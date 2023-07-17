Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Playoff contention should be in the table NOW)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 294,282
-
- 473,539
-
- 113
I suppose it really does come down to how well Quinn Ewers plays this season.
One week after posting the annual 2023 Super Blue Chip Rankings, which placed Texas at fifth in the nation overall, I was back at it this weekend tracking down the very thing you guys wanted to see next - the number of Super Blue Chips that each national champion since the 2006 Longhorns owned on the roster.
Here are the results ...
A couple of things stand out ...
a. With 15 super blue chips on the roster this season, the 2023 Longhorns have as many or more super blue chips on their roster than seven of the last 18 national champions and are within three super blue chips of another four title teams.
b. Eight of those 18 national champions were led at the quarterback position by a super blue chip prospect ... the names Vince Young, Tim Tebow/Chris Leak, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, DeShaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence. This doesn't include teams like the 2019 LSU Tigers and 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes who were seriously quarterback dependent.
Yes, the roster might be young, but a lot of these rosters will show you that the best time to strike with a talented roster is when it is young. Only two of the last 16 national champions have had more upperclassmen super blue chips (juniors and seniors) than underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) - 2021 Georgia and 2011 Alabama.
The other 15 national champions all have rosters similar to the one Texas has this year.
There's no real reason for Texas not to be a playoff contender ... if it gets the quarterback play from Ewers that is among the best in the country.
I write this as someone that isn't sure I quite buy the argument, but can't ignore the numbers.
No. 2 - The Super Blue Chip Breakdown Data Dump...
Here's a look at all 18 national champions since 2005. Just skip to section 3 if it's too much for you.
2022 Georgia Bulldogs
Total number of super blue chips: 22
Transfers: None
2022: (9) DB Julian Humphrey (6.1), DE Marvin Jones Jr. (6.1), DT Bear Alexander (6.1), DE Mykel Williams (6.1), DB Jaheim Singletary (6.1), DB Daylen Everett (6.0), Ath Malaki Starks (6.0), RB Brandon Robinson (6.0) and OL Ernest Greene (6.0)
2021: (4) WB Brock Vandagriff (6.1), OL Amarius Mims (6.1), OL Micah Morris (6.0) and LB Xavian Sorey (6.0)
2020: (7) OL Broderick Jones (6.1), RB Kendall Milton (6.1), OL Tate Ratledge (6.1), CB Kelee Ringo (6.1), TE Darnell Washington (6.1), LB MJ Sherman (6.0) and DR Jalen Carter (6.0)
2019: (2) LB Nolan Smith (6.1), WR Dominick Blaylock (6.0)
2021 Georgia Bulldogs
Total number of super blue chips: 23
2021: (4) WB Brock Vandagriff (6.1), OL Amarius Mims (6.1), OL Micah Morris (6.1) and LB Xavian Sorey (6.0)
2020: (7) OL Broderick Jones (6.1), RB Kendall Milton (6.1), OL Tate Ratledge (6.1), CB Kelee Ringo (6.1), TE Darnell Washington (6.1) LB MJ Sherman (6.0), and DR Jalen Carter (6.0)
2019: (7) WR George Pickens (6.1), LB Nolan Smith (6.1), OL Clay Webb (6.1), WR Dominick Blaylock (6.0), DE Travon Walker (6.0), LB Nakobe Dean (6.0) and DB Lewis Cine (6.0)
2018: (5) RB James Cook (6.1), DE Adam Anderson (6.1), RB Zamir White (6.1), OL Jamaree Salver (6.1), LB Quay Walker (6.0)
2020 Alabama
Total number of super blue chips: 20
2020: (7) DE Will Anderson (6.1), LB Demouy Kennedy (6.1), LB Chris Braswell (6.1), QB Bryce Young (6.1), DT Tim Smith (6.0), RB Jase McClellan (6.0) and LB Drew Sanders (6.0)
2019: (5) RB Trey Sanders (6.1), OL Evan Neal (6.1), LB Shane Lee (6.0), DB Jordan Battle (6.0) and DB Marcus Banks (6.0)
2018: (2) WR Jaylen Waddle (6.1) and DB Patrick Surtain (6.1)
2017: (5) OL Alex Leatherwood (6.1), RB Najee Harris (6.1), LB Dylan Moses (6.1), DE Labryan Ray (6.0), WR Devonta Smith (6.0)
2016: (1) LB Ben Davis (6.1)
2019 LSU Tigers
Total number of super blue chips: 14
2019: (5) Derek Stingley Jr. (6.1), LB Marcel Brooks (6.1), Ath Trey Palmer (6.1), OL Kardell Thomas (6.1) and RB John Emery
2018: (2) WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (6.1), and WR Jamarr Chase (6.0)
2017: (5) DT Tyler Shelvin (6.1), FB Jacoby Stevens (6.1), LB Jacob Phillips (6.1), OL Austin Deulus (6.0) and DB Grant Delpit (6.0)
2016: (2) DB Kristian Fulton (6.0) and DE Glen Logan (6.0)
2018 Clemson Tigers
Total number of super blue chips: 16
2018: (7) OL Jackson Carman (6.1), WR Justyn Ross (6.1), DE KJ Henry (6.1), QB Trevor Lawrence (6.1), DE Xavier Thomas (6.1), WR Derion Kendrick (6.1) and FB Kyler McMichael (6.0)
2017: (2) WR Tee Higgins (6.1) and DB AJ Terrell (6.1)
2016: (4) LB Tre Lamar (6.1), LB Shaq Smith (6.1), DT Dexter Lawrence (6.1) and Cornell Powell (6.0)
2015: (3) DT Christian Wilkins (6.1),, LB Chad Smith (6.0) and OL Mitch Hyatt (6.0)
2017 Alabama Crimson Tide
Total number of super blue chips: 31
2017: (12) OL Elliot Baker (6.1), OL Alex Leatherwood (6.1), WR Jerry Jeudy (6.1), RB Najee Harris (6.1), LB Dylan Moses (6.1), DE Isaiah Buggs (6.1), OL Jedrick Willis (6.1) , DV Xavier McKinney (6.0), Vandarius Cowan (6.0), DE Labryan Ray (6.0), WR Devonta Smith (6.0) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (6.0)
2016: (5) LB Mack Wilson, OL Jonah Williams (6.1), LB Ben Davis (6.1), DB Nigel Knott (6.0) and TB BJ Emmons (6.0)
2015: (7) DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (6.1), RB Damien Harris (6.1), WR Calvin Ridley (6.1), DT Daron Payne (6.1), OL Richie Petitbon (6.0), OL Lester Cotton (6.0), DB Deionte Thompson (6.0)
2014: (6) LB Rashaan Evans (6.1), DB Tony Brown (6.1), DE Da'Shawn Hand (6.1), Ath Bo Scarbrough (6.1), DB Laurence Jones (6.0) and LB Christian Miller (6.0)
2013: (1) WR Robert Foster (6.0)
2016 Clemson Tigers
Total number of super blue chips: 15
2016: (4) LB Tre Lamar (6.1), LB Shaq Smith (6.1), DT Dexter Lawrence (6.1) and Cornell Powell (6.0)
2015: (9) WR Deon Cain (6.1), DT Christian Wilkins (6.1), Ath Ray Ray McCloud (6.1), LB Chad Smith (6.0) and OL Mitch Hyatt (6.0)
2014: (2) QB Deshaun Watson (6.1), and Artavis Scott )6.0)
2013: None
2015 Alabama Crimson Tide
Total number of super blue chips: 29
2015: (9) DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (6.1), RB Damien Harris (6.1), WR Calvin Ridley (6.1), DT Daron Payne (6.1), OL Richie Petitbon (6.0), OL Lester Cotton (6.0), DB Kendall Sheffield (6.0), DB Deionte Thompson (6.0) and QB Blake Barbett (6.0)
2014: (10) LB Rashaan Evans (6.1), OL Cameron Robinson (6.1), DB Tony Brown (6.1), DE Da'Shawn Hand (6.1), Ath Bo Scarbrough (6.1), DB Marlon Humphrey (6.1), OL Dominick Jackson (6.0), Ath Ronnie Clark (6.0), DB Laurence Jones (6.0) and LB Christian Miller (6.0)
2013: (8) LB Reuben Foster (6.1), TE OJ Howard (6.1), DT A'Shawn Robinson (6.1), OL Jonathan Allen (6.1), Ath Ardarius Stewart (6.0), OL Grant Hill (6.0), RB Derrick Henry (6.0), WR Robert Forster (6.0)
2012: (2) LB Regge Ragland (6.0), WR Chris Black (6.1),
2014 Ohio State Buckeyes
Total number of super blue chips: 17
2014: (7) LB Raekwon McMillan (6.1), OL Demetrius Knox (6.0), DB Damon Webb (6.0), DE Jalyn Holmes (6.0), DB Erick Smith (6.0), WR Curtis Samuel (6.0) and LB Dante Booker (6.0)
2013: (5) DB Vonn Bell (6.1), DB Cameron Burrows (6.0), DE Joey Bosa (6.0), Ath Jalin Marshall (6.0) and RB Zeke Elliott (6.0)
2012: (2) DE Adolphis Washington (6.1) and DE Noah Spence (6.1)
2011: (3) LB Curtis Grant (6.1), QB Braxton Miller (6.0) and DT Michael Bennett (6.0)
2013 Florida State Seminoles
Total number of super blue chips: 19
2013: (5) LB Matthew Thomas (6.1), DB Jalen Ramsey (6.1), RB Ryan Green (6.0), OL Ira Denson (6.0) and DE Demarcus Walker (6.0)
2012: (6) QB Jameis Winston (6.1), DT Eddie Goldman (6.1), DT Mario Edwards (6.1), RB Mario Pender (6.0), DE Chris Casher (6.0) and LB Ukeme Eligwe (6.0)
2011: (4) DB Karlos Williams (6.1), RB James Wilder Jr. (6.1), DT Timmy Jernigan (6.0) and TE Nick O'Leary (6.0)
2010: (2) LB Christian Jones (6.1) and DB Lamarcus Joyner (6.1)
2009: (2) DT Jacobbi McDaniel (6.1) and DE Demonte McAllister (6.0)
2012 Alabama Crimson Tide
Total number of super blue chips: 17
2012: (6) Ath Eddie Williams (6.1), RB T.J. Yeldon (6.1), DB Landon Collins (6.1), LB Reggie Ragland (6.0), WR Chris Black (6.1), and WR Amari Cooper (6.0)
2011: (6) OL Cyrus Kouandjio (6.1), DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (6.1), RB Demetrius Hart (6.1), DE Jeffrey Pagan (6.0), LB Brent Calloway (6.0 and DT Jesse Williams (6.0)
2010: (1) DB Demarcus Milliner (6.1)
2009: (3) OL DJ Fluker (6.1), LB Nico Johnson (6.1), and LB Tana Patrick
2008: (1) )OL Barrett Jones (6.0)
2011 Alabama Crimson Tide
Total number of super blue chips: 16
2011: (6) OL Cyrus Kouandjio (6.1), DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (6.1), RB Demetrius Hart (6.1), DE Jeffrey Pagan (6.0), LB Brent Calloway (6.0 and DT Jesse Williams (6.0)
2010: (1) DB Demarcus Milliner (6.1)
2009: (5) OL DJ Fluker (6.1), LB Nico Johnson (6.1), DB Dre Kirkpatrick (6.1), RB Trent Richardson (6.1) and LB Tana Patrick
2008: (4) )OL Tyler Love (6.1), DB Mark Barron (6.0), LB Jerrell Harris (6.0), OL Barrett Jones (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2009 WR Julio Jones (6.1), 2008 DT Kerry Murphy (6.0), 2008DB Alozo Lawrence (6.0), 2007 DB Michael Rocks, 2008 Ath Burton Scott (6.1),
2010 Auburn Tigers
Total number of super blue chips: 6
2010: (4) QB Cam Newton (6.1), RB Michael Dyer (6.1), Ath Trovon Reed (6.0) and DE Corey Lemonier (6.0)
2009: (1) RB Onterio McCalebb (6.0)
2008: (0) None
2007: (1) OL Lee Ziemba (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2010 OL Shon Coleman (6.1), 2009 QB Tyrik Rollison (6.0), 2008 DE Raven Gray (6.1), WR Chris Slaughter (6.0), 2007 RB Enrique Davis (6.0)
2009 Alabama Crimson Tide
Total number of super blue chips: 14
2009: (5) OL DJ Fluker (6.1), LB Nico Johnson (6.1), DB Dre Kirkpatrick (6.1), RB Trent Richardson (6.1) and LB Tana Patrick
2008: (7) WR Julio Jones (6.1),)OL Tyler Love (6.1), DB Mark Barron (6.0), LB Jerrell Harris (6.0), OL Barrett Jones (6.0), DT Kerry Murphy (6.0), DB Alozo Lawrence (6.0)
2007: (1) Rolando McClain (6.0)
2006:None
2005: (1) RB Roy Upchurch (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2006 OL Andre Smith, 2007 DB Michael Rocks, 2008 Ath Burton Scott (6.1),
2008 Florida Gators
Total number of super blue chips: 19
2008: (6) OL Matt Patchan (6.1), WR Carl Moore (6.1), DT Omar Hunter (6.1), Ath Will Hill (6.1), LB Brandon Beal (6.0) and DB Janoris Jenkins (6.0)
2007: (8) QB James Wilson (6.1), QB Cam Newton, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Torrey Davis (6.1), John Brantley (6.0), TE Aaron Hernandez (6.0), WR Deonte Thompson (6.0) and DB Major Wright (6.0)
2006: (4) LB Brandon Spikes (6.1), WR Percy Harvin (6.1), QB Tim Tebow (6.1), OL Carl Johnson (6.1)
2005:None
2004: (1) Ath Cornelius Ingram
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2007 DB Jerimy Finch (6.0),
2005 Ath Jarred Fayson (6.0), 2004 DE Derrick Harvey (6.1), 2004 OL Drew Miller (6.0), 2004 LB Brandon Siler (6.0), 2004 DB Kyle Jackson (6.0)
2007 LSU Tigers
Total number of super blue chips: 11
2007: (5) WR Terrance Toliver (6.1), Ath Chad Jones (6.1), DB Stefoin Francois (6.0),, DT Joseph Barksfale (6.0) and DE Sidell Corley (6.0)
2006: (1) DT Al Woods (6.1) and RB Charles Scott
2005: (2) QB Ryan Perrilloux (6.1), and DE Ricky Jean-Francois (6.0)
2004: (3) WR Early Doucet, OL Herman Johnson and DT Glenn Dorsey
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2005 DE Al Jones (6.0), 2004 WR Xavier Carter (6.0)
2006 Florida Gators
Total number of super blue chips: 17
2006: (5) LB Brandon Spikes (6.1), WR Percy Harvin (6.1), QB Rim Tebow (6.1), OL Carl Johnson (6.1) and Ath Jarred Fayson (6.0)
2005:None
2004: (5) DE Derrick Harvey (6.1), OL Drew Miller (6.0), LB Brandon Siler (6.0), DB Kyle Jackson (6.0) and Ath Cornelius Ingram
20036) DE Jarvis Moss (6.1), DE Joe Cohen (6.1), WR Andre Caldwell (6.1), WR Chad Jackson (6.1), QB Chris Leak (6.0) and DB Reggie Nelson (6.0)
2002: (1) RB DE'Shawn Wynn (6.0)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2004 DB Dee Webb (6.1), 2002 RB Ciatrick Fason (6.1) and 2002 QB Gavin Hickey (6.0)
2005 Longhorns
Total number of super blue chips: 14
2005: (3) DT Roy Miller (6.0), RB Jamaal Charles (6.0) and Ath Henry Melton (6.0)
2004: (3) DR Frank Okam (6.1), OL Cedric Dockery (6.0) and DB Andrew Kelson (6.0)
2003: (4) TE Tony Hills (6.1), CB Tarell Brown (6.0), DE Tim Crowder (6.0) and DB Michael Griffin (6.0)
2002: (3) QB Vince Young (6.1), DT Rod Wright (6.1), OL Justin Blalock (6.1),
2001: (1) OL Jonathan Scott (6.1)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: 2002 DE Bryan Pickryl (6.1), 2002 CB Edorian McCulloch (6.1), 2002 WR Marquise Johnson (6.1)
No. 3 - The latest on 5-star Ryan Wingo ...
I had a chance to chit-chat with someone in the industry this week A few notes to pass along.
a. This person felt like Texas was probably the leader, but that he might not completely know what he wants to do and it might take months before he finally settles on a choice.
b. This person didn't think Missouri or Michigan were going to be a finalist, which he felt left a potential Texas vs. Georgia battle. Wingo indicated to this source that Missouri was still in it, but my source wasn't fully buying it.
c. More official visits will take place in the fall.
No. 4 - Talking 2024 DBs ...
All it took was for a week to go by and the DB picture, which seemed to be slightly bloated with numbers from players that left official visits from Texas leaning (and possibly silently/softly committed) to Texas, has become more clear.
Myles Davis did an update with Orangebloods on Wednesday in which he admitted that Texas was his leader and then committed to Texas A&M a few hours later. That was followed up by the commitment of Lake Belton's Selman Bridges to Arkansas. You can see there not being room for Joshua Lair coming from a mile away.
That leaves the following three ...
If everything goes according to plan, Gipson will become a Longhorn on Saturday. There's a sense that it could just be a matter of time with Mack and Black.
At that point, you can put a ribbon and bow on what would be one of the best defensive back classes of the last three decades in Austin.
No. 5 - Scattershooting on recruiting ...
... Although Clemson folks are still optimistic, there's still a strong sense that the Longhorns have been the winners of Gipson’s recruitment for a while.
... I put in a Futurecast for 2024 borderline-five star athlete Terry Bussey of Timpson for the Aggies on Sunday. There's buzz that this one could go down soon.
... 2024 speedster Ernest Campbell committed to the Aggies on Saturday. The Longhorns never even flirted with the 10.2 offensive rocketship, but I've been on the record that I'm a big fan. He's risky, but he's got a high ceiling.
... New 2024 Arkansas commit Selman Bridges on his decision per Rivals: "I just really like the coaching staff," said Bridges, who used one of his three official visits to Fayetteville last month. "I've always liked the coaching staff since I visited up there in April." I gotta be honest... I love this kid's upside. If you could make room for him in this class, I think you have to do it. That being said, his profile makes him a guy with a fairly large basement to go with the high ceiling. I don't think we're talking about a guy that is better than 30% to emerge as a future NFL prospect.
No. 6 - Updated Scholarship Board....
No. 7 - Big Boys, Too Many Small Performers
I finished the offensive side of the ball this week by updating my data on offensive linemen.
Here's what the data says...
Here are the numbers compared to the rest of the positions.
Here's the full breakdown of each recruiting tier. Feel free to skip to the next section if the graphics scratched your itch.
Five-stars
2002 - Justin Blalock (Texas), 2003 - Ofa Mohetau (BYU), 2005 - Reginald Youngblood (Miami) 2007 - Tray Allen (Texas), 2008 - Stephen Good (Oklahoma), 2009 - Mason Walters (Texas), 2015 - Maea Teuhema (LSU), 2016 - Gregory Little (Ole Miss), 2017 - Walter Little (Stanford), 2019 - Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)
Breakdown
* 40% were drafted by NFL teams and played on Sundays.
* Active players: 2021 Donovan Jackson (Ohio State), 2021 - Bryce Foster (Texas A&M), 2021 - Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama/TCU), 2022 D.J. Campbell (Texas)
High 4 Stars
2002 - Kyle Williams (USC), 2002 - Tony Ugoh (Arkansas), 2006 - Cedrick Dockery (Texas), 2006 - J'Marcus Webb (Texas), 2007 - Michael Huey (Texas), 2009 - Garrett Porter (Texas), 2020 - Luke Joeckel (Texas A&M), 2010 - Jake Matthews (Texas A&M), 2013 - Darius James (Texas), 2013 - Kent Perkins (Texas), 2014 - Demetrius Knox (Ohio State), 2016 Kellen Diesch (Texas A&M), 2016 - Patrick Hudson (Texas), 2017 Austin Declulus (LSU)
Breakdown
* 35.7% were drafted by NFL teams and played on Sundays.
* 50.0% played on Sundays.
* Active players: 2021 Reuben Fatheree (Texas A&M), 2022 - Kelvin Banks (Texas), 2022 - Kam Dewberry (Texas A&M) and 2023 T.J. Shanahan (Texas A&M)
Mid 4 Stars
2005 Michael Shumard (Texas A&M), 2007 - Jarvis Jones (LSU), 2007 - Jason Hannan (Oklahoma), 2007 - Aundre McGaskey (Texas), 2008 - Daniel Campbell (USC), 2008 - Ben Hebern (Oklahoma), 2008 - J.B. Shugarts (Ohio State), 2008 - Mark Buchanan (Texas), 2010 - Trey Hopkins (Texas), 2010 Cedric Ogbuehi (Texas A&M), 2010 - Dominic Espinosa (Texas), 2012 - Curtis Riser (Texas), 2012 - Kennedy Estelle (Texas), 2015 Toby Weathersby (LSU), 2015 - Conner Dyer (Texas Tech), 2017 - Tyrese Robinson (Oklahoma)
Breakdown
* 6.25% were drafted by NFL teams and played on Sundays.
* 12.5% played on Sundays.
* Active players: 2018 - Darrell Simpson (Oklahoma), 2019 - Tyler Johnson (Texas), 2020 - Garrett Hayes (TCU), 2020 - Akinola Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M), 2021 - Savion Byrd (Oklahoma), 2022 - Neto Umeozulu (Texas), 2022 - Patrick Williams (Texas A&M), 2023 - Ian Reed (Clemson), 2023 - Harris Sewell (Clemson)
Low 4 stars
2004 - Greg Dolan (Texas), 2006 - Matt Allen (LSU), 2006 - Cory Brandon (Oklahoma), 2006 - Buck Burnette (Texas), 2006 - Chris Stewart (Notre Dame), 2006 - Curtis Bailey (Oklahoma), 2007 - Lonnie Edwards (Texas Tech), 2007 - Kyle Hix (Texas), 2008 - David Snow (Texas), 2009 - Kyle Clark (Texas Tech), 2009 - Ivory Wade (Baylor), 2009 - Stavion Lowe (LSU), 2009 - Thomas Ashcraft (Texas), 2010 - Tyrus Thompson (Oklahoma), 2010 - Shep Klinke (Texas A&M), 2010 - Evan Washington (LSU), 2010 - Austin Woods (Oklahoma), 2010 - Cam Feldt (Arkansas), 2010 - Daryl Williams (Oklahoma), 2011 - Garrett Greenlea (Texas), 2011 - Tony Morales (Texas Tech), 2011 - Sedrick Flowers (Texas), 2011 - Joseph Cheek (Texas A&M), 2011 - Spencer Drango (Baylor), 2011 - Josh Cochran (Texas), 2012 - Camrhon Hughes (Texas), 2012 - John Michael McGee (2012), 2012 - Mike Matthews (Texas A&M), 2013 - Caleb Benenoch (UCLA), 2013 - Ishmael Wilson (Texas A&M), 2013 - Rami Hammad (Texas), 2014 - Zach Ledwik (Texas A&M), 2015 - Connor Lanfear (Texas A&M), 2015 - Travis Elbert (Texas A&M), 2015 - Keaton Sutherland (Texas A&M), 2015 - Connor Williams (Texas), 2015 - Bobby Evans (Oklahoma), 2015 - Patrick Vahe (Texas), 2016 - Denzel Okafor (Texas), 2016 - Jean Delance (Texas), 2016 - Austin Anderson (Texas A&M), 2016 - J.P. Urquidez (Texas), 2-17 - Stephan Zabie (UCLA), 2017 - Wes Harris (TCU), 2017 - Jack Anderson (Texas Tech), 2017 - Grayson Reed (Texas A&M), 2017 - Xavier Newman (Baylor), 2017 - Edward Ingram (LSU), 2018 - Barton Clement (2018), 2018 - Chasen Hines (LSU), 2018 - Cole Blanton (Texas A&M), 2018 - Demarcus Marshall (Texas Tech), 2019 - Javonne Shepard (Texas), 2019 - isaiah Hookfin (Texas) and 2019 - Brandon Bragg (Stanford)
Breakdown
* 16.4% were drafted by NFL teams.
* 20.0% played on Sundays.
* Active players: 2019 - Layden Robinson (Texas A&M), 2019 - Marcus Alexander (Oklahoma), 2020 - Ty'kiest Crawford (Oklahoma), 2020 - Nate Anderson (Oklahoma), 2020 - Chad Linberg (Georgia), 2020 - Jake Majors (Texas), 2021 - Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (Arizona State), 2021 - James Brockermeyer (Alabama), 2021 - Rimington Strickland (Texas A&M), 2022 - Cam Williams (Texas), 2022 - Cole Hutson (Texas), 2023 - Colton Thomasson (Texas A&M), 2023 - Isaiah Robinson (Baylor) and 2023 - Jaydon Chatman (Texas)
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
B/S? Kool Aid is coldest and sweetest this time of year.
(Buy) Damn right it is. It's almost sinful how good it tastes.
b/s? Both Texas and OU have 1 loss when they meet in Dallas for the RRR.
(Sell) It basically comes down to whether I think OU will lose to Cincinnati and I'm not ready to say that.
B/S: Sark proves he’s a better game day coach than his prior record indicates this year
(Sell) I think he kind of is who he is. Here's hoping his record of quarterback development remains true.
B/S
Texas gets commits from Simmons, Black and Gipson by September 1.
(Buyl) Yes ... for now.
B/S-the 2023 defense is similar or better than the 2022 defense.
(Sell) Maybe by the end of the season, but I don't see an improved unit with the questions the unit possesses.
B/S On paper, we have better than a 50% chance of defeating Bama?
(Sell) This team went 8-5 last year and lost its last game of the season. Throw any paper that says Texas has a better than 50-percent chance of winning at Bama in the trash.
B/S You question the ability of Texas’ running backs to complement a really good passing attack in 2023.
(Buy) Just a little. There's a lot of talent there, but all of it is unproven. I also have questions about the interior of the offensive line.
Buy or Sell: The edge position is the most important position to have 5 star talent outside of the quarterback position.
(Buy) Yes.
B\S we will see all three QBs play and score this season (passing or running… not in the bedroom)
(Buy) Yes ... I think so.
Anthony Hill will be moving around blitzing from A and B gaps and off the EDGE this fall. The cerebral part of the LBer game can be something for next spring.
The best way to slow down a great talent is to put too much on their plate early. Hill just needs to be going forward wrecking shop when he’s on the field. Hill ends up with 7+ sacks this season (B/S)?
(Buy) He might have some Sergio Kindle in him. Therefore, just let him run forward.
B/S Muhammad is starting by the end of the season.
(Sell) I do expect his playing time to increase as the season goes along.
B/S Maalik gets two series in the first half against Rice? We don’t have a very good track record with QBs against Bama (game 2). Gotta get ready.
(Sell) You make a perfectly reasonable point, though.
We don’t end up with a #1 RB all season. Meaning we use two backs equally all season.
(Sell) Someone will emerge. I think Sark is counting on it.
B/S - The super blue chip chart created proves the original narrative that Sark wasn’t brought in for a rebuild, is false.
(Sell) The original narrative is what happened, super blue chips or not. Sark still hasn't reached a final ranking or win percentage that is at Tom Herman-levels... and you better believe he wasn't hired to go 13-12.
Raising Cane’s fries > Whataburger fries > McDonald’s fries
Chocolate shake > vanilla shake
British Open > other majors
Breakfast at Tiffany’s > Breakfast at Wimbledon
(Buy) Yes, if they are crispy
(Buy) Every time.
(Sell) Give me The Masters.
(Buy) It's a classic.
Texas is the last Big 12 team to win a football national championship. 30 years from now, that will still be true.
(Buy) I think you nailed it.
B/S. Some top recruits slow play signing to enhance NIL deals at certain schools.
(Buy) Of course.
B/S: This year’s team is closer to the 2008 team than the 2018 team? Strictly meaning how good they are.
(Sell) The 2007 team won 10 games leading into the 2008 season, while the 2017 team went 7-6. The quarterback situation is much closer to 2018 than 2008.
Buy/Sell - Cream Gravy over Brown Gravy
(Buy) All day.
B/S Texas has #1 defense Big 12 and top 20 nationally.
(Sell) I don't think Texas is going to have anywhere near that good of a defense.
No. 9 - Scattershooting on anything and everything ...
... The men's final at Wimbledon was some kind of battle and coming out of it is a new superstar in Carlos Alcaraz. Oh, winning the US Open last year for his first major win made him a star, but dethroning all-time great Novak Jokovic in a five-set thriller to end his streak of four straight Wimbledon titles will truly make him a superstar moving forward. The 20-year-old played breathtaking tennis and was at his best in the biggest moments. Tennis finally has a name to replace the aging all-time Big Three.
... Djokovic might be one of the mentally-strongest athletes we've ever seen. Even in the loss on Sunday, it was hard not to appreciate his will. Also, shout out for the graciousness he showed in defeat. He was all class on Sunday, even if he did break is racket in frustration at one point.
... DeAndre Hopkins is going to Tennessee? Ok ...
... When is Zeke Elliott going to sign somewhere?
... If Tennessee has to vacate 11 wins from 2019-2020, but the teams that they played aren't given wins ... what are we doing? Do they at least get to vacate the losses?
... Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee was actually a bigger disaster than Charlie Strong at Texas. Man, that took some doing.
... Fair play, Tristan, I laughed.
... Austin FC just keeps winning. Up to fifth in the West. Meanwhile Dallas and Houston seem to be in the middle of a collapse.
... Really not feeling the Saudi Pro League ...
... I guess this Messi fella might just be of some interest...
... If you've got a young daughter in the ages of 11-13, I think she'll love "Are You There God? It's me, Margaret." I thought it was utterly delightful. It's one of the year's best films so far.
... I did not get the hype for "Showing Up." Save yourself the boredom.
No. 10 - The List: Tom Petty ...
I was just in a Tom Petty mood this weekend and when I looked through the archives, I realized that it had been nearly half a decade since I had done a Petty list.
So, here we are. Let's do this.
Honorable Mention: You're Gonna Get It. Listen to Her Heart, Don't Come Around Here No More, The Waiting, You Don't Know How It Feels, I Won't Back Down, Running Down a Dream, Learning to Fly, Walls and You Wreck Me
10. Don't Do Me Like That (1979)
I'm a sucker for his late 70s/early 80s sound. I know there are songs I'm leaving out that arguably deserve to be on the list ahead of this track, but it's a banger and I stand by it.
9. Stop Dragging’ My Heart Around (1981)
When I was a little kid, this song played in my house on a steady rotation. It's probably the most personal song of his library. This was my introduction to Petty.
8. Here Comes My Girl (1980)
There's just something about the energy Petty delivers when this song reaches its crescendos. It's tough. It's raw. It's passionate. It's all of the early 80s Petty experience.
7. Into the Great Wide Open (1991)
It's some of my favorite Petty storytelling. It also came out when I was in high school, which gives it some special personal touches. It's not the outright banger that so many of his best songs were, but it's a mellow, stoner all-timer.
6. Mary Jane's Last Dance (1993)
All I can tell you is that when I was in high school, this song played ALL the time. It was very big in our McCallum High School stoner crowd.
5. You Got Lucky (1982)
Full of synths to make it a 100-percent 80s sounding song, which is different than most of the standout music that Petty made. Still, the vocals and moodiness of the song are tough as hell. Petty would probably disagree with me on its inclusion on the list, but it's one of my faves.
4. Breakdown (1976)
This might be the toughest Tom Petty song of them all. "Break down, go ahead and give it to me..."
3. Free Fallin’ (1989)
There was a time when it felt like this song was on everywhere, all the time, which is why it shouldn't be a surprise to find out that this was the highest and longest charting song of Petty's career.
2. Refugee (1979)
Honestly, there have been times when I've convinced myself that this is his best song. This is not one of those times, but I was very tempted. It's the No. 1 banger, that's for sure.
1. American Girl (1977)
One of the best rock songs of all-time. It probably has to be No. 1.
Last edited: