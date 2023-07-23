Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (A 2024 way of looking at 2023)

Ketchum said: Barbie (3 1/2 stars) - It's not a perfect movie, but I laughed throughout the movie and walked out knowing I had never seen THAT movie before. It's an American original. The acting of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is Award-worthy. This is a movie that is going to have serious staying power in the decades to come for a lot of women. Kudos, Greta Gerwig. You did it. Click to expand...

Saw Barbie today with my mom, wife, and youngest daughter. They loved it, and honestly I thought it was great fun. The movie certainly will become a tent pole moment for many women regarding empowerment. If it had any flaws, I would highlight the heavy handed, overly simplistic, and fairly one sided perspective on the complex relationship between men and women in modern America. But, I get it and think in a 2 hour movie where you can't pull your punches, it was on point and fairly honest, even if I didn't agree with all the perspectives and wish there was room for a more complex dialogue. Definitely want my oldest daughter to see it, as this is the world she will inherit, warts and all.Can't wait to see Oppenheimer. Love almost all of Nolan's work. My grandfather on my mom's side was a nuclear engineer and grad student at Columbia during the war. He worked on the Manhattan project and was at Los Alamos. Can't wait to see it come to life and imagine his feelings on the project and what they created. He died when I was young, and I never got a chance to discuss with him in anything other than a superficial capacity.