at Ok St that resulted in an interception as well. Sanders is talented but has no dog in him. He could learn a ton from Jahdae Barron. He is a DUDE and will play on Sundays longer than anyone on this roster-imo.

Dillon Gabriel completely outplayed Ewers. No turnovers, was outstanding in the running game, and his team won the game. The best play he may have made was the bad snap he retrieved and threw it out of bounds to avoid a 20+ yard loss. We all know what happened on the next play with KRob running into the kicker and extending the drive- resulting in points. The little things matter and winners embrace this fact.