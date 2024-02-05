Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (I finally did it...)

Great one this weekend.



I believe 2024 is going to be the toughest season for the Longhorns football team since I have been watching closely back in high school, circa 1980. Between going into Ann Arbor, a bunch of unfamiliar SEC teams, Aggroid game and GA coming to Austin. To top it off the expectations of the fan base is extremely high. I cant think of any more of a difficult season.



QE is going to have his hands full. He now has to figure out how to take his game to the next level. Same with Sark and his coaching.



Keep in mind almost all of our conf games in 2023 were against seriously inferior players. In the SEC, I would expect to see much tougher teams with a higher mix of 4/5 star players. Maybe we play like we did against AL two years in a row.