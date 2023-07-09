Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Texas has seriously closed the gap)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 293,994
-
- 472,427
-
- 113
Attaboy, Steve Sarkisian.
If college football is about the Jimmys and the Joes more than the Xs and the Os, the Texas Longhorns have taken a big step forward when it comes to matching all the elite of the elite in college football when it comes to the highest of the high end players on a roster... the super blue chips.
A year ago when I did my first Super Blue Chip study, the Longhorns ranked 10th in the nation in total super blue chips and lagged behind Alabama and Georgia by 25 and 20 super blue chips, respectively.
12 months later and the Longhorns rank 5th in the nation in total super blue chips and trails Alabama and Georgia by only 13 and 8 super blue chips, respectively. Also, no program in the nation is trending better than the Longhorns are nationally (tied with USC for 1st in the nation).
Take a look for yourself.
A few more thoughts...
a. The transfer portal ands the NFL has brought Alabama and Georgia back to the pack in 2023. Don't get me wrong, those two are still clearly ahead of the rest of the pack, but it's a little closer with both combing for 14 less super blue chips than thew two combined for going into the 2022 season.
b. Texas essentially catching Ohio State and Texas A&M with a single recruiting cycle is kinda of bonkers. Both schools had more than twice as many super blue chips players on their team 12 months ago and now Texas trails each by two. It will actually be a little surprising if Texas doesn't surpass both for the third spot in 12 months.
c. USC is a little like Texas... one more big year of acquiring elite talent, both in recruiting and the Portal, and they could be competing for the third spot in the table and a very serious national title contender.
d. Texas A&M still has a lot of talent on its roster and could explode at any time as a viable playoff contender, but going from 24 super blues (which would rank second this year ahead of Georgia) to 17 super blues means that the Aggies might have missed on a chance to really flex a dominant roster advantage over most of the teams on its schedule.
e. Clemson is no longer the Clemson of the Trevor Lawrence days.
f. Oklahoma was only able to keep a single super blue cip out of eight from transferring from the 2019-2021 classes. What a wasted opportunity.
Ok, if you want to see the breakdown of each school, the next section will have you covered. If you're done with the super blue chips discussion, head to section 3.
No. 2 - The Super Blue Chip Breakdown ...
1. Alabama
Total number of super blue chips: 28
Transfers: (1) Jermaine Burton (Georgia)
2023: (10) DE Yhonzae Pierre (6.1), DE Keon Kelly (6.1), DV Desmond Ricks (6.1), OL Kadyn Proctor (6.1), DB Caleb Downs (6.1), DB Jahlil Hurley (6.0), WR Jalen Hale (6.0), RB Justice Haynes (6.0), DT James Smith (6.0) and DE Jaquavious Russaw (6.0)
2022: (7) DE Jeremiah Alexander (6.1), LB Jihaad Campbell (6.1), OL Elijah Pritchett (6.1), WR Emmanuel Henderson (6.0), LB Shawn Murphy (6.0), QB Ty Simpson (6.0) and WR Shazz Preston (6.0)
2021: (8) OL J.C. Lathan (6.1), DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (6.1), LB Dallas Turner (6.1), LB Keanu Koht (6.0), DB Terrion Arnold (6.0), DT Damon Payne (6.0), 2021 WR Ja'Corey Brooks and DL Monkell Goodwine (6.0)
2020: (2) LB Chris Braswell (6.1) and DT Tim Smith (6.0),
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (12) 2022 WR Aaron Anderson (6.1), 2021 RB Camar Wheaton (6.1), 2021 OL Tommy Brockermeyer (6.1), 2020, 2020 LB Demouy Kennedy (6.1), 2019 RB Trey Sanders (6.1), 2019 DT Antonio Alfano (6.1), 2021 DB Ka'Darius Calloway (6.0), 2021 WR JoJo Earle (6.0), 2021 WR Christian Leary (6.0), 2020 LB Drew Sanders (6.0), 2019 LB Shane Lee (6.0) and 2019 DB Marcus Banks (6.1)
Transfer Rate: 36.4%
In the NFL: (4) 2020 DE Will Anderson (6.1), 2020 QB Bryce Young (6.1), 2019 OL Evan Neal (6.1) and DB Jordan Battle (6.0)
2. Georgia
Total number of super blue chips: 23
Transfers: (1) WR Dominic Lovett (Misosuri)
2023: (9) DE Samuel M'Pemba (6.1), DE Damon Wilson (6.1), DT Jordan Hall (6.1), DB A.J. Harris (6.0), OL Monroe Freeling (6.0), TE Pearce Spurlin (6.0), DE Gabriel Harris (6.0), RB Roderick Robinson II (6.0) and DT Jamaal Jarrett (6.0)
2022: (7) DB Julian Humphrey (6.1), LB Marvin Jones Jr. (6.1), DL Mykel Williams (6.1), DB Daylen Everette (6.0), DB Malaki Starks (6.0), RB Brandon Robinson (6.0) and OL Earnest Greene (6.0)
2021: (4) QB Brock Vandagriff (6.1), OL Amarius Sims (6.1), Ol Micah Morris (6.0) and LB Xavian Sorey (6.0),
2020: (2) RB Kendall Milton (6.1) and OL Tate Ratledge (6.1)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (7) 2022 DT Bear Alexander (6.1), 2022 DB Jaheim Singletary (6.1), 2019 OL Clay Webb (6.1), LB MJ Sherman (6.0), 2019 DB Tyrique Stevenson (6.0), 2019 DE Jermaine Johnson II and 2019 WR Dominick Blaylock (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 24.1%
In the NFL: (9) 2020 OL Broderick Jones (6.1), 2020 CB Kelee Ringo (6.1), 2020 TE Darnell Washington (6.1), 2019 WR Georgia Pickens (6.1), 2019 LB Nolan Smith (6.1), 2020 DT Jalen Carter (6.0), 2019 LB Travon Walker (6.0), 2019 LB Nakobe Dean and 2019 CB Lewis Cine
3T. Ohio State
Total number of super blue chips: 17
Transfers: None
2023: (5) WR Carnell Tate (6.1), WR Brandon Inniss (6.1), DT Jason Moore (6.0), DB Jermaine Matthews (6.0) and DB Calvin Simpson-Hunt (6.0)
2022: (4) LB CJ Hicks (6.1), Ath Alex Styles (6.1), QB Devin Brown (6.0) and DE Kenyatta Jackson (6.0)
2021: (5) OL Donovan Jackson (6.1), WR Emeka Egbuke (6.1), DE JT Tuimoloau (6.1), DE Jack Sawyer (6.1), QB Kyle McCord (6.0),
2020: (3) WR Julian Fleming (6.1), WR Gee Scott Jr. (6.0) and LB Cody Simon (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (5) 2021 QB Quinn Ewers (6.1), 2021 CB JK Johnson (6.0), 2020 DE Darrion Henry (6.0), 2020 WR Mookie Cooper (6.0) and 2019 OL Harry Miller (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 22.7%
In the NFL: (5) 2020 OL Paris Johnson (6.1), 2020 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.1), 2019 DE Zach Harrison (6.1), 2020 QB CJ Stroud (6.0), 2019 WR Garrett Wilson (6.0)
3T. Texas A&M
Total number of super blue chips: 17
Transfers: (2) Sam McCall (FSU) and Tony Grimes (UNC)
2023: (4) DT David Hicks Jr. (6.1), OL T.J. Shanahan (6.0), RB Rueben Owens (6.0) and OL Chase Bisontis (6.0)
2022: (8) DL Walter Bolan (6.1), WR Evan Stewart (6.1), DB Jacoby Matthews (6.1), DL Shemar Stewart (6.1), DE Lebbeus Overton (6.1), OL Kam Dewberry (6.0), QB Conner Weigman (6.0) and DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (6.0),
2021: (3) OL Bryce Foster (6.1), DL Shemar Turner (6.0) and OL Reuben Fatheree II (6.0)
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (9) 2022 CB Denver Harris (6.1), 2021 DE Tunmise Adeleye (6.1), 2020 WR Demond Demas (6.1), 2019 DB Erick Young (6.1), 2022 DL Anthony Lucas (6.0), 2022 WR Chris Marshall (6.0), 2021 RB LJ Johnson (6.0), 2020 OL Chris Morris (6.0) and 2020 DE Donell Harris (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 37.5%
In the NFL: (4) 2020 DB Jaylon Jones (6.1),2019 DE Demarvin Leal, 2019 OL Kenyon Green (6.1) and 2020 DB Antonio Johnson (6.0)
5. Texas
Total number of super blue chips: 15
Transfers: (3) WR AD Mitchell (Georgia), QB Quinnn Ewers (Ohio State) and WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)
2023: (7) QB Arch Manning (6.1), WR Johntay Cook (6.1), LB Anthony Hill (6.1), RB Cedric Baxter (6.0), DE Colton vasek (6.0), DB Malik Muhammad (6.0) and WR Ryan Niblett (6.0)
2022: (3) OL DJ Campbell (6.1), OL Kelvin Banks (6.0) and CB Terrance Brooks (6.0)
2021: (1) TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (6.1)
2020: None
2019: (1) WR Jordan Whittington (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (3) 2019 WR Bru McCoy (6.1), LB Tyler Owens (6.0) and WR Jake Smith (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 33.3%
In the NFL: (1) 2020 RB Bijan Robinson (6.1)
6. USC
Total number of super blue chips: 14
Transfers: (5) Bear Alexander (Georgia), RB Marshawn Lloyd (South Carolina), DL Anthony Lucas (Texas A&M), QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma) and WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)
2023: (5) WR Zachariah Branch (6.1) QB Malachi Nelson (6.1), TE Duce Robinson (6.1), LB Braylon Shelby (6.0) and WR Makai Lemon (6.0)
2022: (3)RB Raleek Brown (6.1), DB Domani Jackson (6.1) and DB Zion Branch (6.0),
2021: (1) DL Korey Foreman (6.1),
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (3) 2022 WR CJ Williams (6.0), 2020 WR Gary Bryant Jr. (6.0) and 2019 WR Kyle Ford (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 37.5%
In the NFL: 2019 DE Drake Jackson (6.0)
7. LSU
Total number of super blue chips: 12
Transfers: (4) WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama), CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M), DB Duce Chestnut (Syracuse) and DB JK Johnson (Ohio State)
2023: (2) OL Zalance Heard (6.1) and DB Javien Toviano (6.0)
2022: (3) DE Quency Wiggins (6.1), 2022 LB Harold Perkins (6.0) and OL Will Campbell (6.0)
2021: (2) DT Maaron Smith (6.1) and DB Sage Ryan (6.1)
2020: None
2019: (1) RB John Emory Jr. (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (7) 2022 QB Walker Howard (6.1), 2020 TE Arik Gilbert (6.1), 2929 DB Elias Ricks (6.1), 2019 LB Marcell Brooks (6.1), WR Trey Palmer (6.1), 2019 OL Kardell Thomas (6.1), 2020 DB Jordan Toles (6.0),
Transfer Rate: 50.0%
In the NFL: (2) 2019 CB Derek Stingley Jr. (6.1) and 2020 WR Kayshon Boutte (6.0)
8. Clemson
Total number of super blue chips: 11
Transfers: None
2023: (2) DT Peter Woods (6.1) and DE Tomarrion Parker (6.0)
2022: (2) QB Cade Klubnik (6.1) and DB Jeadyn Lukus (6.0)
2021: (5) LB Barrett Carter (6.1), OL Tristan Leigh (6.1), DT Payton Page (6.0), RB Will Shipley (6.0) and WR Beaux Collins (6.0)
2020: (2) OL Walker Parks (6.0) and DT Demonte Capehart,
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (5) 2020 RB Demarkus Bowman, 2020 QB D.J. Uiagalelei (6.1), 2020 WR EJ Williams (6.0), DB Fred Davis II (6.0), WR Frank Ladson (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 26.3%
In the NFL: (5) 2020 DT Bryan Breese (6.1), 2020 DE Myles Murphy (6.1), 2020 LB Trenton Simpson (6.1), WR Joe Ngata (6.1), 2019 DB Andrew Booth (6.1)
9. Oregon:
Total number of super blue chips: 9
Transfers: (2) DE Jordan Burch (South Carolina.Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island) and QB Bo Nix (Auburn)
2023: (2) DE Matayo Uiagalelei (6.1) and Jurrian Dickey (6.0)
2022: (1) OL Josh Conerly Jr. (6.1)
2021: (2) QB Ty Thompson (6.1) and WR Troy Franklin (6.0),
2020: (1) DB Donta Manning (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (3) 2021 OL Kingsley Suamataia (6.1), 2020 LB Justin Flowe (6.1) and 2021 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (6.0)
Transfer Rate: 25.0%
In the NFL: (3) 2020 LB Noah Sewell (6.1), 2019 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (6.1) and 2019 OL Malaesala Aumavae–Laulu
10T. Oklahoma:
Total number of super blue chips: 8
Transfers: (1) Dasan McCulloch (Indiana)
2023: (4) QB Jackson Arnold (6.1), DB Peyton Bowen (6.1), DE Adepoju Adebawore (6.1), and OL: Cayden Green (6.0)
2022: (1) WR Jayden Gibson (6.0)
2021: (1) DB Billy Bowman (6.0)
2020: None
2019: (1) DB Woodi Washington (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (7) 2021 LB Clayton Smith (6.1), 2021 QB Caleb Williams (6.1), 2021 WR Mario Williams (6.1), 2019 WR Theo Wease, 2019 WR Trejon Bridges, 2019 WR Jadon Haselwood (6.1), 2019 QB Spencer Rattler (6.1)
Transfer Rate: 70.0%
In the NFL: None
10T. Florida State
Total number of super blue chips: 8
Transfers: (4) WR Keon Coleman (Michigan State), CB Fentrell Cypress (Virginia), RB Trey Benson (Oregon) and DE Jared Verse (Buffalo)
2023: (1) WR Hykeen Williams (6.1)
2022: (2) OL Julian Armella (6.0) and Ath Azareyeh Thomas (6.0)
2021: None
2020: None
2019: (1) Akeem Dent (6.1)
No. 3 - Just a reminder ...
I found myself standing back on the table again this weekend for junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Considering no games have been played since the last time I stood on the table for Worthy, it's probably not a surprise that we find ourselves here again before camp begins in less than a month.
Still, for all of the Worthy doubters/skeptics/deniers out there, I wanted to remind you guys of a few things.
1. No player I have ever covered at Texas going back to 1994 gets open as easily and by wider distances as a receiver. I doubt know that enough Texas fans truly grasp what they are watching with regards to his ability to get open. On top of that, I think he's right up there with Jordan Shipley as one of the best route runners I've seen at Texas. Meanwhile, his work ethic blows to bits what Texas used to see from all-time great Roy Williams.
2. As the ONLY player in the Big 12 to earn unanimous pre-season All-Big 12 first-team honors last week (from the media), Worthy is officially the most respected player in the Big 12, especially outside of Austin.
3. His first two seasons of football blow away anything that any receiver the history of the Texas program has ever produced in their first two seasons.
Look at the touchdowns by receivers in their first two seasons list :
9T.Kwame Cavil: 4
9T. Quan Cosby: 4
7T. Collin Johnson: 5
7T. Limas Sweed: 5
6. BJ Johnson 7
4T. Mike Adams: 8
4T. Lovell Pinkney: 8
3. Jordan Shipley: 9
2. Roy Williams: 15
1. Xavier Worthy: 21
Jjust look at Worthy in. side by side comparison to Roy Williams over their first two seasons:
Worthy: 122 receptions for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns
Williams: 107 receptions for 1,645 yards and 15 touchdowns
4. This.
No. 4 - Talking 2024 DBs...
Depending on where Daingerfield athlete Aeryn Hampton sticks on defense (the Texas coaches have been talking to him about playing in the secondary), the Longhorns are either sitting on two or three defensive backs commitments for the 2024 class.
It's probably safe to say three.
Things look really good for the Longhorns with borderline five-star Kobe Black and Louisiana mid four-star Wardell Mack.
That's five right there and it doesn't count Corian Gipson, who has a spot reserved for him, and is Futurecasted for Texas by yours truly, despite a lot of Clemson buzz from Clemson folks.
That's six.
Still out there to be accounted for are Converse Judson's Myles Davis and FB Marshall's Joshua Lair, both of whom were thought to be very, very strong Texas leans coming out of their visits, along with Lake Belton cornerback Selman Bridges, as players that are kind of left unaccounted for if you believe that six is the cap for defensive backs in this class (Texas has 5 senior defensive backs on the roster).
It makes this announcement on Sunday very interesting....
For a long time, I've kind of had him penciled in as a future Texas commit, but with the numbers being what they are and with some Arkansas buzz around his name in the last couple of weeks, you have to wonder if this one goes to the Hawgs. We'll dig around in the coming days for more info, although I would say that I think he'd be a guy that would be flippable in the coming months if Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian refused to quit.
As for Davis and Lair, you have to wonder if the numbers game will keep these two once pending/looming Texas commits. If the Longhorns lost one of the six you expect them to get, it might open the door for one of these two.
No. 5 - Keeping your eyes on the 2024 ball ...
For all of the scuttlebutt and discussion of pending commitments from several of the biggest in-state difference makers, only one in-state super blue chip prospect has announced a commitment in the last three months. We're still waiting on the big fish to bite.
No. 6 - Historical Breakdown: Tight Ends...
I'm sneaking my historical tight end analysis into a column this week after posting the wide receiver numbers on Saturday in its own content piece.
What you need to know is that when the state of Texas actually does produce a bad-ass tight end, they almost always play in the NFL. Seven of the top 8 ever rated by Rivals have played on Sundays. The problem is that only three tight ends since 2005 have been ranked as a mid-four star or higher (zero five stars in 17 straight classes).
Here's the breakdown:
Five-stars.
2003 - Tony Hills (Texas)
2005 - Martellus Bennett (Texas A&M)
Breakdown
* 100.0% were drafted by NFL teams and played on Sundays..
* No active five-star prospects are on college rosters.
High four stars:
2002 - Eric Winston (Miami)
2005 - Dajleon Farr (Miami)
2016 - Kaden Smith (Stanford)
2017 - Brock Wright (Notre Dame)
Breakdown
* 50.0% were drafted by NFL teams: Winston (3rd round) and Smith (6th round)
* 75.0% have played on NFL teams: Winston, Smith and Wright (undrafted)
* No active high four-star prospects are on college rosters.
Mid Four Stars
2005 - Jermichael Finley (Texas)
2011 - Jace Amaro (Texas Tech)
Breakdown
* 100.0% were drafted by NFL teams and played in the NFL
* Active players: 2019's Baylor Cupp (Texas A&M/Baylor)
Low Four Stars
2006 - Jason Fox (Miami)
2008 - James Hanna (Oklahoma)
2011 - Max Stevenson (Oklahoma)
2011 - Chris Barnett (Michigan)
2011 - MJ McFarland (Texas/UTEP)
2012 - Griffin Gilbert (TCU)
2017 - Kedrick James (Alabama/SMU)
2017 - Major Tennison (Alabama)
2018 - Mustapha Muhammed (Michigan/Kilgore JC)
2019 - Jalen Wydemyer (Texas A&M)
Breakdown
* (20.0%) were drafted by NFL teams and played in the NFL: Fox (4th round) and Hanna (6th round)
* 55.6% of players from 2017-2022 have transferred at least once.
Active players: 2018's Malcolm Epps (Texas/USC/Pittsburgh), 2019's Austin Stogner (Oklahoma/South Carolina/Oklahoma), 2020's Jalin Conyers (Oklahoma/Arizona State), 2021's Elijah Arroyo (Miami), 2022's Jason Llewellyn (Oklahoma), 2023's Chico Holt (Northwestern), 2023's Ka'Morreun Pimpton (LSU) and 2023's Jaden Platt (Texas A&M)
High-Three Stars
2007 - Ahmard Howard (Texas)
2007 - Alex Russian (LSU)
2009 - Hutson Prioleau (Texas A&M)
2009 - Jordan Naivar (Stanford)
2009 - Trey Graham (Texas)
2009 - Barrett Matthews (Texas)
2010 - Trent Smiley (Kansas)
2013 - Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)
2013 - Charlie Reid (TCU)
2014 - Koda Martin (Texas A&M)
2014 - Marvin Saunders (FSU)
2015 - Jordan Davis (Texas A&M)
2016 - J.C. Chalk (Clemson)
2017 - Keynel McZeal (Texas A&M)
2018 - Christoph Henle (Baylor)
2018 - Ben Sims (Baylor)
2018 - Nic McTear (San Diego State/SE Louisiana)
* 5.9% were drafted by NFL teams and have played in the NFL: Smythe (4th round)
* 31.3% of players from 2017-2022 have transferred at least once.
* Active Players: 2019's Jared Wiley (Texas/TCU), 2020's Elijah Yelverton (Iowa/Colorado), 2020's Blake Smith (Texas A&M/Oklahoma), 2020's Brandon Frazier (Auburn), 2020 Drake Dabney (Baylor), 2021's Juan Davis (Texas), 2021's Fernando Garza (Texas A&M), 2021's Dametrious Crownover (Texas A&M), 2021's Lake McRee (USC), 2021's Landen King (Auburn/Utah), 2022's Kelsey Johnson (Baylor), 2022's Sidney Mbanasor (Utah), 2023's Lafayette Kaiuway (TCU) and 2023's Hawkins Polley (Baylor)
No. 7 - A Tight End Unicorn in 2025?
As I was writing the tight end section, it was hard not to think that the state of Texas might just have its best tight end class since 2005 with the upcoming 2025 recruiting class.
It was especially hard not to think of Jasper's Kiotti Armstrong, who might just emerge as one of the of or two-highest rated tight ends in the last decade.
Add in Lucas Lovejoy's Bear Tenney (No.129 nationally by Rivals), Southlake Carroll's Jack Vandorselaer and personal favorite Keiundre Johnson out of Terrell and you've got four legit tight end prospects
Of course, Armstrong might just be the real unicorn of them all.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
B/S: Ewers would start at Ohio State this year if he had stayed.
(Buy) Absolutely.
Buy or sell. Ewers Murphy and Manning will all at least take one snap in the NFL.
(Buy) I don't have any doubt on either three at this point.
B/S Gunnar Helm is the starting TE in 2024?
(Buy) It's possible the transfer market could help, but really good tight ends are hard to find.
B/S UT finishes top 6 in nation recruiting
(Buy) I'm moving the goal posts.
B/S: Whittington leads the team in catches this year but Worthy leads in receiving yards but Mitchel leads in yards per catch and Brooks leads in total TD's.
(Sell) Worthy leads in every category but yards per catch.
B/S Quinn Ewers will continue to struggle with deep throw accuracy. Ketchum noted this issue during Quinn's high school days and Ewers had several games last year where he couldn't buy a long completion. If it quacks like a duck, it's a duck.
(Buy) It's still a work in progress until it isn't.
B/S
if Texas was offered a full class of mid-4 star / 5.9 rated players, would they take it? They are allowed no 6.0's and 6.1's.
(Sell) No way is Sark not taking elite of the elite prospects.
B/S all head coaches in football basketball baseball softball women's basketball & volleyball will coach at UT 1st year of SEC
(Buy) Yup.
B/S Recruiting strategy with Bussey should be tell him to wait til the season to watch the aggy O vs how the Texas O looks and how he will fit?
(Sell) Texas should sell Texas. It's very possible that he would be the No.1 wide receiver in this class and a No.1 wide receiver at Texas at Sark has a chance to make a hell of a lot of millions.
Being intrigued by the number of prospects that claim to have a scholarship offer from Alabama:
B/S: A supposed "offer" from Alabama is not a real offer (committable) if Alabama won't schedule an official visit for the player. (Where Alabama pays for the visit.)
B/S: Even an official visit to Alabama does not assure that the player will get a real offer (actually committable).
(Buy) Same goes for Texas.
If Bijan was back we would be preseason top 5 in the country
(Buy) Without question.
Texas adds another transfer late before the season?
(Sell) The Longhorns are sitting at 85.
Heard the song New Morning the other day and realized one of your mods., has a song in a Miley movie.
B/S this elevates him as your favorite mod?
(Sell) I'm my pwn favorite mod. I also played in Alpha Rev once as a drummer. No one ever gives me any credit.
B/S: the Texas Defense of 1983 would be good enough to help Texas run the table and make the playoff
(Buy) Let's do it.
B/S-You would never admit it, but you would take Britt in her prime over Miley
(Sell) Why wouldn't I admit it?
No. 9 - Scattershooting on anything and everything ...
... Pat Fitzgerald is in trouble at Northwestern.
... Greg Popovich just signed a 5-year, 80-million dollar extension. He ain't going anywhere... ever.
... I really don't know what to think about Victor Wembanyama, but I can't take my eyes off of him when he's on the floor. It feels like he does a lot of little things right at all times.
... Kind of expecting the worst in the looming James Harden trade as a Sixers fan.
... Get you some, Kai Jones.
... I'm down for Tuesday's all-star game. I need an MLB refresher.
... UFC 295 on November 11th - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. It's the same date as the Texas road game in Ft. Worth. Come on, day game.
... I'm jonesing for soccer so much right now that I was like a thirsty man in the desert being handed a glass of water on Saturday with the Euro U-21 championship final between England and Spain. I need my Premier League action back, asap.
... I see you, Austin FC. Moving up that playoff table rather quickly...
... I have no idea about what's happening at Wimbledon outside of knowing that Joker is still going on the men's side.
... Enjoy retirement, Robbie Lawler
... I didn't hate Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but I sure didn't love it, either. It was crystal clear how much Steven Spielberg was missed, as well as a good script. Can't say that the CGI really bothered me as much as a lot of the absurdity. Just stay home and watch Raiders of the Lost Arc for the 400th time. This one ranks 4th behind Temple of Doom.
... The movie everyone should be in a rush to see is Past Lives. Be prepared for tears all around you. It's a slow burn, but I love a movie with heart, some laughs and when it sticks the landing. One of the two best movies I've seen this year.
No. 10 - The List: The Clash ...
Someone called me last week and said that I hadn't done Punk with one of my lists.
Challenge accepted. Man, if only I was able tp take the magic hot tub time machine back to the days when The Clash were playing and partying with Joe Ely. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.
Let's do this.
Honorable Mention: English Civil War, I'm So Bored With the USA, Stay Free, The Magnificent Seven, Clampdown and Death and Glory
10. Janie Jones
I probably have this song rated higher than almost anyone, but it's a song I've always liked and had to make my top 10.
9. Train in Vain
The band's first song to cross over and become a hit in the USA.
8. Should I Stay or Should I Go
Per Rolling Stone, Mick Jones says this song was "Our attempt at writing a classic. When we were just playing, that's the sort of stuff we'd play."
7. The Guns of Brixton
One of several songs fro the album London Calling that make the Top 10.
6. Rock The Casbah
It's hard not to recognize the sites and scenes of the official video, but if you need to know...
5. Complete Control
It's the band raging against everything that needed raging against.
4. Straight to Hell
This attack on American Soldiers who left pregnant women back in Vietnam mixes punk, reggae and hip-hop.
3. (White Man in) Hammersmith Palais
This is the song that made The Clash "the thinking man's yobs".
2. Spanish Bombs
Former INXS singer Michael Hutchence and I have something in common... this is one of our favorite songs from The Clash.
1. London Calling
There is no other choice for the No.1 spot.
Last edited: