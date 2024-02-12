Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (The Women of the SEC)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 295,859
-
- 478,843
-
- 113
Full disclosure: The lede of this week's column didn't exactly turn out as I expected.
With the announcement this week that Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian had promoted Taylor Searels from her position of Director of Recruiting Operations to Director of Recruiting, I was prepared to write a section proclaiming that Searels had suddenly positioned herself to become one of the most influential women in all of college football.
After all, the role that she was assuming in the Texas Football program was previously held by the person (Brandon Harris) who just became the program's first-ever general manager, which would strongly indicate that the role she's assuming is regarded as a critically important one, even if most of those reading this don't know what the responsibilities are that come with it.
For those wondering, the position serves the role of managing the entire football recruiting operation, while overseeing roster management, projected roster numbers, managing the football recruiting budget, advising the Texas coaches on all administrative areas involving recruiting and overseeing all administrative recruiting duties.
In the history of the Texas football program, no woman has ever served in a higher capacity.
Yet, it turns out that the actual hiring of a woman in this role isn't that big of a deal. Even in the SEC, a half-dozen women already own similar roles. Here's the list of women that Searles has joined:
* Arkansas: Sierra Griffin (Director of Recruiting)
* Florida: Skylar Wise (Director of Football Recruiting & External Engagement)
* Kentucky - Danielle Braswell (Executive Director of Recruiting)
* Miss State: Andrea Hollis (Director/Recruiting Strategy)
* Ole Miss: MacKenzie Morris (Director of Recruiting)
* Vanderbilt: Bella Baker (Director of Recruiting)
If there was a glass ceiling for women in the world of college football behind the scenes in administration, it's clearly been shattered. On top of the women taking over 37.5% of the Director of Recruiting jobs in the country, you've got two more women (Arkansas's Amanda Gilpin and LSU's Jas Smith) who serve as Directors of Football Operations at their respective schools.
As far as I can tell, the only SEC school that doesn't have a woman in a fairly high managerial position is Oklahoma, which has Latosha Carillo as its highest-ranking women in the program as the administrative assistant to the head coach.
It's probably safe to assume that a woman will eventually land a general manager position. Perhaps the real question is whether we'll see a woman land a job as a Director of Player Personnel, which seems exclusively reserved for men at this stage of things. Other than that specific role, along with on-field coaching positions, everything else seems to currently be on the table.
The question that I've had in my mind all week is what comes next for Searels if she continues to be the "rock star" that people in and around the Texas football program have described her to be this week. In 3-5 years from now, might she be considered for the general manager position if Harris eventually leaves for another job ... let's say in the NFL? Given Steve Sarkisian's desire to hire from within, as evidenced this week, it can't be ruled out as a strong possibility.
(Note: For those wondering, here's a look at the rest of the schools in the SEC and the highest-ranking woman in football administration at each school.)
* Alabama: Brandy Lyerle/Ashleigh Kimble (Associate Directors of Football/Recruiting Operations)
* Auburn: Bianca Webb (Director of Recruiting Operations & Football Events)
* Georgia: Anna Courson (Assistant Director of Football Operations/Recruiting)
* Missouri: Olivia Ohlsen.(Director of Recruiting Ops)
* Oklahoma: Latosha Carillo (Administrative Assistant to the Head Coach)
* South Carolina: Jessica Jackson (Director of On-Campus Recruiting)
* Tennessee: Janae Simmonds (Assistant Director of Recruiting)
* Texas A&M: Kayla Hudson (Director of Recruiting Operations)
No. 2 - Five quotes on Texas players to get your blood flowing ...
I had a chance to chat with a source this weekend about a number of players in the program and figured that it might be exactly the kind of section that can help get through a day or two of a long off-season (it's been more than a month since the last Texas game).
Enjoy.
On Arch Manning: "I don't want to say that I doubted Arch, but it took some time before he fully settled in and I kind of wondered if those people that questioned his No. 1 ranking were right. Why do I bring all of this up? Because I don't think there's a player in the program that has made more improvement since the start of last season. Towards the end of the season, you could see the improvement taking place every day. He's going to be really good and I can tell you that some people really want to see him on the field more. If Maalik Murphy hadn't left, he would have been passed on the depth chart in the spring. He's going to be great."
On Kelvin Banks: "This is his team as far as I'm concerned. If you want to know who is taking over some of the leadership that we've lost, look no further. He helps set the pace of every single day."
On Terrance Brooks: "I think the best thing that might have happened to him is that he's felt a little doubted in this off-season. I spoke with (a Texas coach) yesterday and he mentioned that Brooks is attacking the off-season in a different way than he did last year. Maybe he's just a year older and this is what comes with that maturation, but he's transforming from kid to young man right now. I'm excited to see him on the field in the spring."
On Derion Gullette: "Get all the stock you can get. I can't say that he's going to blow up this season (2024), but that kid excited people. He just has to figure it out on the field and that's going to come."
On DeAndre Moore: "It doesn't seem like many people think of him when the topic of wide receivers comes up, but that's a really good football player and he only needs chances. We've got to get him on the field because he's not going to sit around forever on the sideline. I do not want to lose him, I know that."
No. 3 - SEC Win Totals for 2024 ...
FanDuel has updated its 2024 college football win totals betting odds, take a look:
Georgia – 10.5
Texas – 10.5
Alabama – 9.5
LSU – 9.5
Missouri – 9.5
Ole Miss – 9.5
Tennessee – 8.5
Texas A&M – 8.5
Auburn – 7.5
Oklahoma – 7.5
Kentucky – 6.5
Arkansas – 5.5
Florida – 5.5
South Carolina – 5.5
Mississippi State – 4.5
Vanderbilt – 2.5
If we break things down by the teams on the Texas schedule, it looks like this:
vs. Colorado State (no listing)
at Michigan - 9.5
vs. UTSA (no listing)
vs. La-Monroe (no listing)
vs. Mississippi State - 4.5
vs. Oklahoma - 7.5
vs. Georgia - 10.5
at Vanderbilt - 3.5
vs. Florida - 5.5
at Arkansas - 5.5
vs. Kentucky - 6.5
at Texas A&M - 8.5
While the schedule is full of games that could prove to be very tricky on the field, only four of the power five teams on the schedule have odds higher than 7.5.
No. 4 - Mongo Immortalized ...
Earl Campbell. Bobby Dillon. Tom Landry. Bobby Layne.
And now Steve McMichael.
When talking about the thousands upon thousands of players that have suited up as players for the Texas Longhorns in the program’s history, only five have ever been named to the NFL Hall of Fame. At a time when we've been asking ourselves where T'Vondre Sweat fits among the greats in the program's history, an honor like this for Mongo McMichael means that he's been elevated to a different tier of greatness among the burnt orange giants in the sport.
While Landry was a very good pro player in the 50s, the truth is that he made the NFL primarily for his accomplishes as a coach, which means that McMichael and Dillon are the only two former Texas defensive players to make the HOF for their exploits as a player.
For those unfamiliar with his exploits as a Texas player, McMichael was a unanimous All-American in 1979 on a defense that allowed fewer than nine points per game. When he graduated from Texas, he departed as the UT all-time leader in tackles (369) and sacks (30), while also posting 40 career tackles for loss, 99 quarterback pressures and 11 forced fumbles.
In a lot of ways, he's kind of become a forgotten giant among giants. Those days are over.
It's a bittersweet reality that he didn't make the HOF before a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) robbed him of the opportunity to truly celebrate the moment the way that he would have wanted to, which includes being able to give his own acceptance speech.
Incredibly, he's determined to be in Canton, but if he doesn't make it he’ll forever be remembered in there.
And in Austin. The gold jacket has a way of making sure of that.
No. 5 - California (and Georgia) Dreaming ...
Yes, the Texas Longhorns are heading southeast, as Steve Sarkisian mentioned in his signing day press conference on Wednesday.
Yes, the Longhorns have a great desire to steal more talent out of states like Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Yet, it seems pretty obvious to me that the critical talent-producing state that is the most ripe for pillaging is the state of California
Check out where the top 10 prospects from the 2024 class signed:
Not a single one stayed in state. Alabama got 3. Oregon got 3. Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame and Auburn all got 1.
In fact, only three of the state's top-20 prospects decided to stay home. USC got two of those and UCLA got one.
All of the investing in Mater Dei and John Bosco will continue to provide dividends. It feels like you can take that to the bank.
Meanwhile, when one takes a look at the SEC states that the Longhorns are trying to invade with success, they'll see LSU signing nine of the state's top-10 prospects from the state of Louisiana, while the Mississippi schools signed six of the top seven from in-state schools and eight of the top 11.
To no one's surprise, Florida is pretty much a free-for-all, as only three of the state's top 10 decided to stay in-state, yet if there's a shocker to be found, it might be that nine of the top 10 kids from the state of Georgia decided to leave the state.
Damn, Kirby, what the hell?
Maybe Sark knows exactly what he's doing by continuing to target that state, even if the Longhorns haven't signed a player from Georgia this century that has played in more than four games.
It'll be fascinating to see if the hire of Kenny Baker can be the lightning rod that starts to create some sustainable success.
Still, the smart money is still out West, even as the Longhorns start to head out East.
No. 6 – Texas Softball Starts The Season With a Bang …
The UCLA softball program has won 12 national titles, played in 22 national title games and has been to the College World Series 29 times.
On Saturday, the Bruins were put to the sword by the Texas softball team to the tune of a 16-1 maiming. It represented the worst loss in the history of the UCLA program. The Longhorns hit two grand slams in the game, marking the first time since 2013 that that trick had been pulled.
It's hard to imagine a better start to the season could have occurred as Texas dominated San Diego and No. 8 UCLA by a combined score of 54-3 in its opening four games of the season.
We'll find out just what kind of potential national title chops the Longhorns might have next weekend when the team takes on No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Stanford down in Clearwater, Florida.
For now, it feels like those teams should be warned ... be careful with this group. Be very careful.
No. 7 – BUY or SELL …
B/s 15 commits by the end of June
(Sell) By the end of the summer, maybe. By the end of June? I think they'll be under. They only had 8 going into July last year.
B/S with cuts needed to get down to 85 some of the reduction will come from the OL
(Buy) At some point, someone from the esteemed 2022 offensive line class will probably depart. Even if they all stay, it's not hard to imagine that someone buried on the depth chart will bail.
B/S Arch knows when he steps in as the starter next year he’s going to be in an amazing position vs what Quinn walked into. He will have stud OL, a stable of great receivers and one of the best play callers in college football at the best university in the country. He will have two great years.
(Buy) That's a big part of why he came to Texas in the first place.
Sark has the same intensity of focus on winning that Augie had and Ed Reese Jerrit Elliot and still do.
(Buy) He certainly seems to think so, calling his commitment to winning a national title an "obsession" this week.
B/S- 1 of Wisner or Red and Moore or Niblett will transfer out in the spring
(Sell) Maybe I'll end up being wrong on one of these guys, but I expect all four to be on the roster in 2024.
DeBoer doesn't make it through the 2025 season
(Sell) I think the guy is a superstar.
B/S. We have a real shot at WR Marsh
(Buy) The Longhorns are definitely in the mix, along with A&M, OU, USC, Michigan and even Kentucky. Gotta get him on campus in the spring ... for sure.
B/S: It’s too late for Baker to out recruit Bo Davis level for this year due to starting too late for developing relationships, but he’ll definitely top Bo level after that.
(Buy) I guess. It's hard to completely speak on a total unknown without it feeling like we're wishing it to be true, but Bo didn't set the bar high.
Buy / Sell - last year you were a sell when I said that the running game would improve from ‘22 to ‘23. This year, I’ll pose the same question with the passing game. Net-net factoring in losses and additions, plus more experience, the passing game will be better in ‘24 than it was in ‘23.
(Buy) I expect the passing game to be better in 2024.
p.s. - I don't think the running game improved from 2022 to 2023. The blocking was better on the whole, but not even Jonathon Brooks was at the level of Bijan Robinson and CJ Baxter wasn't as good as Roschon Johnson. The average yards per carry for the team dropped from 5.2 to 5.0 in 2023 from 2022.
B/S Burke leads team in sacks
Golden leads in rec. yards
Blue leads in rush yards
(Sell) Give me Trey Moore to lead the team in sacks, while Isiaiah Bond leads the team in receiving yards.
Women's BB makes it to the Elite 8
(Buy) A Sweet 16 bid feels almost automatic and the level that they've been playing for the last few weeks makes me think they'll win a game away from home to get them in the Elite 8.
Buy/Sell - Tyrese Hunter averages at least 10 points and 5 assists in his next three games.
(Sell) In the previous five games to Saturday, he scored 0, 6, 5, 10 and 5 points, respectively.
B/S: Kelly is an upgrade over BOB at Michigan as OC
(Buy) I think so ... but I don't know so.
No. 8 - Super Bowl randomness ...
I'll update this section throughout the night, as the game unfolds.
Stay tuned,
* I hate to start out my thoughts in a negative way, but can we all just admit that CBS has one boring-ass pre-game show. My goodness, I couldn't take it.
* I can't help it, I love Jason Kelce. I don't care if this isn't real.
* Don't get mad at me, but the Post Malone/Reba performances were just kind of ok for me. Meh.
* Players, no holding!
* Ok, Twisters (the movie sequel) triggers me.
* Thank you, Carl, indeed.
* Come on, Travis Kelce, shake it off.
* That was some kind of ballsy play-call by Kyle Shanahan on the throwback touchdown pass to Christian McCaffery. That could have been a disaster, but it broke the game open, instead.
* The Dunkings!!!
* Jason Kelce is running off on Taylor...
* Usher entertained me. There were roller skates, Lil' Jon, lots of sweating, Alicia Keys looking fine in red and songs from my late 20s and early 30s. I give it an 8.5 out of 10.
* Man, it's just not happening for the Chiefs.
* Is Brock Purdy the 2.0 version of Bob Griese?
* The Chiefs need to draft Xavier Worthy in a big, bad way.
* Beyonce' just announced that she's releasing a new country album on 3/29. The 2025 CMAs are going to be fire.
* I think I prefer Troy Aikman on the mic more than Tony Romo. Maybe by a lot. That doesn't mean that Romo drives me crazy or anything, but Aikman is just a better color guy. (Note: I thought Romo had a very good performance tonight, especially at the end of the game.)
* Super Bowl MVP?
* Tie-game with 5:46 to go. Someone is going to have a Jackie Smith moment. You can feel it coming.
* Moody for MVP? My gosh, he smoked that 53-yarder.
* Butker for MVP?
* O-V-E-R-T-I-M-E!!!!!!
* Dez knows.
* OH MY, GOD, MAHOMES!!!!! HE'S GOING TO DO IT!!!!
* MAHOMES DID IT! A WALK OFF IN OVERTIME!
* Tom Brady is the GOAT at this point, but we've never seen anything like Mahomes. He's the price who was promised. Six seasons as a starter. Three Super Bowl titles. Three Super Bowl MVPs. Six straight AFC title games. Romo calls him the Michael Jordan of the sport and he's not wrong.
* Kyle Shanahan is a personal favorite of mine, but the Super Bowl is not his friend.
No. 9 – Scattershooting on anything and everything …
... I wonder if the Longhorns will have an interest in UCLA starting nose-tackle Jay Toia should he want to enter the Portal for a second time (transferred from USC in 2021). The 6-3, 325-pound Toia has started 24 games in the last two seasons for the Bruins and was coached by Texas co-defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen during the 2021 season. Just thinking out loud ...
... Yikes!
... This was pretty great.
... Caitlan Clark is so good that I tuned into the end of the Iowa/Nebraska game on Sunday because of her.
... Man, the Mavs beat the Thunder like they stole something from their momma on Saturday night.
... Steph Curry from way downtown ... BANG!
... Scottie Scheffler made a good run for a three-peat in Scottsdale for the TPC Scottsdale, but ran out of steam on Sunday.
... I have less than 100 days of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and I would be incredibly thankful if the injury gods took it easy on us. Pretty please.
... Is this the year that Bayern Munich get dethroned in the Bundesliga? Leverkusen completely played Munich off the pitch on Saturday and the lead is now five points for Xabi Alonso's team. It's exactly the kind of game that Dortmund would have lost 3-0, but the shoe was on the other foot this weekend.
No. 10 - Top 10: Bob Freaking Dylan ...
If you haven't seen Netflix's documentary "We Are The World", which focuses on the one-night challenge of recording one of the most iconic gatherings of music giants we've ever known, you're missing out.
It's good stuff.
One of the highlights of the documentary focuses on the discomfort of Bob Dylan, who seemed lost and completely uncomfortable while surrounded by many of the greatest voices in the history of modern music. Eventually, Stevie Wonder helps him find his comfort zone inside his solo part and all ends well.
Yet, it seems like some (on Orangebloods) have used the moment to question his chops as one of the most important song-writers/performers of the 20th century, Therefore, it felt like the perfect time to do a Dylan list.
Honorable mention: All Along the Watchtower, Girl From The North Country, Every Grain of Sand, Tangled Up In Blue, I Shall Be Released, It's Alright, Ma, Idiot Wind, Subterranean Homesick Blues, Not Dark Yet, Just Like a Woman, Positively Fourth Street, and A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
10. Blind Willie McTell
I only heard this song for the first time this week, but it's so good that I had to include it in my Top 10.
9. The Times Are-A-Changing
I really wanted to sneak Tangled Up In Blue into the Top 10, but I just personally favor this song a little more.
8. Hurricane
Maybe it's the Dazed and Confused needle drop, but this has always been a personal favorite and it is generally regarded as his best work in the 1970s. It's great storytelling.
7. Pledging my Time
A personal favorite of mine that won't be ranked this high by many, but what can I say ... I love a great blues jam.
6. Visions of Johanna
Bono once told Rolling Stone Magazine: “It’s extraordinary. He writes this whole song seemingly about this one girl, with these remarkable descriptions of her, but this isn’t the girl who’s on his mind! It’s somebody else!”
5. Rainy Day Women #12 and 35
Some Dylan snobs will tell you that this song weakened an otherwise perfect Blonde on Blonde album, but I couldn't disagree more. It's Dylan having a honky-tonk-inspired good time and when does he ever give us that? It's a damn banger and maybe my favorite Dylan song to actually listen to outside of the song in the No. 1 spot.
4. Desolation Row
Per Wikipedia: In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked "Desolation Row" at number 187 on their "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list; the song was re-ranked at number 83 in the 2021 revision of the list. In 2020, The Guardian and GQ ranked the song number five and number three, respectively, on their lists of the 50 greatest Bob Dylan songs.
3. Mr. Tambourine Man
The song that sent Dylan to the moon, from folk hero to superstar.
2. Blowin' in the Wind
The song is so great that it inspired Sam Cooke to write "A Change is Gonna Come". Maybe the greatest protest song of all-time.
1. Like a Rolling Stone
It's only one of the greatest songs ever created. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked it as the GOAT back in 2010, before dropping it to No. 4 in its 2021 re-rankings.
Last edited: