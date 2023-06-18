Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Great, good, bad, ugly... it's all here)

I hope you're right about the 3 losses/strength of schedule thing. But so far, every single year, the only thing the committee has cared about is not losing.



Is there some small examples against that? Sure. But at the end of the day the dominating statistic for playoff discussion is avoiding losses.



Sure 3 losses might do it because there's not twelve 2 loss teams ahead, but then you'll see a 3 loss SEC team behind a 2 loss ACC team. I'll believe differently when I see it.