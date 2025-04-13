Portal Kombat: Is Texas close to landing their next commitment?

Xavier big man Lassina Traore was in Austin yesterday afternoon for a visit with the Longhorns, and by all accounts, it went well for both sides. It’s safe to say things are trending in a positive direction for Texas and perhaps are the team to beat when it comes to the 6’10” forward from the Ivory Coast.Traore would be a natural fit in Texas under head coach Sean Miller, especially given Miller’s track record of developing physical, high-IQ bigs in his system. Traore’s rebounding prowess, interior presence, and ability to run the floor align perfectly with the kind of frontcourt anchor Miller looks for. His visit to Austin this past weekend only strengthened the connection, and with Miller’s emphasis on toughness and defensive discipline, Traore could thrive in a system built to maximize his strengths. Add in their previous ties from Miller’s time at Xavier, and it’s easy to see why this pairing makes sense for both sides.Southern Illinois guard Kennard Davis jr. is taking a visit to Ohio State this weekend and has arrived in Columbus today. Texas showed interest in the 6’6” guard earlier in this transfer window. Davis averaged 16.3PPG, 4.9RPG, 2.6APG and 1.3SPG this past season at Southern Illinois.Davis is a talented athlete who made the most of his time at Southern Illinois, using his athleticism to his advantage and punishing defenses with his shooting from beyond the arc. While Texas doesn’t appear to be making a strong push for him at the moment, that could always change. His upcoming visit to Ohio State signals clear mutual interest, and that relationship could continue to grow during his time in Columbus.Princeton star guard Xaivian Lee is taking a visit to Kansas this weekend, according to Jeff Goodman. Lee was also expected to decide between Duke, St. Johns, and Florida but the Junior guard has decided to add Bill Self’s Jayhawks in the mix as well with this visit.Xaivian Lee is a dynamic guard with a rare combination of high IQ, athleticism, and versatility. Standing 6’3”, he plays with poise well beyond his years, showcasing excellent court vision, a smooth shooting stroke, and the ability to create off the dribble. What sets Lee apart is his feel for the game, he’s equally comfortable running the offense or playing off the ball, making him a tough matchup for opposing defenses. If Kansas were to beat out programs like Duke, St. John’s, and Florida for his commitment, it would be a massive win for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Not only would they be adding a high-upside playmaker to their backcourt, but it would also be a statement on the recruiting trail, proving Kansas still holds major pull against powerhouse competition.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark (Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Jamie Vinson-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)-Malik Presley (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall WeaverSF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark/ TBDC: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson (Pending)- Bryce Lindsay, SG, James Madison- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, SF, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, SG, Washington- Brendan Hausen, SG, Kansas State-Lassina Traore, PF/C, XavierAnte Brzovic, PF, Charleston- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)