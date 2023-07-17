Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Playoff contention should be in the table NOW)

​

I was just in a Tom Petty mood this weekend and when I looked through the archives, I realized that it had been nearly half a decade since I had done a Petty list.So, here we are. Let's do this.Honorable Mention: You're Gonna Get It. Listen to Her Heart, Don't Come Around Here No More, The Waiting, You Don't Know How It Feels, I Won't Back Down, Running Down a Dream, Learning to Fly, Walls and You Wreck Me10. Don't Do Me Like That (1979)I'm a sucker for his late 70s/early 80s sound. I know there are songs I'm leaving out that arguably deserve to be on the list ahead of this track, but it's a banger and I stand by it.9. Stop Dragging’ My Heart Around (1981)When I was a little kid, this song played in my house on a steady rotation. It's probably the most personal song of his library. This was my introduction to Petty.8. Here Comes My Girl (1980)There's just something about the energy Petty delivers when this song reaches its crescendos. It's tough. It's raw. It's passionate. It's all of the early 80s Petty experience.7. Into the Great Wide Open (1991)It's some of my favorite Petty storytelling. It also came out when I was in high school, which gives it some special personal touches. It's not the outright banger that so many of his best songs were, but it's a mellow, stoner all-timer.6. Mary Jane's Last Dance (1993)All I can tell you is that when I was in high school, this song played ALL the time. It was very big in our McCallum High School stoner crowd.5. You Got Lucky (1982)Full of synths to make it a 100-percent 80s sounding song, which is different than most of the standout music that Petty made. Still, the vocals and moodiness of the song are tough as hell. Petty would probably disagree with me on its inclusion on the list, but it's one of my faves.4. Breakdown (1976)This might be the toughest Tom Petty song of them all. "Break down, go ahead and give it to me..."3. Free Fallin’ (1989)There was a time when it felt like this song was on everywhere, all the time, which is why it shouldn't be a surprise to find out that this was the highest and longest charting song of Petty's career.2. Refugee (1979)Honestly, there have been times when I've convinced myself that this is his best song. This is not one of those times, but I was very tempted. It's the No. 1 banger, that's for sure.1. American Girl (1977)One of the best rock songs of all-time. It probablyto be No. 1.